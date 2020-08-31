No matter from which angle we look at it, CVS provides one of the most compelling buying opportunities today.

Written by the FALCON Team

Introduction

Following our recent coverage of telecom behemoth Verizon (VZ), we now move on to the healthcare segment with another iconic company, CVS Health (CVS). This supplements our monthly heat map of Dividend Champions by providing another interesting research-worthy candidate, both from an income and total return standpoint.

In light of Buffett’s teachings distilled from his 50+ years of shareholder letters, our analysis is based on the three dimensions that truly matter: operations, capital allocation, and valuation. Before we do that however, let’s jump into what makes CVS an interesting candidate today.

Image Source

So what’s the story with CVS?

Although many would still associate CVS Health solely with its trademark drugstores, it has become a vertically integrated healthcare powerhouse, setting foot in all significant levels of the pharmacy value chain over the past years. The company’s CVS Caremark brand (acquired in 2007) comprehends the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit manager (with ~50% revenue contribution), where despite continuous regulatory pressure, the addressable market is expected to grow at a healthy rate going ahead. However, the stock remains under pressure as a comprehensive healthcare reform will most likely be a recurring topic with the US elections coming, which poses major risks for CVS, if unfavorable policies were to gain traction. Also, the company’s Retail Pharmacy segment (~33% of total revenue) faces a secular decline due to decreasing brick-and-mortar foot traffic, further accelerated by Amazon’s (AMZN) PillPack acquisition.

As a result, CVS is heavily investing in its new “HealthHUB” store concept in order to provide easy-access medical services at its physical locations, while also administering COVID-19 tests by leveraging its existing infrastructure. Last but not least, the company still has a long way to go with the integration and monetization of the Health Care Benefits segment (consisting of Aetna's health insurance business acquired in 2018), which is supposed to be the growth engine going forward. The problem however is that membership growth in the insurance business might come mostly from government-sponsored plans, which could create a headwind for this segment’s profitability in years to come.

Operations

As a general rule of thumb, a company has authentic earnings power when it has both defensive and enterprising profits. Thus, when assessing a firm’s operations, we care about two fundamental aspects: it has to pass the cash flow-based stability test, and it must be a consistent shareholder value creator measured in the EVA framework.

Stability: Assessing Cash Flow Consistency

As Hewitt Heiserman writes in his book, “It's Earnings That Count”: The most ruinous mistake you can make as a buyer of common stocks is to own a company that goes bankrupt. For this reason, the defensive investor judges the quality of a firm’s accrual profit on the basis of its ability to self-fund. That is, whether it produces more cash from ongoing operations than it consumes, and not go deeper into debt or dilute current stockholders. When we look at the conventional financial statements, our primary concern therefore is the stability of the company’s cash generation.

Source: Morningstar

CVS Health’s massive scale in essentially all its segments has supported strong cash flow generation, while the firm also managed to keep CapEx figures at relatively steady levels, as the complementing insurance and PBM businesses require significantly lower levels of capital spending than its traditional retail segment. The resulting remarkable growth in free cash flow enables CVS to pass our stability criteria with flying colors. In the next step, we move on to the EVA (Economic Value Added) framework, examining if the company is able to consistently create shareholder value, as EVA cuts through accounting distortions and charges for the use of capital.

Value Creation: What type of moat rating is warranted?

We tend to prefer companies whose businesses are protected by large and enduring economic moats, as buying those companies at the right price generally leads to outperformance, as outlined in our research article. In the EVA framework, the EVA Margin (EVA/Sales) can serve as our ratio to define a company’s moat. A 5% EVA Margin can be used as an indicator for a “good” company, whereas persistence of a 5%+ EVA Margin for 10 years makes a company great and thus “moaty”.

Let’s start by looking at the chart: CVS Health’s profitability figures leave a lot to be desired, as the company’s razor-thin EVA Margin levels (averaging 1.3% over the past decade) were pressured by the increased capital charge of the major 2018 Aetna deal. Since then, CVS began to effectively monetize the acquisition (while risks are not off the table yet), with its EVA fundamentals bouncing back to prior levels.

