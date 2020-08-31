Investment thesis

The case for investing in Unity Software (U) is fairly simple. It's a fast-growth company investing heavily in expansion and further R&D to support even more future growth. There is also a great opportunity in the Epic vs. Apple battle over in-app fees as it allows Unity to gain further market share at a cost to Epic's Unreal Engine.

About Unity

Unity Software Inc. is the world's leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. Unity's products are already used for and by games, artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers and more with over 1.5m active users.

Unity was founded in 2004 as Over the Edge Entertainment in Denmark by Joachim Ante, David Helgason, and Nicholas Francis. In 2009, the company reorganised as a Delaware corporation and renamed to Unity Software Inc.

The company has raised considerable monies (about $687m) from outside investors, and the founders have sold shares to the external investors, and the company has done repurchases on their shares through the years. The biggest shareholders are Sequoia Capital, Silver Lake Partners and JA Technologies ApS, which, combined, have 50.5% of the company. The only founder of the company that is mentioned on the cap table is David Helgason with an ownership stake of 4.4%.

The company has created a platform "..to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices." Unity has achieved considerable scale with its platform and has sales of over USD 500m and impressive growth metrics.

Unity has built its reputation in gaming, and our scale and reach in this industry are significant. We estimate that in 2019, on a global basis, 53% of the top 1,000 mobile games on the Apple App Store and Google Play and over 50% of such mobile games, PC games and console games combined were made with Unity. Unity's platform helps game developers-from the largest publishers in the world with teams of hundreds, to mid-sized, small and independent publishers, to individual creators-build and operate high quality games, rapidly and efficiently. Unity games can be built once and deployed and operated across more than 20 platforms, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and the leading augmented and virtual reality platforms, among others. As gaming has proliferated, the business models for content have evolved beyond one-time purchases to include advertising and in-app purchases. Unity enables these new business models by providing creators with the solutions they need to easily run and monetize their content.

The company has two main platforms to offer, and they are complementary. The first one is Create Solutions, which is to assist in the creation of the games, content, and other solutions outside gaming. Create Solutions is primarily revenue-generating through monthly subscriptions, SaaS, if you will.

The other main source is Operate Solutions, which is to help companies run and operate the apps, games and other software created with the Create Solutions. The revenue is mostly generated via revenue sharing and usage-based models.

Financials

Here, we can see the consolidated financial for the company from 2018 to 30th June 2020.

There are a few noteworthy items in the data in the table above that are looking at further.

- Dollar-based net expansion rate is the growth in sales to existing customers, and not new customers in the period. That implies that current customer billings are accelerating quite fast at 42% in the first six months of 2020 vs. 33% for all of 2019. That implies growth is accelerating.

- Customers that generate over USD $100k in the trailing twelve months. In the first 6 months of 2020, those were 716, and up by 116 from the end of the year 2019. That growth also seems to be accelerating.

Revenue increase between the first 6 months of 2020 and the first 6 months of 2019 is 39%, whereas the growth between 2018 and 2019 was 42.3%. That is a hefty growth percentage any way you look at it. What is interesting is to see the growth in the Operate Solutions being 58% and outstripping Create Solutions massively. With that kind of growth rate, it is not unlikely that Operate Solutions will be twice the sales of Create Solutions by the end of 2020.

When looking at the Profit and Loss statement for Unity, one thing stands out for me. The company is accelerating investment into research. It is going from $204m in 2018 and on to a run rate north of $300m in 2020. That fills me with optimism that new solutions and products in new verticals are potentially on the table for the coming years. Indeed, in the S1 prospectus, Unity points to the number and impact of customers beyond its core business of gaming.

As of December 31, 2019, 48, or 8%, of our 600 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12-month revenue were in industries beyond gaming. As of June 30, 2020, we had more than 750 customers in industries beyond gaming, and 60, or 8%, of our 716 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12-month revenue were in industries beyond gaming.

For the coming years, it would be great to see other verticals growing and making a further impact on the growth of the company. The industries they have been aiming for and mention in the S1 are automotive, engineering, architecture, product configurations, workplace safety training and more. Unity has even spent money on acquiring companies that allow it to build capabilities in the direction of expanding the revenue base.

