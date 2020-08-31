Considering that NetEase’s P/E is 19.66x, which is below the industry’s median P/E of 35.54x, there’s every reason to believe that the company’s stock will appreciate in the near term.

The company will be able to continue to expand back at home, thanks to its near-monopoly status in the gaming and online education fields in China.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) continues to be one of the safest Chinese investments in the US markets. Due to its little international presence, the company is not going to be exposed to the US tariffs or sanctions. At the same time, it will be able to continue to expand back at home, thanks to its near-monopoly status in the gaming and online education fields in China. Just recently, NetEase had one of the best quarters in its history, and the company will be able to reward its shareholders in the foreseeable future through dividends and buybacks. With a price target of $514 per share, NetEase trades below its peers on the P/E and EV/EBITDA basis, and its stock has more room for growth. For that reason, I continue to hold the company’s shares in my portfolio and plan to increase my position on major pullbacks to increase my upside, while, at the same time, have a greater margin of safety.

Little International Exposure is a Good Thing for NetEase

NetEase’s stock has increased by more than 20% since my article on the company was published back in June, and there’s every reason to believe that the company’s growth story is not over. NetEase had enough resources and financial flexibility at the beginning of the pandemic, which will help it to safely weather the ongoing crisis and even thrive in the current environment. Right now, gaming revenues continue to account for the majority of the company’s revenues, while online education revenues slowly start to have a greater impact on the business’s overall financials. While NetEase’s major competitor in China is Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which is currently the largest gaming publisher in the world, both companies publish games in different niches and for different audiences, so there’s no direct competition between the two. This year, NetEase already successfully launched games from the EVE, PES, and Marvel franchises, and it continues to benefit from its licensing agreements with Activision (ATVI) and Mojang, which give the company the right to publish titles from the World of Warcraft and Minecraft series in China.

At the same time, by owning one of the most popular online education platforms in China called Youdao (DAO), NetEase will continue to benefit from the increased demand for learning tools in the mainland. Since its IPO in October of 2019, Youdao’s stock appreciated by more than 100%, and its revenues in Q2 were up 93.1% Y/Y to $88.22 million, while its gross margin was 45.2%, an increase from 32.9% a year ago.

As for the NetEase, its total revenues in Q2 were $2.57 billion, which is an increase of 25.9% Y/Y, while its non-GAAP EPS was $5.70, above the Street estimates by $1.08. In addition, the company’s net income in the quarter was $642.3 million, while the gross margin of its gaming business was 63.8%.

Going forward, NetEase has more room for growth, as the gaming industry is expected to increase at a compounded annual growth rate of almost 10%, while the mobile gaming industry is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 13%. In addition, NetEase will greatly benefit from the rise of the Chinese gaming market, which is currently the biggest gaming market in the world.

Considering that NetEase operates mostly in China, its stock is not going to be negatively affected by possible tariffs and sanctions that the United States could implement on Chinese businesses if the trade war between two countries resumes. For those reasons, NetEase’s stock continues to be a major Chinese holding in my portfolio.

The worst thing that could happen to the company is the delisting of its shares from NASDAQ. In May, the United States Senate passed a bill, which, if passed in the House, will give the US government the ability to delist certain Chinese companies from its markets, if they are engaging in illegal activities and commit fraud. To minimize the risks, NetEase already executed an IPO on the Hong Kong stock exchange earlier this year.

Another downside of NetEase is the fact that the company needs to approve every game that it plans to release on the mainland with the Chinese authorities. Considering that, last year, China announced that it would limit the number of games that it approves every year, there’s a risk that NetEase’s future games could be delayed for some time if they’re not approved on time. The possible delay will have a material short-term impact on NetEase’s financials, and investors should be prepared for such a situation to occur in the future.

However, it seems that Wall Street is not worried about those risks, as the overall street has an extremely bullish stance on the company. The majority of analysts have ‘BUY’ recommendations on the company, with a consensus price target of $518.26 per share. In addition, Morgan Stanley believes that NetEase has a chance to increase its market cap to $100 billion in the foreseeable future. Considering that NetEase’s P/E is 19.66x, which is below the industry’s median P/E of 35.54x, there’s every reason to believe that the company’s stock will appreciate in the near term, as it’s undervalued to its peers from the gaming industry.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author.

In the following months, NetEase will be able to create shareholder value via dividends and additional stock repurchases. While a lot of companies suffered financially from the pandemic and were forced to minimize its expenses, NetEase decided to continue to pay dividends to its shareholders. The next dividend payment of $1.48 per share will come on September 18 for those who have purchased the company’s stock before September 18.

In addition, NetEase already repurchased $755.7 million worth of its stock at the end of Q2, and its buyback program allows it to purchase an additional $1.25 billion worth of shares. Since NetEase is currently undervalued to its peers, there’s every reason to believe that the management continues to actively repurchase its shares at this time. Considering all of this, I continue to believe that NetEase is one of the safest Chinese companies to own, and there’s every reason to believe that its stock will appreciate in the near term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.