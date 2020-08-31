Hidden gems in the stock market are quite the allure for many investors. However, finding gems in the stock market by using simple surface-level financial statement analysis is much harder nowadays. Because of this, investors may be tempted to look into the "over the counter" or OTC markets to find bargains. Yet, precaution should be taken when investing in OTC stocks to account for the additional risk. I believe Monarch Cement (OTCPK:MCEM) is a decent company, but due to the additional risks of being an OTC stock, it is not for me.

Just a brief background on the company, Monarch Cement is a cement manufacturer located slightly outside Kansas City, Missouri. The company owns 5,000 acres of land which has all the raw materials needed to create cement. The company estimates that it has enough raw material to operate for 50 years and produces a million tonnes of cement annually. Cement is a primary material in building and infrastructure construction.

The company markets its products in a limited geographical region, primarily Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma. This is due to the high cost of transporting cement. Some of the major cities within Monarch’s geographical reach are Kansas City, Des Moines, Wichita, Fayetteville, and Tulsa, among others. This limited geographical reach is both an advantage and a disadvantage.

It is an advantage as this forms a “barrier to entry” for other competitors from outside this geographical area. Being an OTC company, Monarch Cement provides extremely limited disclosure regarding its competitive position, but looking at all businesses in the Cement & Concrete Product Manufacturing Industry in Kansas, we can see that Ash Grove (OTCPK:ASHG) (OTC:ASHGB) and Monarch Cement are the only two players in town with Monarch being the smaller of the two.

The high cost of transporting cement also works against Monarch, as the company is limited to operating within this geographic area. Since cement is basically a commodity product, the company would have a cost disadvantage selling in other states further located from its operations. This, therefore, limits the growth of the company as it can only grow as fast as its geographical area. In late 2019 and early 2020, the geographical area that the company operates in has had a growth rate that is slightly below the US overall growth rate

Kansas cement industry

GDP by State

In terms of the short-term operations and results, like most companies, Monarch was deeply impacted by the lockdowns caused by the coronavirus crisis. Although, the impact was not as bad as it could have been given that the geographical area the company operates in was not as hard hit by the pandemic. The company ended the quarter with $18.4 million in cash against a negligible debt of $721 thousand. The company has significant liabilities related to its pension/post-retirement benefits of roughly $20.7 million; however, this is offset by its investment portfolio worth roughly $38.7 million. Revenues actually grew by 10.8% from $75 million in the six months ended June 2019 to $83.1 million in June 2020. The company actually had a net loss of $10.2 million for the 1st half of 2020 but that was primarily driven by unrealized net losses from the investment portfolio due to the market crash in 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The company would have reported net income of $15.5 million if not for the investment loss. The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in four industries, namely cement, general building materials, oil & gas, and residential construction. Assuming this is being prudently managed by the company, the investment portfolio should recover in due time.

Monarch’s equity investment portfolio

Valuation

In terms of valuation, the company is trading at a 10x trailing twelve-month P/E. However, the P/E can be a little misleading due to the fact that the company’s investment income makes up a large portion of net income. This causes unnecessary volatility in the earnings. Furthermore, given the fact that the company trades at the OTC markets, it is subject to additional risks such as illiquidity risk and risk of limited disclosures. Therefore, I decided the best approach would be to build a discounted cash flow model. Note in terms of valuation, I made the decision to ignore the short-term effects of the coronavirus in 2020 when forecasting the long-term financials of the company and assume that any decrease in revenue for this year will be made up in the following year or 2022.

To forecast the revenue growth rate, I used the company’s historical 5-year CAGR of 3.1%. I believe this trend will continue given that the company is restricted geographically and can’t expand outside its territory. A possible tailwind for revenue growth is if the government passes an infrastructure bill. Constructing infrastructure (roads, bridges, etc.) requires cement which would benefit Monarch Cement. However, given the current political climate, I believe the odds of this being passed is pretty low. I’ve forecasted EBIT by using the average EBIT margin of 14.9%. I’ve calculated the average change in working capital as well as the average depreciation and used those figures in the forecast model. The company disclosed capital expenditures of $16.5 million, $18.6 million and $18.9 million in 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively. I took the average capital expenditure and used it in the forecast model.

Author calculations using data from Seeking Alpha and company disclosures

To calculate the discount rate for the company, I used an equity risk premium of 6.5% from the June 2020 KPMG report and a risk-free rate of 4.43%. Monarch Cement has a low beta of 0.46; however, I believe that this is due to the fact that the stock is traded in the OTC market and has limited liquidity. I decided to use a beta of 1 to reflect “market risk”. Finally, I used a study by Willis Towers Watson to estimate the “Liquidity risk premium”. I benchmarked the liquidity risk premium to that of private equity and doubled it due to a lack of management control. I estimate the liquidity risk premium for OTC stocks to be 6%. Putting it altogether, the discount rate I used for Monarch Cement was around 17%. I believe this discount rate is warranted given the concentration risks of the company, namely that it only has a single manufacturing plant and the additional risks taken on by investors for investing in a company that is on the “pink sheets”.

Author calculations using data from Seeking Alpha and company disclosures

Putting this altogether, I got a firm value of $183 million ($95 million terminal value + $88 million discounted cash flow value). From this value, I added the value of the company’s investments of $38.7 million and cash of $18.4 million. I also subtracted the company’s debt and pension liabilities of $21.4 million. At 3.9 million shares outstanding, this gives me a target price of $56 which is 3.3% lower than the market close of $58. It is tempting to believe that Monarch Cement is cheap relative to its peers by using a lower discount rate. However, investing in the OTC market comes with the risk that the stock remains “dead money” for a long time as there isn’t a true market for the stock. Therefore, I believe my valuation is correct and the target price accurate. I believe Monarch Cement is not worth the risk.

