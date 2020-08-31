To facilitate the valuation of the stock, I develop an empirical model. Based on the model, the stock is currently undervalued.

In the 2Q2020, moderate royalty production decline was more than offset by the oil price crash, although the water service segment showed some resilience.

Previously, I demonstrated in detail that Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) has been incredibly profitable even during times of oil price weakness and amply able to throw off free cash flow year in and year out. Specifically,

Due to its favorable cost structure, TPL was still profitable in 1998-1999, 2002, and 2009 and since late 2014, when the benchmark WTI crashed;

With close-to-zero maintenance capital, TPL was able to convert nearly all of the net income into free cash flow, which has been used to reward the shareholders via dividend distribution and share buyback (see here).

Thanks to its superior royalty business model and exceptional profitability, TPL handily beat iconic growth stocks such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the last 20, 10, and 5 years and, until recently, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as well. TPL appreciated 2,016% in the past decade or at a CAGR of 36%.

However, TPL is also known to be extremely difficult to value. It has depreciated its main assets - a vast expanse of land in West Texas - to zero, thus rendering the P/B ratio useless. There is no information concerning the oil and gas reserves under its royalty rights. Apart from the impact of haphazard land sales, its cash flow also varies wildly as a result of fluctuating oil prices, frustrating believers in discounted cash flow models. The real challenge is to derive a quantitative intrinsic value for TPL from observable geotechnical and/or operational measures without ending up prophesying the oil price, which is a fool's game in itself.

Below, I attempt to review the 2Q2020 results and derive an empirical relationship to describe the business model of TPL, which will then be integrated to provide actionable guidance for interested investors.

Analytical framework

We have the following for a given accounting period,

[EBITDA] = {[Realized price] - [Operating cost]} X [Production], or

[EBITDA/Production] = [Realized price] - [Operating cost]

where

the EBITDA is adjusted so that the irregular sales of land and oil and gas royalty are excluded;

the realized price is the total revenue, again excluding that from land or oil and gas royalty sales, per barrel of oil equivalent of royalty production, which comes to 1.25X of the WTI benchmark price on average;

the operating costs include the overhead at the small corporate office and the costs of running the water service segment, which is correlated to the oil price as well;

the production is the oil and gas volume that TPL receives from the operators according to its royalty interest, which is geologically controlled by the oil and gas reserves hidden in TPL's royalty acreage but, which, in the short term, is strongly influenced by the oil price. If the oil price is less than or equal to the average operating costs of the operators, the operators will shut-in wells to effectuate a decrease in production; if the oil price is greater than the average operating costs of the operators, the operators will pursue production growth, provided financing is available.

This relationship is exhibited in Fig. 1 as a linear trend line with a high coefficient of determination. It is important to point out:

Even in early-2000s and 2Q2020, when WTI dropped below $31, TPL still generated more than $20 of EBITDA per boe of royalty production, highlighting the remarkable resilience of the business model of TPL;

From the operating cost around $12.2/boe, it follows that EBITDA will fail to break even only when the realized price drops below $12.2/boe or WTI drops below $10. As we know, WTI has not been to the sub-$10 territories for any extended periods of time since 1974.

The relationship suggests that TPL will reap approximately $1.21/boe of additional EBITDA for every $1 increase in the WTI price.

Fig. 1. The realized price vs. EBITDA/Production scatter chart for 2000-2019, 1Q2020, and 2Q2020, shown with the trendline. Source: Laurentian Research.

Royalty production

As I stated in a previous article,

"TPL went through a phase characterized by conventional oil and gas extraction prior to 2003 and, after a transition between 2004 and 2008, it entered a phase dominated by shale exploitation", which "only went on full throttle in the Permian Basin after 2009".

Rapid production growth continued until the first half of 1Q2020 and reached an all-time high of 16.5 Mboe/d. In March 2020, a double-whammy hit the oil market, with the Saudi-Russian oil price war against the U.S. shale producers and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The unprecedented crisis depressed the average WTI to $30.29/bo, although the production of the company only decreased by 4.9% to 15.7 Mboe/d (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Average daily production of TPL, with average WTI oil price and Permian rig count (inset). Source: Laurentian Research.

