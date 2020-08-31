The future growth outlook is also supported by a well-structured balance sheet, significant profit retention (50% of the FFO) and favorable tailwinds (e.g., a move to suburban homes).

During H1 2020, INVH increased its FFO by 14% outperforming the other peers by a huge margin. This has also been the case during the 2017-2019 period.

INVH provides an attractive investment case in which the underlying fundamentals have remained strong and are still growing, while the price has gone down (even despite reduced interest rates).

Single family home sector is one of them. COVID-19 has accelerated certain structural trends, which should boost the long-term profits within the sector. But the market seems to discount a different scenario.

Many REITs have suffered a lot during the virus period with their growth prospects in many cases becoming permanently impaired. Yet, there are some which are set to benefit from this period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has inflicted a lot of damage to the overall REIT space causing major REIT indices to significantly underperform the S&P 500. However, not all 16 REIT sectors have performed equally.

Source: NAREIT

As you can see in the table above, the YTD returns are rather heterogeneous across the board. The clear losers have been the "virus sensitive" REITs such as lodging and retail, declining 49% and 37%, respectively. In the same time, there have been some sectors that have delivered positive YTD returns: data centers, infrastructure and industrial REITs - all with relatively stable and predictable cash flows with a clear inflation indexation.

In the list above, there are also certain sectors, which are trading below the year start levels, but due to the virus, are experiencing improved growth prospects. Single family housing is a great example. On a YTD basis, the sector is slightly down, but on a macro level, has become a much more attractive bet due to an accelerated shift from big city apartments to a more suburban single family housing.

Improved growth outlook in combination with reduced market cap levels creates almost per definition a potentially attractive entry point. In my opinion, Invitation Homes (INVH) allows investors to capture this disconnect between price and value.

Source: YCharts

The chart reflecting YTD performance of the S&P 500 and INVH confirms that the relative opportunity to invest in INVH has improved compared to the year start period. Below I will elaborate on three main points, which back up the thesis of INVH being a truly attractive bet.

Robust fundamentals

On August 3, 2020, INVH published its Q2 earnings that showed strong results in almost every metric you look at. INVH managed to beat the consensus expectation in delivering remarkably high FFO figure. Compared to H1 2019, the first half of the year in 2020 was a record year for INVH despite the challenging economic environment. The FFO increased by 14% driven by a same store NOI increase and improved occupancy rate.

The most interesting element here was the same store average occupancy rate, which experienced an uptick of 100 bps despite the COVID-19. Plus, the positive trend in the overall occupancy rates and revenue growth was complemented by a superb rent collection, where INVH, on a cumulative basis, has managed to collect 98% of the total H1 2020 rents.

The President & CEO Dallas Tanner put it this way:

Demand for our homes is as strong as it has ever been, with summer occupancy at record highs. We have successfully adapted to meet this demand and deliver exceptional service in a way that continues to prioritize health and safety above all else. We have also continued to achieve strong rent collection from our mature, stable resident base, with collections in June and July near historical average levels.

The key message here is that the underlying fundamentals have remained robust and delivered a clear organic growth for INVH. In the context of massive unemployment numbers during the Q2 period, and the overall decline in the economic activity, the results are truly satisfactory.

Although the results are strong, the market has assigned higher risk premiums (or assumed lower future cash flows) for INVH, and thus sent the stock price below the Jan 1, 2020 level. Personally, I find it hard to justify the decline, especially, considering that the interest rates have gone down that should favor INVH's valuation.

Sound balance sheet coupled with high level of profit retention

In the times like this, it is extremely important to carry a safe balance sheet and have an easy access to additional liquidity in case the capital markets suddenly freeze and the debt maturities are approaching.

On the surface, it might seem that INVH's balance sheet is quite indebted and offers limited borrowing capacity to, say, fund future acquisitions or act opportunistically if the stock price falls way below the intrinsic value. The net debt to TTM EBITDA lands at 7.4x. In absolute terms, the ratio is quite high, but relative to the peers (other single family REITs), it is actually 30% below the average according to NAREIT database.

Moreover, if we peel the onion back a bit, the way how INVH's liabilities are structured is more prudent that the 7.4x level might indicate. Namely, the weighted average number of years to total debt maturity is 4.5 with no significant amounts falling due in 2020. Then, looking at the debt covenants, we can notice a huge margin of safety.

Source: Q2 earnings release and supplemental information

We have to also appreciate the steps taken by the Management to work down the Company's leverage. In just a six-month period, the net debt to TTM EBITDA has gone down from 8.1x to 7.4x - a significant improvement.

Partly this was done via new share issuances (4% of the total shares), but to a large extent this was attributable to the internally retained cash reserves. The TTM FFO payout is 50%, which means that around $350 million are retained in the Company to fuel future acquisitions or in this case (i.e. the first half of the year) to pay off debt.

A high degree of profit retention has allowed INVH to outperform the sector peers by a huge margin. The average same store NOI growth for INVH in the period 2017-2019 was 5.8%, while the corresponding figure for the peers stood at 3.1%.

Favorable long-term trends

As mentioned before, the virus has accelerated many pre-existing secular shifts, and some of those are extremely beneficial to the single family home sector. We can already recognize this in the improved fundamentals, while many companies in the same time are struggling to maintain their pre-virus profit levels.

Personally, I prefer to avoid investing in an industry, which faces structural headwinds and is predicted to shrink in the long-run. Here are three key elements, which accommodate an increased earnings potential for INVH going forward:

A strong pipeline of demand with millennials moving from densely populated areas towards single-family rental homes. This is already taking place now and is clearly accelerated further by the virus.

An increased preference for an enhanced resident experience mostly via more integrated digital solutions. INVH has already recognized this aspect in its long-term strategy by indicating sizable investments to come within this area.

Lastly, there is a notable shortfall of a single-family home supply and new construction compared to the overall demand levels. Rising labor costs and burdensome regulatory environment impose major challenges for a necessary expansion.

INVH has to have a solid access to capital in order to capitalize on the aforementioned trends. So, the fact that INVH retains a considerable chunk of its profits definitely helps and minimizes the risk of major share issuances or becoming overleveraged to cover the investment needs.

The bottom line

INVH exhibits a rather similar investment opportunity as UDR Inc. (UDR) (see my article here: "UDR: 25% Stock Price Decline Despite Resilient Fundamentals"), where the market has punished the stock despite resilient fundamentals and improved future outlook. It might seem that UDR might be a somewhat more attractive case due to slightly lower valuations, but taking into account the realized growth and more favorable conditions for single family homes than for apartment buildings, INVH's premium seems justified.

Speaking of valuations, INVH trades at a forward P/FFO of 22x and forward dividend yield of 2.1%. Relative to the sector average the 22x multiple implies a ca. 5% premium. However, since the beginning of the year, the multiple has gone down due to higher profits per share and lower stock price. Considering aspects such as lower interest rates, favorable growth prospects, and the fact that the overall market has rallied higher, the valuation once again seems attractive.

In my opinion, INVH is a perfect buy and hold investment case, where sooner or later the stock market should recognize the disconnect between current price and the combination of stability and growth.

If you liked this report, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.