Hubbell's share price performance has brought its upside potential more in line with its peers, but Hubbell seems to offer more cyclical recovery leverage.

Relative to ABB (ABB), Eaton (ETN), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), Hubbell’s (HUBB) electrical products business is more sensitive to short-cycle industrial demand, and the company also lacks the strong leverage to data center growth of those larger rivals. On the other hand, the company is doing well with its cost reduction efforts, and the company has significant leverage to a healthy transmission & distribution market (or T&D) as utilities upgrade their grid infrastructure.

I liked Hubbell three months ago, and the shares have done pretty well since then, with a 30% move that beat the industrial sector and peer nVent (NVT), but lagged those larger, more diversified players. At today’s valuation, Hubbell looks more like a hold than a clear buy. The total projected return is still decent, and Hubbell’s greater cyclicality could be an asset in a recovery, but I do have concerns about Hubbell’s leverage to oil/gas, as well as its leverage to commercial lighting and new construction, as opposed to the stronger retrofit opportunities I see with the likes of ABB, Eaton, and Schneider.

A Mixed Second Quarter, But With Good Decrementals

Relative to expectations, Hubbell had a mixed second quarter. The 8% miss on the top line was disappointing, and the double-digit outperformance on the operating line (good for a $0.19/share beat) was less impressive than other industrials produced this quarter. On the other hand, a 14% decremental margin is quite good, and the company’s cost reduction efforts have been meaningful.

Revenue declined 21% this quarter, and that was noticeably weaker than the results reported by ABB (down 10%), Eaton (down 11%), and Schneider (down 15%). The Electrical business declined 26%, with Commercial & Industrial down 28%, Construction & Energy down 23%, and Lighting down 27% (with commercial lighting down 36%). Although supply chain disruptions played a role in the weakness, I believe the bigger driver is the relative differences in specific end-markets and product portfolios; Hubbell’s mix is more cyclical, more construction-driven, and the company lacks that important offset of data center exposure.

The Power business declined 14%, with a mid-single-digit decline in Power Systems and a 25% decline in Aclara. The Acalra weakness isn’t too surprising (Roper (ROP) saw weakness in metering), and Hubbell is benefiting from the healthy demand trends in T&D from grid upgrades.

Gross margin declined 30bp, with Hubbell doing quite well on price/cost this quarter. Operating income declined 19%, with operating margin actually up 30bp, as a 120bp decline in Electrical (profits down 33%) was offset by a 170bp improvement (profits down 5%) in Power.

Waiting For The V

Management guidance was relatively subdued, with a call for another double-digit decline in Electrical in the third quarter, as the company is not yet seeing evidence of any sort of “V-shaped” recovery. Aclara, too, looks to remain weak on ongoing project delays, but Power Systems should be up on strong underlying T&D upgrade demand.

A serious challenge for Hubbell is the company’s significant exposure in Electrical to North American oil & gas. Capex has shrunk sharply across the sector and is likely to stay weak for several years. Likewise, I have some concerns about the heavy non-resi construction exposure here, as Hubbell is more leveraged to new construction and less leveraged to retrofit and building automation than those larger peers. I expect non-resi to be weak for the next two years or so, particularly in office and hospitality/leisure, but institutional could prove more resilient. I’m more bullish on industrial, but with management not yet seeing signs of a rebound, timing is still a concern.

I still don’t see much long-term value in Hubbell remaining in the lighting business. Pricing in this sector has been bad for a while, and there are good reasons why Eaton and Philips (PHG) both chose to bail out. While lighting is a significant enough consumer of building energy that I suppose there could be some retrofit opportunities from better controls/automation, Hubbell isn’t particularly strong in controls.

I’m considerably more bullish on the T&D business over the next year or two. Utilities have finally gotten around to upgrading their grids, and I believe that new demands like increasing renewables production, EV charging station installation, and so on will keep demand pretty healthy for at least a little while.

The Outlook

Hubbell management has done a good job so far on goals like shrinking the manufacturing footprint and restructuring its cost base. That said, margins are still lower than they were in 2014 and I don’t see that changing until 2023. I’m also a little concerned about the potential impact of what is basically a pro-inflation policy from the Fed on Hubbell’s price/cost.

I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth around 3%, operating margins in the mid-teens, and free cash flow margins in the low double-digits, driving mid-single-digit free cash flow growth. I’d really like to see better performance from Aclara and the lighting business, as neither have really been helping the business over the past couple of years.

The Bottom Line

With the strong performance of Hubbell shares since my last update, the shares now look priced for more of a mid-to-high single-digit annualized return on the basis of discounted cash flow. A margin and return-driven EV/EBITDA is more generous, though, and also suggests a little bit of upside from here. I was bullish on Hubbell before largely on relative valuation, but now investors can expect almost the same returns from ABB, Eaton, or Schneider, and I think those are better businesses, though Hubbell’s greater cyclical sensitivity could appeal to investors who are more bullish on markets like short-cycle industrial, non-resi construction, and oil/gas over the next year or two.

