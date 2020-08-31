My favorite articles are the ones where I get to talk about both macro and micro fundamentals. In this article, I will discuss Toll Brothers' (TOL) latest Q3/2020 results and its view on the US housing market. While the quarter was a blowout thanks to strong demand, the company's stock has run into resistance. Unfortunately, the company was also unable to outperform its peers due to its focus on high-income housing - which has not been the best place to be this year. Regardless, long-term investors willing to take on some risk should stick with Toll Brothers as I have a hard time finding anything that's wrong with the company besides some underperformance.

What 2020 Means For Toll Brothers

First of all, let's take a look at the very foundation of homebuilding strength. Year-to-date, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) has rallied 24.5%. Unlike in prior recessions, we are witnessing rising building permits. In July, building permits were up 8.6%. During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, only April showed a contraction in permits. Back then, permits declined by 19.8% as the US economy was in a state of total shutdown.

The graph above also shows the unusual move where both unemployment and building permits go up. In this case, we are witnessing massive secular trends like suburbanization and a housing supply shortage. Suburbanization, in this case, is backed by the lasting impact COVID-19 has on the way we do business and the declining need to live in an expensive city.

In its third-quarter presentation, Toll Brothers mentioned strong household formations, high pent-up demand, below average homeownership rates, and higher millennial and foreign buyers on the US market. Meanwhile, supply remains constrained due to fewer land entitlements processed for many years, inventory shortages in certain markets, constrained capital, which favors larger homebuilders, and the higher median age of existing houses (up from 25 years in 1989 to currently 40 years).

With regard to the aforementioned undersupplied market comments, in the period between 1970 and 2007, the average annual production of single-family homes was 1,585,000 according to Toll Brothers. This number has fallen to 949,000 in the 2008-2019 period. Meanwhile, the number of households has almost doubled since the 1970s.

Unfortunately, right now, the hottest market is not the one with the highest prices. As mentioned in prior articles, this is not a factor that makes Toll Brothers a bad homebuilder. It just gives other homebuilders a bigger advantage in the current market. As you can see below, Toll Brothers has by far the highest average delivery price among the nation's largest homebuilders at currently $873 thousand. D.R. Horton (DHI) and NVR, Inc. (NVR) are much lower at $297 thousand and $367 thousand.

As the graph below shows, Toll Brothers has underperformed its "cheaper" peers and the ITB ETF since the start of the year. Unfortunately, the performance difference compared to the ETF is not even close at currently 15.8 points.

However, despite this underperformance, the third quarter was more than satisfactory. For example, while adjusted EPS was down for the fifth consecutive quarter, the result was $0.21 better than expected and the slowest contraction rate since the peak in 2019.

What matters, even more, is order growth - or as Toll Brothers calls them "contracts". For the three months ended July 31, contracted units improved by 26.4%. The dollar value of these units increased by 18.5% to $2.21 billion. This marks the highest third-quarter contracts in the company's history based on both units and dollars. Contracts in June were the highest of any June in the company's history. July contracts were the highest for any month since the company was founded in 1967.

While new orders are expected to remain strong as long as building permits are in an uptrend, it should be mentioned that Toll Brothers has a solid balance sheet. As of July 31, 2020, the company has liquidity worth $2.34 billion. $559 million can be found on the balance sheet as cash and equivalents, while the remaining $1.78 billion are available under the company's revolving credit facility. Net debt is valued at 4.8x EBITDA, with the value of total liabilities at 55.1% of total assets. Both numbers seem to be sustainable for the time being. Additionally, the company does not have any significant debt maturities until FY2022 when $420 million in senior debt is due.

Another thing that should be mentioned is that the company is trading at just 0.84x sales. This is one of the lowest levels in the company's history while the stock has recovered significantly. The P/E ratio is currently 12.6. In other words, if macro fundamentals allow it, this company has plenty of room to run.

This brings me to the last part of this article.

Takeaway

Toll Brothers had a tremendous third quarter. The company, which mainly caters to high-income customers, saw record new orders growth as it benefited from a strong secular growth trend in a market with a supply shortage. Additionally, while the stock has more than doubled from the COVID lows, the valuation remains attractive - as long as building permits continue to indicate housing strength.

While I prefer homebuilders with a lower average selling price on a mid-term basis, I think long-term investors should stick with Toll Brothers. The risk/reward might not be perfect after the recent surge, but there are hardly any reasons that warrant selling this company. However, keep in mind to keep any homebuilding positions small. These companies are very volatile and can do serious harm to one's portfolio during recessions (except this one apparently).