Acquisitions

Unity has spent a considerable amount of money, $233m, to buy up other companies in the years 2018 to 2019 to bolster its capabilities. Here, below, is a list of the companies and what they do as stated in the S1.

Vivox provides cross-platform voice and text communication tools for social experiences where players can communicate regardless of location in game play, on any platform, whether it is mobile, personal computer or console. The acquisition of Vivox is strategic in nature as we look to deliver more services for connected games and other use cases. deltaDNA provides analytics, messaging and ad campaign management tools to enable real-time player life-cycle management. The acquisition of deltaDNA is strategic in nature as we look to integrate deltaDNA's engagement tools and services to support our monetization products. Artomatix - Artomatix offers artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning powered tools to simplify and automate parts of the 3D art creation process. The acquisition of Artomatix is strategic in nature as we look to expand our offering for 3D artists in addition to developers. This acquisition is expected to bolster our ability to effectively gain market share within the film industry, as well as enhance our product offerings to our existing customer base.

The takeaway is that Unity is not scared of expanding through acquiring capabilities and speeding up the development process. I personally find it encouraging and hope it leads to further acceleration of growth as they are integrated into products.

Epic Vs. Apple

The biggest competitor is Epic Games with its Unreal Engine. Epic is a private company valued at $17.3bn after raising $1.78bn in August 2020. Epic is both a games publisher, notably Fortnite and Gears of War, as well as selling access to the Unreal Engine, which is the competitor to Unity.

What is important to note about the Epic is its fight with Apple (AAPL) about in-app payments and that Epic is unwilling to pay Apple the 30% fee that it demands for providing access to the App Store and the lucrative iOS ecosystem. To start a fight with Apple on that, Epic added its own in-app payments system on its biggest product, Fortnite, and Apple quickly followed up with a ban on the developer account. Unreal Engine is a part of that account as they are from the same company. A judge has ordered Apple to allow Unreal Engine to stay on in the app store and be available for developers. It is not certain that the ban will be retained, and I will quote the excellent blog Stratechery:

The problem for Epic - and, I suppose, for me - is that to this observer it seems exceedingly likely that Apple is going to win this case, last night's decision notwithstanding. Current Supreme Court jurisprudence is very clear that businesses - including monopolies - have no duty to deal with third parties.

This is without a doubt an opportunity for Unity to expand as developers might choose the certainty of being able to work with Apple over the uncertainty of Unreal Engine over the coming quarters or years. What might sway them is how lucrative iOS customers are compared to Android or PC even with the 30% cut to Apple. Assuming Unity plays its hand well, it is an excellent opportunity to expand faster on the Create Solutions which will lead to complementary growth in its Operate Solutions.

Risks

There are obviously risks to Unity. The main problem risks are in execution and continued growth and the ability to reach profitability. If the company cannot get there, it's unlikely to reach much favour with the stock market in the long run. So far, execution and growth have been more than acceptable, but the company has to keep that growth steady by adding further verticals and making them a meaningful part of the revenue.

Valuation

The last valuation available for Unity was $6bn in 2019. With its continuing and accelerating growth and the current stock market's high-value premium for both SaaS and fast growth, it is not unlikely Unity will shoot past that fairly easily on its first day of trading.

I have personally not done a detailed analysis of the company, but the newsletter Clouded Judgment has done an excellent analysis that is worth the read. This is the conclusion from there:

Overall, I'm predicting (pending any material change in multiples) - Unity will trade at ~15x NTM revenue out of the gate, giving it a valuation of $12B on the first day of trading

Conclusion

Based on the quick overview of Unity Software, there are certainly opportunities in this company. What I see as points of interest that might make this a fast-growth company for a few years to come are its high investment in research, in the acquisition of new technology to expand its solutions to more industries, and its great opportunity at the moment to take advantage of the uncertainty of the Unreal Engine in terms of the iOS ecosystem. This is an exciting company with great prospects.

Personally, I think the market may shoot past the $12bn valuation and overvalue it, to begin with. Hopefully, the valuation will lower a bit over the coming weeks, and it will be priced to allow for entry.

