Distributions are only going to increase in the coming quarters. There is also a 50-80% upside in the stock price in the next 2-3 years with slow return of global travel.

Dorchester Minerals paid a Q2 dividend with a forward yield of 7.6% despite the period being the worst for the sector.

Oil and Gas prices are rising as economies begin to reopen. Dorchester Minerals' distributions are highly correlated with the prices of these commodities.

Background

Reduced mobility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequent drop in oil and gas prices have caused Mr. Market to assume that this is the end of the oil and gas industry. With Wall Street being extremely bullish on electric vehicle companies, the market seems to forget the global dependency on fossil fuels. While efforts are underway to switch to sustainable energy, it is expected that fossil fuels will continue to power the world for at least the next half-century. Consumption of oil and gas has been on an uptrend in the recent past (prior to the pandemic) and will continue to do so when the new normal sets in. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) says coal, oil and natural gas will still account for 77% of our energy in 2040.

Source

Source

I believe that not all E&P companies are safe investments. Majority of the companies carry quite a bit of debt and the low oil and gas prices have caused them to switch to survival mode at this time. Through this article, I wanted to share my view on how investors can benefit from the ignored oil and gas sector through a company with no debt and minimal operating expenses. Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) presents a royalty income opportunity with at least 7.6% forward yield in the oil and gas sector where investors would get paid to wait for oil prices to slowly rise.

COVID-19 and energy demand

Oil demand has been decimated by COVID-19, bottoming in April at 76 million barrels per day, down 25% from 102 million barrels per day in December 2019. Most E&P companies adopted a wide range of financial engineering tactics from past commodity cycles for short-term survival, such as managing liquidity, suspending dividends, reducing costs and scaling back operations.

Below is a list of ways in which petroleum products were consumed in 2019. Finished motor gasoline represented 45% of the total oil consumption in 2019.

Reduced mobility as a result of COVID-19 has suddenly reduced the demand for a highly in-demand commodity. The pandemic has also significantly impacted the travel industry which is a heavy consumer for the oil and gas sector. The biggest challenge faced by the sector was the fact that they were running out of storage space due to sudden disappearance in demand.

DMLP Price Chart - Source: Google Finance

Dorchester Minerals

"Our partnership agreement requires that we distribute quarterly an amount equal to all funds that we receive from the Royalty Properties and the NPIs (other than cash proceeds received by the Partnership from a public or private offering of securities of the Partnership) less certain expenses and reasonable reserves." - FY2019 Form 10-K

Dorchester Minerals owns and operates oil and gas production facilities. The firm leases the land to E&P companies, and gets paid a percentage of the revenue from each producing well. So, as long as the facilities are utilized, DMLP generates revenue and investors can obtain distributions.

Image Source

Earlier in the article I mentioned "at least 7.6% yield". This is because DMLP issues variable distributions every quarter. Its oil and gas royalty income is obviously dependent on the price of these commodities. Therefore, its distribution is also tied closely to the oil and gas price.

Source: DMLP Annual Report

Source

March and April were the worst months of the year for the oil and gas industry. Yet, I was very happy to see that DMLP declared a $0.22 distribution, representing an annual yield of 7.6%.

Approximately 62% of these receipts reflect oil sales during March 2020 through May 2020 and gas sales during February 2020 through April 2020, and approximately 38% from prior sales periods. Cash receipts attributable to the Partnership's Net Profits Interests during the second quarter totaled approximately $4.0 million. Approximately 59% of these receipts reflect oil sales and gas sales during February 2020 through April 2020, and approximately 41% from prior sales periods. - Source

I believe this payout is the absolute minimum and that investors can expect an increase in upcoming quarters, since the commodity prices have significantly improved since that period.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I'd take the 7.6% forward yield opportunity over the 0.8% interest offered by some of the highest yield online savings accounts. I believe DMLP presents a safe investment opportunity and will explain the merits in this investment in the next section. In my opinion, income investors can expect the distribution to increase in the coming quarters. Moreover, I expect Mr. Market to value oil and gas stocks better with the rising prices of these commodities, and investors can expect upside in the form of capital gains as well.

