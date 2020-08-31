Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - August 30, 2020

This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. saw its stock tumble on Tuesday morning as it announced the extension to the outside date as given in the merger agreement. This date has now moved to November 24 from August 24. Although no specific reason was given for the extension in the press release, it should be noted the acquisition by LVMH still requires regulatory clearance from the following competition regulators

European Commission

Japan Fair Trade Commission

Mexican competition authority (Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica)

Taiwan Fair Trade Commission

However, what appears to have concerned investors is a line from the same press release stating

LVMH has notified the Company that it reserves the right to challenge the validity of the extension of the Outside Date under the Merger Agreement.

This tone of language appears to suggest LVMH may not be as committed to consummating this deal as one might expect. The counter opinion of course is that LVMH have every right to make this challenge and it would be natural for them to analyse and review any action taken by a party that did not require the sanctioning of the other. Nonetheless, speculating on what a challenge to the date revision may mean leads us to have a reduced level of confidence in LVMH's commitment. This was reflected in the price of the stock, which on Tuesday dropped over $5 as the deal closing probability declined substantially.

Data by YCharts

More news was announced on Thursday morning as Tiffany & Co. revealed Q2 results. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beat forecasts by $0.15 and GAAP EPS of $0.26 beat forecasts by $0.02. This news was well received by investors and saw the stock rise by over 1% on the day. In contrast to the news earlier in the week, these results, and the accompanying bullish statement from CFO Mark Erceg, traders were able to conclude there was a reduction in the ability of LVMH to back out of the deal. The news of the results continued to provide positive momentum to the stock price which continued its recovery on Friday. However, by the end of the week, the stock had still declined $2.13 or 1.69% to $123.88 against a $135 all cash offer price from LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF). The deal is now offering a simple spread return of 8.98%.

Doubts about this deal first circulated following a report in Women's Wear Daily stating the LVMH board of directors had met to discuss the takeover. This story arc has continued to permeate and be linked to subsequent news articles regarding TIF acquisition. Although that is not to say the point of view has no merit, but merely highlights how this point of view has persisted without any direct linkages to LVMH itself. That being said we do acknowledge this increase in risk this deal now entails. However, we are happy with our position in Tiffany and will continue to hold. With the aforementioned regulatory clearances still required, we expect stockholders will be entitled to receive the next dividend payment of $0.58. On current analysis, we still believe this merger spread to be attractive.

Merger Arbitrage And Market Data

The broader market continued to rise during the week completing a momentous recovery to surpass the pre-Covid all time highs. This new high ground marks a recovery of over 50% from the March lows. Support for the stock market continues to come from the Fed who by allowing inflation to run a little higher will in turn keep interest rates at historically low levels. As personal spending continues to post positive figures, the economy will continue to move forward albeit in an uneven way to what the world had become accustomed to. By the close on Friday, the broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 3.28% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) managed to just squeeze out a positive performance in comparison to the broader market. A rise in Vivint Solar (VSLR) was the main driver of this performance. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a gain of 0.34%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 2.00% SPY 3.28% Index Dispersion 6.64% VIX 1.86% Winners 10 MNA 0.34% Losers 8 ARB.TO 0.41% Week Ending Friday, August 28, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads resumed their run of positive performances during the week. Despite the news from Tiffany many spreads tightened including Fitbit (FIT) and Hudson Limited (HUD) upon which we are yet to comment. Although no new deals have been announced for a week or two which make our list, we remain encouraged by the recent uptick in M&A activity.

The T20 winners gained the upper hand and beat the losers by 10 to 8 with 1 non-mover. There were 19 spreads in the index last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads is no longer calculated with a full complement of 20 deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com gained 2.00% whilst the dispersion of returns was 6.64%. The figure is significantly above the 3-month average and the long-term look-back period.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an annualized average return of 15.92%. This is lower than last week's figure of 20.34% and is due to the extension of individual deal closing schedules and the tightening of a number of spreads. By extending the closing date, such as the case of Tiffany & Co., the annualized return is reduced. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 19 deal constituents.

For additional merger arbitrage discussion be sure to catch our exclusive interview with Seeking Alpha "SA Interview: Merger Arbitrage Investing With Mal Spink, CFA."

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list comprehensive Glossary and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Author's note: If you enjoy Merger Arbitrage Limited, please consider following us by clicking on the "Follow" button at the top of this page and hitting the "Like" button below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.