Source: evaexpress.com

Although definitely far from stellar levels, the consistently positive EVA Margin over the past 15 years is a telltale sign of an existing competitive edge, thus a quantitative narrow-moat rating seems warranted for CVS at this point.

Assessing incremental EVA returns

EVA Momentum measures the growth rate in EVA, scaled to the size of the business (measured by its sales). It is the EVA framework’s equivalent for Return On Incremental Invested Capital, or ROIIC. Any positive EVA Momentum is good because it means EVA has increased, and it is an indication that it is worthwhile to reinvest capital in the underlying business. Instead of pinpointing any single-year performance, we prefer to look at the long-term trailing averages in EVA Momentum.

Source: Author’s calculation based on data from evaexpress.com

Over the past decade, CVS has generated a mere 0.3% EVA Momentum on average (manifesting in improved profitability, coupled with growing sales), as the company successfully diversified away from its capital intensive, traditional retail business. To put that into perspective, the long-run average for the 50th percentile of the U.S. stock market (represented by the Russell 3000) has been 0.4% percent, thus the company’s performance is mediocre at best. Still, the small yet positive long-term EVA Momentum signals that in the case of CVS, every reinvested dollar leads to incremental EVA generation for the company's shareholders.

Our take on the moat

The EVA framework enabled us so far to prove from a rearview-mirror perspective, whether the company has an economic moat based on its historical consistency of shareholder value creation. As a vertically integrated retail chain, pharmacy benefit manager and insurer, CVS is characterized by significant scale-related cost advantages, giving it a competitive edge in each of its segments. Besides that, the company’s PBM business profits from meaningful switching costs (and a resulting high retention rate) as an additional moat source, resting on long-term contracts with its clients. Therefore, a narrow-moat rating is warranted for CVS from a qualitative standpoint (in line with Morningstar’s assessment), that enables the company to retain its competitive position, thus outearn its WACC for an extended period of time.

Taking a brief snapshot at the company’s debt profile: CVS has a long-term debt to capital ratio of 51% coupled with an S&P Credit Rating of BBB, after the company was downgraded following its 2018 Aetna deal and the resulting increase in debt, thus deleveraging remains a key factor to watch going ahead.

Summary of operations - the Quality Score

The EVA framework’s Quality Score is a comprehensive way to assess a company’s overall quality, by combining its EVA-based Profitability (EVA Margin and Trend) and Risk (e.g. Volatility and Vulnerability) metrics into a single score, measured against the broader market. In case of extraordinary companies, we would like to see a Quality Score consistently above 80 over a long period of time. As outlined in our research article, the upper quintile tends to outperform the market historically.

In the case of CVS, the company’s mid-tier EVA Margin (coupled with an improving EVA profit trend) results in a 62nd percentile Profitability Score. On the other hand, CVS's relatively stable returns are tainted by its weak financial condition (showcased by excessive leverage), resulting in a below-average, 42nd percentile Risk Score against all global companies. We must note, however, that the current quality trend is positive, as deleveraging continues while the company begins to make visible progress in the monetization of its major acquisition. All in all, we believe that the composite Quality Score will fluctuate within the 60-80 range in the upcoming years as a result of improving EVA fundamentals.

Source: evaexpress.com

As a final assessment: CVS Health’s favorable competitive position is clearly reflected within the EVA Framework, as its scale-related cost advantages have successfully translated to economic profit generation. The company passes our operational criteria (although we must note that the overall quality leaves a lot to be desired compared to top-notch enterprises), and CVS’s narrow-moat rating seems fully warranted both from a quantitative and a qualitative standpoint.

Capital Allocation

After looking at the operations dimension, we continue investigating the company through the capital allocation lens. Remember, incremental return on invested capital (measured by EVA Momentum) is a crucial element when it comes to the assessment of successful capital allocation by management. If the company can earn a positive EVA by reinvesting all the cash generated by the underlying business, shareholders are better off if the firm retains most of its earnings. In the table below, we have dissected all the possible uses of cash for CVS Health for the past decade.

