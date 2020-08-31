The GasLog brand is not going through its best phase due to a number of reasons including slashing the dividend by ~67% and raising equity at rock-bottom prices.

GasLog is a well-managed LNG shipping company with strong insider ownership. Like with most shipping companies, investors have been better off investing in the preferred shares versus the common.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) is a well-managed shipping company with strong insider support, a good management team, and ultra-modern assets. The GasLog family, which includes daughter entity GasLog Partners (GLOP), is well positioned with a $4Bn+ backlog secured by long-term contracts. Admittedly, the GasLog brand is not going through its best phase at the moment. It has been tarnished due to the following:

GLOP's 78% distribution cut in order to strengthen its balance sheet, saving $84M and lowering the cash flow breakeven rates across its fleet (since then, GLOP's unit price has suffered).

GLOG selling 14.4M shares at $2.50 via a private placement, raising total gross proceeds of $36M (albeit with strong insider support since ~75% of shares issued were purchased by company directors and affiliates). This capital raise represented 17.8% of shares outstanding prior to the private placement. Existing shareholders were not given the choice to participate e.g. via a rights offering.

GLOG slashing the dividend by ~67%, despite the founder and chairman Mr. Peter Livanos stating he feels "very comfortable" with the prior dividend of $0.15 per quarter, just a few months ago (it is important to note that Mr. Livanos has a lot of skin in the game, owning ~40% of GLOG).

Prior to the aforementioned events, GLOG was one of the few 'blue-chip' shipping companies, building sustainable equity value and consistently rewarding shareholders (including special dividends) over time. I can't really say that this blue-chip status has been preserved, at least for me. However, I will give the management team the benefit of the doubt as we are in the middle of a big crisis, and in the past, they have shown very good signs.

In any event, as is the case with most shipping companies, the place to be is in the preferred shares. I have owned the GLOG preferred shares Series A (GLOG.PA) for a few years, acquiring them well below par value. This investment has served me well, unlike my recent investment in the common shares. The preferred shares still trade below par value, currently offering an attractive dividend yield in excess of 10% with around 20% capital gain potential, as the current discount to par value/liquidation preference is ~$4/share or ~16.5% (the par value is $25/share versus the current share price of $20.9). As long as the discount to par value remains, I will try to keep on adding, especially during large dips, depending on market conditions and other opportunities.

As a preferred shareholder, I feel very comfortable with GLOG's strong cash flow generation. Below is the progress of GLOG's cash from operations since its IPO.

Data by YCharts

It is important to note that the current newbuild program alone is expected to contribute more than $140M in fixed annualized EBITDA. This is in addition to more than $350M in annual EBITDA from the existing on-the-water fleet and distributions received from GLOP. As such, on a pro-forma basis, annual EBITDA will exceed $500M and annual cash from operations is set to exceed the $350M mark, once all growth projects come online. This strong cash flow generation is also the main reason why I recently invested in common shares. On the one hand, we have record revenue backlog and cash flow generation and, on the other hand, we have a record low share price. The share price (currently $3.04/share) is now at levels well below the energy crash in 2015/16.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Despite various market shocks, GLOG has always managed to pay a common dividend, irrespective of market cycles. I also find this comforting from the point of view of a preferred shareholder since the preferred shares are higher up in the capital structure and cumulative in nature. Therefore, all preferred dividends must be paid first, in full, otherwise, common shareholders are not entitled to a dividend.

Another thing I find comforting, always from the point of view of the preferred shareholder, is that the company recently refinanced its $577M credit facility maturing in 2021. This provides a further margin of safety. The recent $36M capital raise most likely had to do with this refinancing, in order to secure the most favorable terms. The common shareholders took a hit in the form of dilution at rock-bottom prices, but this is a good outcome for preferred shareholders.

Until now, the preferreds have been the place to be in, significantly outperforming the common shares, based on various time frames. For instance, based on a 5-year timeframe, the preferreds have fallen almost 17% while the common is down by almost 80%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, including dividends, the total return for the preferreds has been positive. GLOG.PA pays an annual dividend of $2.19 per share, meaning almost $11 per share over the 5-year period in question, more than offsetting the decline in the share price, by a wide margin.

In closing, GLOG is well positioned with annual cash from operations set to exceed the $350M mark, once growth projects come online, and having successfully refinanced upcoming maturities. I feel comfortable that preferred shareholders will enjoy solid returns for years to come. I have been a long-term holder of GLOG's preferred shares and I still find them attractive, as they continue to trade below par value, carrying a 10%+ yield with ~20% capital gain potential. Reputation-wise, management is not in the best place right now and the common shares continue to hover around record-low levels. However, this is not GasLog-specific. In general, shipping equities are severely out of fashion and many common shares of shipping companies are hovering around all-time lows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOG.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long GLOG