The full impact of the shut-in of higher-cost wells and rig cuts by the operators, in response to the dramatic decline in oil prices and for the purpose of capital conservation, is largely unknown at this time. The rig count in the Permian Basin decreased sharply from 291 in March to 82 by June 2020, although TPL identified 583 drilled but not yet completed (i.e., DUC) wells where it has a royalty interest as of June 30, 2020.

By July and August 2020, WTI has recovered to supra-$40 levels and Permian rig count appears to have stabilized. Although production may continue to drop for some time, given the delayed effect of the drop of Permian rig count, its negative impact on the 3Q2020 (and possibly 4Q2020) revenue will most likely be offset by the materially higher (+30%) oil prices up from the March 2020 bottom.

Revenue, cash flow, and profitability

Revenue

TPL saw consolidated revenue decrease by 37.5% from $87.20 million as in the 2Q2019 to $54.49 million as in the 2Q2020.

Oil and gas royalty revenue was $20.5 million for the 2Q2020, which consists of $16.8 million from oil and $3.7 million from natural gas, reflecting a decline of 48.2% from $39.6 million as in the 2Q2019. As compared with the same period one year ago, oil and gas royalty decreased by 49.3%, due to a 54.0% decrease in the average price per barrel of oil, partially offset by a 10.6% year-over-year increase in oil production; the 42.8% year-over-year decline in gas royalty is principally due to a 53.7% decrease in the average price, partially offset by a 49.6% increase in gas production.

Revenue from the water services segment decreased by 24.2% to $21.7 million for the 2Q2020, as compared with $28.6 million for the comparable period of 2019. Percentage-wise, the water services segment appears to have fared better than the oil and gas segment; apparently, the price of water held up better than oil and gas.

Water sales and royalty revenue was $8.4 million, a decrease of 58.8% from $20.4 million as in the 2Q2019, mainly due to a 48.0% decrease in the number of barrels of sourced and treated water sold and a $2.9 million year-over-year decrease in water royalties.

Revenue from pipeline easement royalties, commercial lease royalties, and income from temporary permits was $13.3 million in the 2Q2020, 62.0% up from $8.2 million as in 2Q2019.

Fig. 3. Revenue contribution from the oil and gas royalties and water services. Source: Laurentian Research.

Profit margins

The operating, EBITDA, net, and free cash flow (or FCF) margins used to average 86.9%, 87.2%, 60.7%, and 60.5%, respectively, prior to 2020, with perhaps a very moderate but noticeable uptrend.

In the 1Q and 2Q2020, these margins are still extremely high, implying TPL profitability has been resilient and sustainable, but they have moderated during these historic times of crisis.

It is worth noting that TPL, on average, converts 102.0% of accounting net income into FCF, in spite of the intensified investments in the water services business in 2017 and 2018. The high cash conversion indicates the high quality of the earnings and suggests this is a capital-light business, the kind of the business investors should gravitate towards in the typically capital-intensive natural resource sector (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The operating, EBITDA, net, and FCF margins of TPL since 2004. Source: Laurentian Research based on TIKR.

Net income, free cash flow

In the 2Q2020, TPL pulled in $27.58 million of net income, or $3.56 per sub-share, and generated $31.83 million of FCF, with cash conversion of 115.4%.

Both the oil and gas segment and the water services segment were profitable during the quarter, with the former making $18.7 million and the latter $8.9 million, decreasing by 49.7% and 28.2% year over year, respectively.

As compared with the same quarter one year ago, the consolidated net income dropped by 44.4% from $49.59 million, while FCF declined by 28.7% from $44.62 million (see here).

These are not small percentage decreases; however, as the 2Q earnings reporting season draws to a close, TPL actually emerges as one of the very few energy industry players that have remained profitable during this unprecedented time.

Dividends, share buyback

The yearly dividends have already been distributed in March 2020, including $10 per sub-share of regular dividend, which yields 1.86%, and a special dividend of $6 per sub-share (Fig. 5). The trust throws off enough cash to cover dividends of such an amount.