Source: Morningstar

As outlined earlier, CVS’s operations require a relatively low level of reinvestment, with CapEx averaging ~27% of OCF over the last 10 years. Since the insurance and PBM businesses require significantly lower levels of capital spending than the traditional retail segment, the firm’s capital intensity has decreased meaningfully in the past decade as the latter segment became a less significant contributor to the CVS’s earnings power. Remind yourselves that while acquisitions are not “officially” a part of CapEx in accounting terms, CVS’s $78 billion Aetna transaction is undoubtedly a form of growth capital expenditure, even though it does not appear on that particular line.

With a small but meaningfully positive EVA Momentum (averaging 0.3% for the past 10 years), the current level of reinvestment seems justified, since it translates to incremental shareholder value creation going forward. However, until 2021, aggressive deleveraging is the capital allocation priority of CVS and everything else is basically off the table, as outlined by the CEO:

We expect our capital allocation strategy to continue to be focused on debt reduction and maintaining a healthy balance sheet. [...] As we look beyond 2021, [...] we expect our capital allocation strategy to begin to shift from debt reduction to a more normalized strategy that includes the expectation for share repurchases, dividend growth and potential M&A.” Source: Larry J. Merlo, President & CEO, 2019 Investor Day

Between 2010 and 2019, the company generated an aggregate of $58.4 billion in free cash flow, while buybacks and dividend payments amounted to $45.1 billion (or 77% of FCF). Although this would signal the possibility to return more cash to shareholders, CVS’s management is rightfully focusing on debt reduction as of today to strengthen the company’s balance sheet. Nonetheless, there is no doubt that if the company’s transformation efforts reap the expected rewards, there will be a considerable amount of room to increase distributions to shareholders in the future. To be more precise, the company expects to have $10-12 billion of cash available annually for enhancing shareholder value in the long term (beyond 2022), which translates to ~13% of today’s market cap.

Source: Author’s illustration based on Morningstar data

Share Buybacks

CVS was a significant repurchaser of its own shares, up until the Aetna deal in 2018 which led to a huge pile of newly issued debt, straining the financial resources of the company and resulting in the complete halt of the repurchase program. Once leverage ratios fall near the desired threshold of 3X adjusted debt to EBITDA (which management expects to happen by 2022), the company plans to continue buybacks on a regular basis.

Consistent with our priority of delivering value to shareholders, once we hit our target ratio in 2022, we expect a key priority will be to resume returning value to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.” Source: Eva C. Boratto, Executive VP & CFO, 2019 Investor Day

In terms of shareholder value creation, it is always crucial to assess whether share buybacks are executed in an opportunistic manner. In the case of CVS, the company bought back shares pretty much evenly every year in the past decade up until 2018. In 2013, repurchases were slightly accelerated at a compelling valuation, measured by the Future Growth Reliance, while in 2014, CVS bought back stock at historically elevated valuation levels, leading us to a conclusion that the repurchase activity is rather automatic and could be more opportunistic at this firm. The truly bitter side of the story is that since 2018, the stock has been trading at a significant discount, and while meaningful value could be created for shareholders, the company forgoes the buying opportunity in light of its massive debt obligation.

Source: evaexpress.com

We think it is important to remember that the Aetna deal also incorporated the issuance of approximately 274 million CVS shares, which essentially means that the average diluted share count today sits at the same level as it did back in 2011, offsetting the value-enhancing effect of the massive buyback program between 2012 and 2018. Also, we view it immensely destructive that the company issued shares when it was arguably undervalued, and then used those funds to purchase a seemingly overpriced asset (Aetna’s stock in this case).

Dividend

Following a history of uninterrupted dividends since 1997 and a decade-long increase streak through 2017, the company’s management announced freezing the dividend following the Aetna acquisition until CVS achieved its deleveraging targets. Beyond 2022, we expect a potential return of dynamic dividend growth, as there will be a considerable amount of room to increase distributions to shareholders. However, one should not forget about the integration risk of the enormous Aetna transaction, while also bearing in mind that CVS operates in a complex sector in three highly regulated and risk-prone industries. All this makes forecasting how quickly CVS can deleverage and return to dividend growth a difficult task, and anyone considering CVS as a potential investment candidate needs to fully understand these risks.

