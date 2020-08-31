Silicon Labs' valuation isn't out of line with other strong semi growth stories, but it does still trade above sector norms with respect to margins and long-term cash flow growth.

Silicon Labs had a better quarter than most chip companies, and guided modestly above expectations with an improving outlook for IoT.

Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) does not lack for growth opportunities. The company has one of the strongest portfolios of lower-power wireless connectivity assets for IoT (both consumer and industrial), a “good enough” microcontroller business for IoTs, and an underrated timing and isolator business that gives the company leverage to 5G and auto electrification. That 5G leverage certainly helped in the second quarter, allowing the company to post better revenue numbers than the average chip company.

My primary issue with Silicon Labs when I wrote about the company back in May was the valuation. Since then, the shares have lagged the SOX index by a fairly wide margin (about 20%) and the gap is wider than 50% over the past year. I often get pushback on this, but valuation matters – sooner or later. At this point, I still don’t believe Silicon Labs is undervalued on a long-term discounted cash flow basis (my preferred entry criteria), but I do see some modest upside on a margins/growth-driven basis.

5G Takes The Wheel In A Weaker Quarter For IoT

Silicon Labs’ diversified model has its advantages, and the company’s leverage to 5G helped offset weaker trends in IoT and autos this quarter. Revenue beat the sell-side estimate by about 4% (and mine by about 3%), with a 40bp-beat on gross margin, and a 300bp-beat on operating margin, with operating profit 23% better than expected. Management also guided to sequential growth of 3% in the next quarter, a little more than 2% better than the Street had expected.

Revenue was up slightly on a year-over-year basis, and down about 3% sequentially. The core IoT business declined 8% yoy and 3% qoq, as strength in MCUs in China was offset by broader weakness in connectivity but still enough to drive a small beat.

Benchmarking SLAB’s IoT results is challenging because companies rarely report segments on an apples-to-apples basis. That said, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) reported strong double-digit growth in its Industrial & IoT business, Texas Instruments (TXN) reported slight growth in its Industrial business (though connected MCUs were down), and STMicroelectronics (STM) pointed to some growth in IoT. One important factor to consider is that Silicon Labs is more leveraged to smart metering, lighting, and smart homes than many of these rivals, so again, it’s really not “apples to apples”.

The Infrastructure segment reported a strong 28% yoy improvement in sales and 5% qoq growth, with strength in the timing business on ongoing 5G and data center demand. Access improved 23% yoy and 6% qoq, while broadcast was down 16% yoy and 27% qoq.

Gross margin contracted slightly from the year-ago level (20bp), and improved a point sequentially, while operating income fell about 6% yoy and grew more than 12% qoq, with operating margin down 120bp yoy and up 260bp qoq.

Timing Has More To Give

At over 50% of revenue, IoT is undeniably an important business for Silicon Labs, but I don’t believe there’s much that’s overlooked about that opportunity anymore. Timing is a little more obscure, though, and it’s an underappreciated strength for Silicon Labs relative to much larger rivals like Texas Instruments, Microchip (MCHP), and Analog Devices (ADI).

Silicon Labs didn’t have much meaningful content in 4G base stations, but in 5G, the content has grown to “tens of dollars” per box. Granted, that doesn’t sound impressive… until you realize that China alone installed more than a quarter-million 5G base stations in the first half of 2020. Management has said that the 5G opportunity could drive a doubling of timing revenue, and this should be a noticeable driver for a couple of years.

It’s also not just a 5G story. While the business has historically been more focused on the wired side (metro optical networking), management has pushed the business into areas like data center and auto. The data center opportunity probably needs less explanation, but with autos, advanced (non-quartz) timing products are needed for systems like ADAS, infotainment, and car connectivity.

Isolation, too, is a business worth watching, as older optocoupler technology is being replaced by digital isolators and finding new applications in areas like hybrid/electric cars and factory automation systems.

The Outlook

Management pointed to a “broad reacceleration” in key IoT markets like metering, lighting, and smart home, and that is encouraging given the significance of IoT to the overall mix. While Silicon Labs’ IoT business has historically been lumpy, I’m not really worried about it long term. Yes, I would still like to see a stronger set of portfolio assets on the MCU side, but customers have shown a willingness to “mix and match” components, and SLAB’s connectivity assets are high-quality.

I still expect low double-digit revenue growth over the next five years, not good enough to match Inphi (IPHI), but in the same neighborhood as Lattice (LSCC) and Marvell (MRVL). To be clear, these are not comparable companies in terms of products or addressed markets, but rather in terms of growth. Longer term, I expect growth to slow but still come close to double digits over the next decade. Silicon Labs’ profitability today is good, not great, but I do expect improvements as the company grows and can achieve better operating scale.

The Bottom Line

Silicon Labs is not cheap on a cash flow basis, but the shares do look more promising if you look at the multiples that the market is willing to pay for above-average growth stories like those aforementioned three. That’s not my preferred approach to investing, and I’m not going to be buying on that basis, but if the shares continue to underperform the sector, it may be a name worth more attention later this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.