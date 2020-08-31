Valuation suggests expectations are already well ahead of published sell-side estimates, and that could make further re-rating challenging without an even sharper inflection in growth.

Marvell's move towards more custom silicon looks like the right decision for the long term, and healthy spending on data center and 5G build-outs can support above-average growth for several years.

Marvell has executed well on its opportunities in the data center and wireless markets, and continues to rack up wins in its more nascent auto business.

In the short term at least, a good story can take you far on Wall Street, and with strong wins and execution in its cloud, wireless, and auto businesses, Marvell (MRVL) has a good story to tell, with the shares having risen almost 50% since my last update on the company, handily outperforming the semiconductor sector and virtually all of its peers (even giving Inphi (IPHI) a run for its money).

My issue with Marvell back in December was valuation, not execution, and not only did Marvell hit my numbers for FY 2019, the results since then have also been pretty much in line with my expectations. These shares now trade well ahead of the norms for the likely revenue and margin trajectory, and the company is going to need an extended run of high-teens growth (or higher) to sustain this kind of multiple. Beat-and-raises driven by strong underlying demand in cloud, wireless, and auto markets (and increasing market share) could do it, but expectations are already high.

A Good Q2, But Not Exceptional

While Marvell’s absolute performance was quite strong relative to the sector, the company’s performance was more in line with respect to Street expectations than most of its peers. Revenue beat by about 1%, gross margin was about 30bp short of expectations, and operating income beat by about 6%. Management did guide for sequential growth in the next quarter (up about 3% qoq), but the guide was modestly below prior Street expectations.

Revenue rose 11% yoy and about 5% qoq, with good results in both storage and networking. Storage revenue rose 6% yoy and 12% qoq, with strong performance in SSD. In networking, revenue rose 23% yoy and 3% qoq, with strong networking business, helped in part by better than 100% yoy growth from LiquidIO NICs and LiquidSecurity HSMs.

Gross margin was steady on a year-over-year basis and up slightly on a sequential basis. Operating income rose 20% yoy and qoq, with margin up 170bp yoy and 280bp qoq.

Inventory levels don’t look problematic, with inventory days down more than 6 days yoy and down about 2 days sequentially.

Outperforming Its Customers, And Racking Up Design Wins

Given that Cisco (CSCO) and Western Digital (WDC) are still significant customers and aren’t performing all that well of late, Marvell’s growth is all the more impressive. Importantly, the company continues to log wins across its target markets in cloud, wireless, and auto, and it looks as though the company is outgrowing the underlying markets through increased market share and share-of-wallet.

In 5G, Marvell posted its fourth straight quarter of sequential growth. In addition to established strength in Tier 1 base stations (design wins with four of the five majors), Marvell has announced some wins for its Octeon processors with Tier 2s. Broadcom (AVGO) is moving back into this business, but Marvell’s strong position is going to set a high bar for Broadcom in the next few years. In addition to expected 5G deployment growth, Marvell will benefit from the start of processor shipments to Nokia (NOK) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (baseband and massive MIMO, respectively) later this year.

Data center spending remains robust, and Marvell continues to do well here, leveraging the products and technology it acquired with the Cavium deal. Interesting to me is that the company is pulling back from the merchant ARM server market after this current generation of Thunder processors. Although the ARM server market has long had a lot of potential assigned to it, the growth has been slow to materialize, and I think it makes sense that Marvell would prefer to work more directly with customers on custom designs. To that end, I’d also note a custom ASIC win with a hyperscale customer – custom ASIC has been an underappreciated growth driver for Broadcom, and growing traction here for Marvell can be a meaningful growth opportunity in the coming years.

Lastly, the company added eight new customer wins in the auto sector, adding to the previously announced 16 wins. Marvell isn’t looking for levels of auto exposure on par with NXP (NXPI) or Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY), but auto Ethernet remains an attractive opportunity, given the costs and weight limitations of wiring harnesses and the increasing bandwidth demands of infotainment, ADAS, and other monitoring functions.

The Outlook

I expected Marvell to produce $2.700 billion in revenue in 2019, and the company reported $2.699 billion, while coming in a little weak on adjusted free cash flow. This year has progressed pretty close to my expectations, and my $3.05 billion revenue estimate for the year hasn’t really moved yet – even though it’s a little above the average sell-side estimate now; likewise for my $3.6 billion estimate for 2021 and my estimate of a non-GAAP operating margin of 32.5%.

I mention this largely because it’s not so much that Marvell’s recent financial performance has driven substantially higher expectations, as it has been investors deciding that they’re willing to pay substantially higher multiples for that performance. That’s fair to a point, particularly with content wins in autos, data centers, and wireless, but I have to wonder how much re-rating potential is left without materially higher expectations for 2021-2025.

I expect Marvell to generate high single-digit long-term revenue growth and low double-digit growth over the next five years, with adjusted FCF margins moving into the high 20%’s. Unfortunately, the expectations embedded into the valuation are already well ahead of that, as well as near-term operating margins in the low-to-mid 30%’s.

The Bottom Line

Marvell is executing very well in markets that are currently performing pretty well. While I do believe Marvell will continue to produce better growth numbers than most of its peers into 2022, that growth is going to have to continue at a meaningfully higher-for-longer pace to maintain the multiple, and I do see some risk to the entire chip sector cooling off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.