Acquisitions

If there is one underwhelming aspect of CVS Health’s capital allocation practice, that must be its flawed streak of acquisitions over the past decade. Although the strategic rationale behind the 2015 takeover of Omnicare for $12.7 billion might have made sense at the time (taking over the nation's largest provider of pharmaceutical services in nursing homes), the $6 billion goodwill impairment in 2018 signals that CVS significantly overpaid for this asset.

The company’s most significant acquisition to date has been its $78 billion deal for Aetna in 2018, adding a health insurance offering to its already diverse portfolio. Despite the possibly significant synergies unlocked by the vertical integration of the two companies, the purchase price was more than questionable. CVS took on substantial financial leverage, which resulted in a downgrade of its credit rating by all agencies, and severely limited capital allocation possibilities until its leverage target is reached. That said, improving EVA fundamentals underscore the strategic rationale behind the deal that started to pay off for the company.

Valuation

Future Growth Reliance

Our prime historical valuation indicator in the EVA world is the Future Growth Reliance (FGR), which is the percent proportion of the firm’s market value that is derived from, and depends on, growth in EVA. As outlined in our research article, it is the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which companies seem attractively valued in historical terms.

Source: evaexpress.com

By looking at the chart of CVS, it becomes obvious that the market does not give credit to the sustainability of the improved EVA Margin levels, as the FGR stands at -52%. Thus the market is pricing in an overly pessimistic scenario, expecting that the company will not only not be able to maintain its current level of EVA, but will destroy the value it's currently creating. We believe however, that CVS will be able to maintain the current level of 1.4% EVA Margin (in line with the company’s 5-year average) and might improve it even further as deleveraging continues and further synergies of the Aetna deal materialize. Therefore, an utterly conservative -20% FGR fair value scenario (implying that the firm would slowly destroy some of the value that it is currently creating) would translate to a share price of $98. Such a disconnect between fundamental performance and market expectations is very rare to come by these days. Based on this metric, it is hard to make a case that there is no value in CVS today, since baked-in expectations are so low that it might be very easy to surprise on the upside

Morningstar DCF

As a second step, we use Morningstar’s valuation system, where analysts create industry and company-specific assumptions, and then all the inputs are used in a discounted cash flow model. In order to reflect all moving parts within the business, the analyst firm also evaluates the level of uncertainty with all the stocks they cover. Morningstar assigns CVS a medium uncertainty rating with a $92 fair value. The thresholds between the different star ratings are illustrated below:

Source: Author’s illustration based on Morningstar data

With the stock currently trading at $63.2 as of August 30, a 5-star rating is warranted, implying that CVS’s shares are approaching vastly undervalued territory based on Morningstar’s estimate. It is important to note that we view the analyst firm’s valuation as somewhat pessimistic based on EVA fundamentals. Overall, CVS appears to be a very enticing purchase today, no matter from which angle we look at it.

Summary of the investment thesis

PRVit score - heat map vs. market

After all our due diligence, we turn to the PRVit model for a final judgment of the overall attractiveness of a stock. The PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. Combining a company's Quality Score with its actual Valuation Score can be visualized on a heat map like the one below, where the gradient diagonal line signals fair value. We want to see a stock in the upper-right hand corner of this heat map, but we are more concerned with the Quality Score, as we believe that over the long-run, we are better off with a truly exceptional business bought at a fair price, rather than a fair company bought at an exceptionally attractive price.

Source: evaexpress.com

As the heat map above shows, CVS Health represents an attractive investment candidate within the EVA framework, with the quality and valuation dimensions tremendously disconnected from each other. It is worth noting that (should its dividend history allow) CVS would even qualify among the prestigious “Best of Best” category in our monthly Dividend Champion shortlist. As a final verdict, this integrated health care giant offers an attractive buying opportunity at today’s levels with a 3.16% entry yield, while both the DCF and the EVA-based valuation are pointing to a compelling risk/reward scenario. (Going back to 1995, CVS provided a higher than 3.0% entry yield 8.5% of the time.)

One more thing

If you liked this analysis and don't want to miss any of the upcoming articles by our evidence-based stock selection process exclusive for SA readers, please scroll up and click "Follow" to be notified of future releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.