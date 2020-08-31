But there's good reason for that. The company is much higher-risk than most water plays.

I've gotten a couple of requests over the years to look at Consolidated Water (CWCO). As you may know, I'm a vocal supporter of Global Water (GWRS), a small off-the-radar water utility in Phoenix. With that in mind, perhaps Consolidated Water would be right up my alley as well.

Unfortunately, I've never gotten comfortable with the story. However, the stock has dropped sharply recently - in fact it hit new 52-week lows on Friday:

So let's take an updated look at Consolidated Water.

Consolidated: Not A Typical Water Utility

Water utilities are historically one of the better performing categories of defensive stocks. They enjoy the same stability as other regulated businesses but seemingly have less downside. We haven't seen the sorts of catastrophic wipeouts in water that we have in electricity with a PG&E (PCG), for example.

Leading water utilities such as American Water Works (AWK) have incredibly stable and agreeable long-term charts:

In fact, water utilities tend to pay lower dividends than power utilities in large part for this stability. You may not get a large dividend, but the odds of facing a cut are low, and meanwhile the share prices for leading water companies tend to rise nicely over time.

However, this analysis doesn't really apply to Consolidated in particular. That's because it isn't running a typical low-risk water business, nor do its revenues primarily come from the United States.

Consolidated Water is based out of the Cayman Islands, which is the first clue that this is not your run-of-the-mill utility. In fact, the company gets most of its revenue serving islands in the Caribbean. And it does so, in large part, with water produced via desalinization. As the company explains in its most recent annual filing:

"We produce potable water from seawater utilizing reverse osmosis technology and supply this water to end-users, including residential, commercial and government customers in the Cayman Islands under an exclusive retail license issued by the Cayman Islands government to provide water in two of the three most populated and rapidly developing areas on Grand Cayman. In 2019, our retail water operations generated approximately 38% of our consolidated revenue."

The company also produces water via desalination and then sells it to government entities who in turn distribute it. This is called bulk sales, and between it and direct retail, that's 77% of Consolidated's business. The company also gets revenues from manufacturing specialized water products for other utility companies. It also has a small business running water plants for third parties and offering consulting services.

COVID-19 Impact

As you might imagine, Consolidated Water's business has seen a slowdown this year, as the economies that it serves are reliant on tourism. Further, COVID-19 hit at the wrong time, as travel was shut down during the peak tourism season.

From the company's 10-K, it notes that:

"We normally sell more water during the first and second quarters of the year, when the number of tourists is greater and local rainfall is less in our markets, than in the third and fourth quarters."

This risk manifested itself in Q2, as water sales in the Grand Cayman fell 16%. The company attributed this decline to the cessation of local tourism activities due to the pandemic. While a 16% decline in revenues isn't terrible compared to what many other companies have dealt with recently, a 16% decline is still a massive plunge for a water utility, and highlights how this is a more complicated (and thus lower-valuation) operation than a simple U.S. residential water operator.

Other Risks

One big concern is the company's operating status in the Cayman Islands. The company has had an operating license with the Cayman dating back to 1990 for providing water there. This contract, however, expired in 2010. The local government approved temporary extensions to that contract on several occasions, with the most recent running through 2018. Since then, however, the contract has lapsed.

Consolidated Water continues to provide services to the islands under the terms of the 1990 license agreement and pays the required royalties as specified by it. However, the fact that the contract is technically expired and might not be renewed is a potentially serious matter. Notably, the company disclosed that while negotiations are ongoing, it appears profitability may be revised lower in any potential new agreement:

"We have been informed during our retail license negotiations, both by [the Cayman's utilities regulation office] and its predecessor in these negotiations, that the Cayman Islands government seeks to restructure the terms of our license in a manner that could significantly reduce the operating income and cash flows we have historically generated from our retail license."

The company's operations in the Bahamas also have concerns. In particular, the local agency there that Consolidated Water sells service to is often delinquent in its payments:

"CW-Bahamas’ accounts receivable balances due from the WSC amounted to $18.4 million as of December 31, 2019 and $17.6 million as of December 31, 2018. Approximately 76% of the December 31, 2019 accounts receivable balance was delinquent as of that date. The delay in collecting these accounts receivable has adversely impacted the liquidity of this subsidiary."