Fig. 5. Dividends paid by TPL. Source: Laurentian Research.

The repurchase of sub-shares is the second way that TPL uses to reward shareholders. Since 1998, the trust has been reducing the number of sub-shares at a CAGR of 2.5%, cutting the split back-adjusted number of sub-shares by 42.9% in 22 1/2 years. However, TPL has suspended sub-share buyback since 2Q2019, a time during which the stock traded as high as $900 apiece, perhaps hinting at the management's opinion on the valuation of the stock (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The number of sub-shares of TPL, split back-adjusted. Source: Laurentian Research.

Valuation: upside and risks

As I discussed above, the EBITDA of TPL is correlated to its royalty production and the WTI oil price, a relationship that will be used below to assess the intrinsic value of the stock.

WTI outlook

According to the weekly oil macro newsletter sent out to The Natural Resources Hub subscribers, the WTI benchmark has been locked in a very gentle uptrend since June 2020, as the world worked off the excess inventory that was accumulated since March 2020. It is uncertain how long the consolidation will last, depending on a host of factors, including the pace of the economic recovery in the syn- and post-pandemic times, the compliance of the OPEC+ producers to their production curtailment agreement, and the response of the U.S. shale and other non-OPEC+ producers to the rising oil prices, which in turn hinges upon their access to capital. The base case is the consolidation will go on until the 1Q2021 (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. A finer look at the WTI bear market, from the crash, via correctional recovery and consolidation, to take-off. Source: The Natural Resources Hub.

Production outlook

As discussed above, the royalty production of TPL may continue to decrease for some time. For the sake of practicality, I assume the production will stay flat during the consolidation of the WTI oil price. The sin of that assumption can be atoned by averaging down on any production declines, given the anticipated eventual resumption of production growth.

The upside

Under these assumptions, I project TPL will generate $58 million, $61 million, and $62 million of EBITDA in the 3Q2020, 4Q2020, and 1Q2021, respectively. At the average EV/EBITDA multiple of 22.83X, TPL is estimated to be worth $680 per sub-share, implying the stock is currently undervalued by more than 20% (Fig. 8). My forecast is not far off from the opinion of the lone Wall Street analyst who covers TPL; his forecast earnings per sub-share of $19.27, $20.84, and $24.96 in 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively, (see here) suggest a sub-share price of $645, $700, and $835 in the next three years at the average P/E of 33.5X.

Fig. 8. The trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of TPL since 2005, shown with average EV/EBITDA and The Natural Resources Hub Live Portfolio re-entry (the green circle), modified from TIKR.

The risks

Uncertainties are introduced by the assumptions on the outlook of the WTI oil price and production volume, which are in turn determined by a slew of macroeconomic factors.

Another suspense is created by the ongoing reorganization of the trust. On March 23, 2020, the TPL trustees approved a plan for reorganizing the trust from its current structure to a corporation formed under Delaware laws. The corporate reorganization is scheduled for completion by the end of the 3Q2020, but the coronavirus pandemic may lead to the extension of that time frame (see here).

Investor takeaways

The unprecedented crisis since late 1Q2020 helped highlight the observation that TPL is a remarkably resilient and incredibly profitable business in the energy sector, perhaps the crown jewel of the U.S. shale oil patch. An entry opportunity into such a high-quality stock does not come along in sunny times. Therefore, interested investors may want to take advantage of the opportunity precipitated by the crisis.

This study demonstrates that TPL is still undervalued by more than 20% at this time, although it has appreciated by some 33% since our re-entry in late March 2020. In the next couple of quarters, uncertainties with regard to the oil price and production volume may continue to cause volatility in the sub-share price; however, I believe discerning investors will be abundantly rewarded by TPL going into 2021 and beyond, considering its robust business model, exceptional profitability, shareholder friendliness, and the tendency to outperform the oil prices (Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. Stock chart of TPL, dividend back-adjusted, as compared with WTI oil price and shown with The Natural Resources Hub Live Portfolio re-entry (the purple circle), modified from this source.

