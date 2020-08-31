This year, the majority of enterprise software stocks have sort of been late bloomers. Though software stocks have outperformed versus the broader market all year, their gains have lagged behind the internet and e-commerce names that investors had bet would benefit from the stay-at-home orders. Some of the biggest-winning names this year include stocks like Etsy (ETSY) and Wayfair (W).

Yet as Q2 rolled along, enterprise software companies - which many investors had assumed would post terrible results due to weakening enterprise investment and a pullback in IT spend - posted far better than expected results that sent the group soaring. Anaplan (PLAN), a vendor of business planning software that helps corporate users see their data in one place and make data-driven decisions across areas like supply chain and finance, is one of these stocks. After reporting second-quarter results, Anaplan soared to new all-time highs:

Data by YCharts

Now, the upward drift that Anaplan has seen in its valuation hasn't exactly been out of line with software peers. But I think that at these elevated levels, investors should consider more of the downside risks that Anaplan has:

Competitive landscape. Anaplan may have coined the term "connected planning" as a unique describer for its product, but it is hardly alone in the universe of tools that purports to eliminate manual Excel-based processes and automate the data-driven planning space. Anaplan has a wide array of rivals, including Oracle's Hyperion (ORCL), Workday's Adaptive Insights (WDAY), and various tools that SAP (SAP) has. All of these are deeper-pocketed rivals.

Consolidation hopes are likely lost at high valuations. One of the earlier catalysts that investors were hoping for on Anaplan was a taker by a larger company. This hope was stoked by Workday's acquisition of Adaptive Insights right before its IPO, leading many to think that a Workday competitor might want to scoop up Anaplan. But with Anaplan sitting at a ~$8 billion market cap and a frothy valuation (and that's before any acquisition premium that I'm sure Anaplan would demand), there's little hope for further upside driven by M&A hopes.

Decelerating growth. Anaplan is no longer growing even close to the levels at which its billings growth was last year. Accordingly, I think its valuation should come down - not up.

At present share prices near $62, Anaplan has a market cap of $8.48 billion. After we net out the $304.9 million of cash on Anaplan's most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $8.15 billion. Wall Street, meanwhile, is expecting $541.1 million in revenue for the next fiscal year FY22 (+24% y/y), indicating a high valuation of 15.1x EV/FY22 revenue.

Now while it's true that the broader market has decided to put a premium on all software stocks and not just Anaplan, I do think that the fact Anaplan trades richer than many other ~20% growers puts it at elevated risk:

Data by YCharts

I'd err on the side of caution with Anaplan.

Q2 download

We can now discuss more of the details with Anaplan's most recent results. The earning summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Anaplan Q2 results Source: Anaplan Q2 earnings release

Anaplan's revenue grew 26% y/y to $106.5 million in the quarter, beating Wall Street's expectations of $103.5 million (+22% y/y) by a robust four-point margin. We note, however, that while Anaplan executed much better than feared in Q2, the company saw a substantial deceleration in revenue growth versus 37% y/y in Q1.

The chart below also shows how Anaplan's core subscription revenues have fallen from the mid-40s throughout the past year to just 32% y/y in Q2. Looking ahead, the company's guidance isn't appearing substantially better either, with a total revenue view of $109-$110 million implying that total revenue will decelerate a further 3-4 points to 22-23% y/y growth.

Figure 2. Anaplan subscription revenue trends Source: Anaplan Q2 earnings deck

Anaplan's billings results corroborate that view on deceleration. As seasoned software investors know, billings represents a better longer-term view of a subscription company's sales momentum as it captures deals that will be recognized as revenue in future quarters. Last year, Anaplan had managed to crack billings growth rates above 50% y/y. Now the company is facing these much tougher comps, and since Q4 that growth rate has fallen to the 20s. My main problem with Anaplan shares is that the stock price and valuation don't seem to reflect this new lower-growth reality.

Figure 3. Anaplan billings

Source: Anaplan Q2 earnings deck

There were positive notes in the quarter, however. Anaplan recognized that the macro environment would be challenging for new business, so the company focused on retaining existing clients. Per CFO David Morton's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call, Anaplan experienced normal levels of churn in the quarter (while many other SaaS rivals, especially those that cater to a smaller customer base, have dealt with elevated churn):

There was no change in churn this quarter. Our overall customer retention rate is in line with historical levels. On a sequential basis, the overall volume of expand deals did improve. As discussed last quarter, exiting Q1 we focused on increasing the level of expand business with our existing customers and as a result, we saw improvement during the second quarter. While NRR is still below our historical level of 120%, we remain focused on driving continued sequential improvement in the volume of expand business into the back half of the fiscal year."

The unfortunate truth, however, is that Anaplan does rely on expansion billings for a substantial piece of its revenue growth, and it's a tough climate in which to upsell customers. Anaplan's dollar-based net expansion rate of 116% in the quarter fell markedly below historical averages above 120%, though the company is working on recovering upsell activity in the back half of the year.

Figure 4. Anaplan net expansion rates Source: Anaplan Q2 earnings deck

The profitability side had several positive points. Anaplan's pro forma gross margins rose three points in the quarter. Though underlying subscription margins held flat and professional services margins actually deteriorated, a more favorable mix of subscription revenues as a percentage of the overall total (91% this quarter versus 87% in the prior-year Q2) helped to drive overall margins upward, consistent with Anaplan's strategy of offloading low-margin services and implementation work to third parties.

And like many other software companies, Anaplan benefited from the stoppage of travel as well as the cancellation of customer events. As a result, pro forma operating margins boosted eleven points to -9% in the quarter, though Anaplan did warn that this rate of improvement would not sustain through the rest of the year, as Anaplan moved some of the events from a typically loaded first-half calendar into the back half of the year.

Figure 5. Anaplan operating margin trends Source: Anaplan Q2 earnings release

We note as well that in spite of these margin gains, Anaplan's cash flow burn grew. Year to date, Anaplan's free cash flow loss of -$18.8 million is substantially larger than -$3.5 million in the year-ago period, though we are comforted by the fact that Anaplan has >$300 million of cash on its balance sheet and no debt.

Key takeaways

Anaplan would be a fantastic investment if shares were substantially below where they are now (we had the opportunity to pick up Anaplan at sub-$30 levels back in March, but at that time we hardly knew that tech stocks would go on to have one of their best years on record after a sharp crash), but at current levels we have to consider Anaplan's valuation in light of its decelerating revenue and competitive risks. My price target on Anaplan is $42, representing 10x FY22 revenue and 33% downside from current levels - more in line with where SaaS stocks with mid-20s growth rates tended to trade in the past. Note that a reversion to $42 would only yank back two months of gains for Anaplan, as the stock traded in the mid-$40s in June.

Keep an eye on this one, but don't get caught up buying Anaplan in the late stages of its rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.