Improving Situation for the Sector

COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. Yet, reports reveal that highway travel to Las Vegas was approaching levels of summer 2019, reaching 90% of the total a year ago. Also, traffic jams have started becoming common on Interstate 15 when weekend visitors head home to Southern California.

According to data prepared by the Maryland Transportation Institute, during the week preceding the July 4 holiday, Americans made 32.2 million trips of more than 50 miles, reflecting a 1% increase from the same holiday period last year. It is interesting to see that the travel (at least by road) has already matched (and in some cases surpassed) 2019.

I wrote about Dorchester Minerals in early May - Dorchester Minerals Is The Safest Oil And Gas Play, when oil prices were just beginning to bounce from the bottom. The situation now is a lot better for the industry, despite the fact that the travel sector continues to remain punished.

Source

Domestic and International Air Travel are essential components for oil and gas supply and demand balance. While air travel is still significantly behind 2019 volumes in the US, it is encouraging to see early reports from China that domestic air travel is almost back to its pre-pandemic levels. I anticipate global travel to return slowly, and believe the oil and gas demand would be back to its 2019 levels when that happens.

Merits in the Investment

Healthy Reserves: Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) and other similar royalty companies earn royalty on a fixed resource base. In these cases, the partnership would eventually end with their stock going towards $0 when the resources are almost completely depleted. DMLP, in its 17 years of existence, has performed acquisitions and revisions to ensure healthy reserves.

Source: Annual Report

The partnership today has a higher resource base than at the time of its inception in 2003.

2. Lean Operations

Based on the partnership's 10K, the DMLP has 28 full-time employees in their Dallas, Texas corporate office and 6 full-time employees in field locations. The presence of minimal staff allows the partnership to minimize administrative expenses such as compensation. Moreover, the business is very simple. Land is the primary asset for the partnership with significant portions of it unleashed and undeveloped.

Source

The partnership only needs to continue search for accretive M&A opportunities. During this pandemic, the partnership also conveyed its focus on reducing discretionary and other variable costs, which in my opinion would be fairly easy to achieve, given the already lean nature of their operation.

3. No Debt

Unlike major E&P companies, DMLP isn't weighed down by massive debts on the balance sheet. Therefore, DMLP is not in a survival mode like other big oil names.

Source

Other than accounts payable and operating lease liabilities, DMLP doesn't have any debt on its balance sheet. Hence, the only aspect between investors and their distributions is the prices of oil and gas, which is already on its steady rise.

We currently expect to have sufficient liquidity to fund our distributions to unit holders and operations despite potential material uncertainties that may impact us as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and oil and natural gas market volatility. - 10Q

4. Optimistic Projections for commodities prices: Production cuts, shrinking global inventories and rising commodities prices are likely to boost demand. Bank of America (BAC) expects oil prices to recover to $60 a barrel for Brent crude in H1 2021.

The only risk to this investment, in my opinion, is a prolonged period of the same situation of minimum to no mobility we saw in the March-May period. Though the scenario isn't ruled out, in my opinion, it is quite unlikely, given the determination to open up the economy and progress towards a new normal. Hence, I believe the investment is relatively safe.

5. Schedule K-1: Dorchester Minerals L.P. operates as a limited partnership. They issue a schedule K-1 to investors which can be very advantageous to investors, but has the ability to complicate the tax filing process. Hence, investors must keep this aspect in mind. However, it is good to note that management is aligned on its goal to be UBTI-Free. This prevents complications for investors who may choose to hold this high-yield investment in their tax free accounts.

Source

Conclusion

I continue to believe that Dorchester Minerals presents the safest investment in the oil and gas sector. The recent distribution (7.6% forward yield) is only indicative of the possibility of a big payout despite the situation being at its worst for the sector. With economies opening up, in my opinion, the commodities prices (and distributions) are only set to increase going forward. Also, I believe with the steady rise in the price of fossil fuels, investors can also expect significant upside in the stock price. Based on commodities prices and the stock price in the past, I believe there is 50-80% upside in the stock from current levels, and investors can get paid at least 7.6% in distributions to wait for the appreciation to happen. I recommend DMLP to long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DMLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.