Either Lumber Is Wrong, Or Small Caps Are

Lumber’s vertical move explains why housing is vertical, and domestic small caps should be the biggest beneficiaries – but aren't at the moment.

The function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable. – John Kenneth Galbraith

Where are you, small caps? Why have you not joined the biggest market rally of all time? I'm not talking about how the S&P 500 is doing, of course, or the Nasdaq. Whatever those indexes claim to be is not what they seem. I'm talking about another disconnect in the market and the economy, which has recently shown up in lumber prices and small caps. In my 2015 NAAIM award-winning paper on lumber, I show that historically, when lumber is strong (relative to gold but on an absolute basis as well), small caps benefit the most. And they are clearly rising. So how are small caps vs. large caps doing?

In short, the opposite of what is expected. They are underperforming large caps this year to the tune of about 14%.

Why do small caps tend to outperform during lumber price increases? An excerpt from the white paper mentioned:

"Housing activity is one of most important leading economic indicators in the United States. Lumber is the commodity most sensitive to changes in the housing market and by extension it provides a real-time gauge of demand in the sector." "We find that executing a strategy that positions into defensive-leaning Treasuries when gold is leading lumber and aggressive-leaning small caps or cyclical stocks when lumber is leading gold results in higher absolute and risk adjusted returns with lower volatility and lower drawdowns than a buy-and-hold portfolio."

And that's me quoting me.

Small caps should be substantially outperforming large caps right now, as lumber is vertical. With lumber vertical, that helps explain why the housing market has also gone vertical lately. Yes, that asset that you levered up on back in the Financial Crisis is worth more now simply because the wood you used to build it is worth more. And domestic small caps should be the biggest beneficiaries of this and also should be going vertical. But they haven't been. Why do we think this is?

Ah, maybe this is the reason. The "market" has been swiftly overcome by big winners and is hardly diversified anymore. In fact, more than 60% of S&P 500 components are down since the S&P hit its previous all-time high in February, as of Aug. 25:

No wonder. That's not a healthy market rally if you ask me, and it's extremely unhealthy for the market to hit all-time highs with only 38% of the stocks posting gains. Even when you look at the tech-heavy Nasdaq, the results are similar:

That kind of puts things into perspective, doesn’t it? If you're missing just a handful of stocks in your portfolio, you are likely not having a positive year and coming up well short for your retirement goals in 2020.

Another reason small caps might be underperforming is because of the economic reality we are in. We just printed a -31.7% worst-ever GDP print for the second quarter. That's not, generally, good for stocks. And yes, the Federal Reserve dropped rates, providing a temporary boost to the economy, and printed trillions of dollars. Economic recessions are kind of like avalanches though. You can prevent them effectively with targeted preventative measures. But once they start? Kinda hard to stop them, no matter how much money you throw at them, and each dollar pumped into the economy becomes less effective. Just take a look at how the Japanese stock market has done in the last 10 years if you want an example.

Anyways, what I want to get at here is the fact that small caps are not joining this rally, even when lumber is giving you the signal of all signals it should be. It’s not a great sign for the "market." Conditions were set for a small-cap rally that just isn’t working right. Unfortunately, there are plenty of other conditions that are pointing for a potential market pullback. I referenced back a few months ago about how I thought there may first be a crash in bonds, and then a crash in stocks. Well, TLT just dropped -4.6% in the last month as the US dollar entered correction territory. Utilities (XLU) should not be outperforming in a risk-on scenario, and they look relatively close to leading again. Conditions are getting close to another potential risk-off scenario, particularly if Treasuries continue to aggressively sell off.

