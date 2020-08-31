Crescent Point Energy's (CPG) stock has seen better days. Since the oil price crash in 2014, it is down 95%, substantially underperforming the energy equities indices (XLE) (XOP) and the oil price index (USL):

Data by YCharts

Despite full senior management and board turnover, accretive asset sales, and a pivot from growth and dividends at any cost to profitable de-leveraging and careful capital deployment, the stock has underperformed substantially. A previous article highlighted the relative impact of an asset sale for Crescent Point vs. Concho Resources (CXO), a more richly-valued Permian-focused oil producer - the sale shocked Crescent Point's share price up, until the longer-term downtrend and oil price crash dragged it lower:

Data by YCharts

Crescent Point's new board and management has addressed this underperformance aggressively, having sold more than $1 billion of assets and used the proceeds to pay off debt. This was understood by the market, and was getting priced into the stock until oil prices started to fall in January.

What is not well understood is this: In the process of prudently navigating the OPEC oil price war and Covid-19 double oil price shocks, Crescent Point lowered its production guidance for 2020 by 15% to 110-114,000 BOEPD, cut capex, and shut in 25,000 BOEPD (barrels per day of oil equivalent production).

In the company's second quarter update, it stated:

The Company is also actively monitoring commodity prices and market conditions, in order to determine when to restore previously announced shut-in volumes, and will communicate such plans, including any upward revision to its annual production guidance, when warranted... The Company expects to restore production from shut-in wells, with minimal impact to long-term production, when warranted.

In other words: If oil prices stay higher than they were when production was shut in, production will be turned back on. A reasonable proxy for Crescent Point's expected oil price realization is USL, an ETF that tracks a forward 12-month futures strip (basically, the price a company or speculator could buy or sell WTI grade oil for in the futures market, minus fees and transaction costs). USL has steadily risen since the end of Q2:

Data by YCharts

What drew my attention to this production forecast gap were "comp sheets" from investment banks, showing similar publicly traded oil and gas companies and how they compare on various operational and financial measures. Here is one, with the bank name and identifying information removed, as their assessment and production projection is "consensus" (it is nearly the same as the average forecast of reporting analysts on the stock):

Source: Investment Bank Comp Sheet, August 27, 2020

I boxed in red a few key cells which illustrate where the "consensus" has misinterpreted Crescent Point's communication and guidance. Specifically, Crescent Point is forecast to produce 114,000 BOEPD in 2020, which is in line with their guidance from April when the company shut in 25,000 BOEPD and cut spending. However, analyst consensus forecasts do not add back that production later in 2020 or 2021! Unlike the other companies in this comp sheet, Crescent Point has a "free" 25,000 BOEPD to turn on as oil prices warrant it.

And yes, some of that 25,000 BOEPD is likely lower margin, which is partly why it was selected to be shut in. However, with comparatively high overall corporate margins, a high % of the production oil, and recovering local natural gas and NGL prices, the assets can likely generate substantial cash flow if oil and gas prices and local price realizations follow the forward curve, at least in line with the average cash flow per BOEPD in the comp sheet above.

I checked with several research analysts covering Crescent Point and company management and they pointed me to the initial production cut guidance and the company's Q2 commentary on the conditions to restart production, both noted above. Analysts didn't feel comfortable including the incremental production in their models until it was actually online, which seems punitive considering the rising price for oil and strong local price realizations.

So basically, oil prices are up, and Crescent Point has substantial torque to higher oil prices. This torque is both because Crescent Point's enterprise value at the moment is 1/3 equity and 2/3 debt, and because it has 25,000 BOEPD it can turn on into a higher oil price environment. And it looks like that production is coming back on now.

To estimate potential cash flow from the incremental 25,000 BOEPD of production likely coming back online, I first extracted Crescent Point's average EBITDA/BOEPD from the investment bank comp table (used for consistency, approximately consensus), taking $912 mm of forecast EBITDA and dividing it by 114,000 BOEPD of forecast production to get about $8,000/BOEPD. Assuming only 3/4 of the company's average margin for the 25,000 BOEPD shut in, it would yield an additional $150 million of annual EBITDA before declines.

Another way to think about this is about a $16/BOE margin, which is very conservative vs. historical margins for Crescent Point, a >$40 WTI price (and all the other numbers have been in Canadian dollars, so effectively a $50+ oil price).

With Crescent Point at 4.3x EV/EBITDA vs. comps at 5.2x for 2020 (per that investment bank comp sheet above), excluding the benefit of the 25,000 BOEPD that could be coming back on, Crescent Point is undervalued versus its peers. Particularly when considering a likely ~$30 WTI corporate break-even price and the ability to pay down $450 million of debt in the first half of 2020 despite an awful oil price downturn.

Including the incremental production, Crescent Point's stock could double and it would only be trading in-line with the average valuation of its competitors. That would be despite having preserved a large chunk of oil production during a period of abnormally low oil prices to bring it back online, un-depleted, into a rising oil price environment.

When Crescent Point turns its 25,000 BOEPD back on, analyst estimates will rise and per-share metrics will shoot higher. Despite poor industry sentiment and multi-decade low valuations for oil and gas equities and assets, Crescent Point could be a steal here. Not quite buy one, get one free, but buy 110,000 BOEPD, get 25,000 BOEPD free is compelling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Important Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC and CSA filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises own shares in Crescent Point Energy and may buy or sell shares without any further notice.