This entity already had a track record of late payments to Consolidated Water previously. And then, with a hurricane last year, the shortfall grew. As of year-end 2019, Consolidated Water had not provided an allowance for potential losses from this delinquent account. With COVID-19 adding more stress to the situation, however, this is something worth keeping an eye on. The delinquent balance - $18 million - makes up roughly two years of operating profit for the whole company and could represent a significant hit if a write-down occurs.

Mexican Investment Goes From Bad To Worse

As if that weren't enough excitement with the operating businesses, Consolidated Water has a development project for a new desalinization plant in Rosarito, Mexico. Or perhaps had is the better word. On June 29th, the local government informed Consolidated Water that the contract for the plant had been canceled.

Regarding the project, Consolidated Water said on its Q2 conference call that:

"At this point, it is uncertain how much if any of our developmental costs and investments we can recoup or how long any such recruitment will take, we are vigorously pursuing all legal remedies and courses of action available under the contract and applicable law with respect to correction of these amounts."

Consolidated Water had sunk $24 million into land and use rights for this project and another $31 million in development costs for Rosarito. As the above quote shows, it's unclear at this time if Consolidated Water will be able to recoup some of its investment.

As you can see, the stock dropped from $15 to $12 in early July as the market reacted to the project cancellation. As the company has 15 million shares of stock outstanding, the market has slashed roughly $45 million market cap off the stock in response to losing Rosarito. That's probably a fair amount, though future profits off the project had previously been a significant chunk of the bull case. So you could argue that the stock should be down even more to reflect the lost upside in addition to the actual capital that now appears to be gone.

Valuation

Historically, Consolidated Water has not been a great investment:

Over the past 10 years, during a roaring bull market, CWCO stock has not appreciated. Meanwhile, its large listed water peers are up at least 160%, and one is even up 600%. Admittedly the figures look slightly better on a total return basis if you include the dividend. However, there were no dividend increases between 2011 and 2016 for Consolidated Water either - it's not a steadily increasing dividend payer.

So where is the cash going, if not into dividends?

Consolidated Water annual results. Source: QuickFS

For one thing, there aren't a lot of profits in the first place. The company only generates around $9 million a year of operating profit. As discussed, the company was into its Mexican investment for more than $50 million, and which so far hasn't produced any return. Needless to say, that's a huge investment given the relatively small size of Consolidated Water's annual profits. The company's accounts receivable position with the Bahamas also runs several years of operating profits, adding substantial risk on that front as well.

The company simply isn't that profitable on an operating basis either, with the median 10-year ROE of just 5% and an even lower return on assets. And for what it's worth, the company's profitability metrics, while volatile, are in a long-running downtrend:

Source: QuickFS

That's even before you consider the possibility that the renegotiated Cayman contract will cut the company's profitability levels even further.

Even if we assume no loss of profits from the Cayman, and that tourism is running at full bore again, the company still only produced nine million in operating income in 2019. The company's market cap of $180 million at present would be a 20x multiple on those prior peak earnings. Is that cheap given all the risk factors here? I don't think so.

Rosarito could have totally changed the equation here. But with that seemingly out of the picture now, the company will need to find something else to bring a growth story back into view. Consolidated Water did acquire PERC, a California-based water infrastructure company for $3.1 million last year. However, I don't believe this deal is incrementally large enough to offset Rosarito or otherwise create significant growth expectations in the near-term.

My Takeaway

I hope this all works out for shareholders. Desalinization is a great technology, and the world will be a better place if companies like Consolidated Water have more success bringing cheap potable water to isolated areas. I'm glad public markets exist to provide capital to innovative companies like this.

Unfortunately, I just can't get excited about buying the stock here though. Even at 52-week lows, the valuation is still pretty high for a company that is not especially profitable and which faces so many outstanding questions. Can anything be salvaged from the Rosarito project? What sort of terms can the company get with the Cayman going forward? And will the Bahamas division have more issues with late payments?

There's way too many moving parts here to get especially comfortable, particularly with tourism -- the motor of the Caribbean economies -- currently out of commission. CWCO stock may look at lot cheaper than most other water utilities. The discount is justified though; cheap is not necessarily a bargain in this case.

