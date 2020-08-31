Talk About Liquidity: Look At The Banks

Furthermore, the "bad times" are going to take away a larger number of the smaller banks as the industry will shrink and the larger banks will become more predominant.

This liquidity buildup is protection, as the banks are signaling that the "bad times" are going to be longer and deeper than they were originally imagined.

The financial markets, including the banking system, is flooded with liquidity as the Federal Reserve has pumped massive amounts of funds into the economy.

Liquidity is flooding the financial markets.

Liquidity is flooding the banking system.

There is no question that at the Federal Reserve has done it job in attacking the liquidity problem.

At the end of the second quarter, the proxy for excess reserves in the banking system on the Fed’s balance sheet, Reserve Balances held at Federal Reserve Banks, measured $2.963 trillion.

This end of quarter figure was down from a historical high of $3.318 trillion in the banking system on May 27, 2020. Note that the latest figure (August 26) for these Reserve Balances totaled $2.875 trillion.

There is no question that the Fed has pumped a lot of liquidity into the banking system.

Large Banks Have Most Of The Liquidity

And, most of that liquidity is resting in the largest commercial banks in the country.

At the end of the second quarter, according to the Federal Reserve System, the commercial banks in the United States had Cash Assets totally $2,875 trillion.

According to the FDIC report, there were 4,430 commercial banks insured by the FDIC on June 30, 2020. The amount of cash held by small domestically chartered banks in the US totaled only $573 billion. The largest 25 domestically chartered banks in the United States had cash assets that totaled $1.610 trillion.

The 25 large domestically chartered banks in the United States held almost three times the reserve balances that the small domestically chartered banks held.

Furthermore, foreign-related financial institutions held more cash assets than did the small domestically chartered banks. These foreign-related institutions held $692 billion in cash assets.

So, when one talks of the liquidity available to the banking system in the United States, one must realize that most of the liquidity is stashed in the vaults of the 25 largest commercial banks in the country.

Note that driving this rise in liquidity was the fact that bank deposits increased by more than $1.0 trillion for the second quarter in a row. In terms of record-breaking, for the six-month period the banks have taken in $2.4 trillion, “five times any othr six-month period, and roughly equal to the deposits of the entire industry in 1984.”

The largest four banks in the country took in over $900 billion of these gains!

Banks Preparing For Loan Losses

The first issue facing the banking industry has been the liquidity issue. And, this is what the Federal Reserve has been helping the banking system to avoid. So far, so good.

The second problem that is looming in the background is the possibility for a solvency crisis. The Federal Reserve cannot prevent the system from facing a solvency crisis in the same way it can help the banking system protect itself from a liquidity crisis.

The banks, themselves, must prepare for a solvency crisis, and that is what the banks are doing.

In the second quarter of 2020, banks put away $62 billion in provisions for loan losses.

This is up from $53 billion that was put away in the first quarter.

Note that the largest four banks in the country, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup, Inc., and Wells Fargo 7 Co. accounted for $33 billion of the second quarter total. JPMorgan Chase put in $10.5 billion by itself.

Furthermore, loan losses have not yet started piling up as just 0.57 percent of the loans outstanding ended up as actual losses in the second quarter.

The word is, “watch out.” Such historically high loan loss provisions point to the fact that the pain emanating from the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic recession has not begun to be felt. It appears as if the banks are expecting the extent of this period will be longer and deeper than originally imagined.

Banking Profits

Taking into account the loan loss provisions, net income of the banks fell by 70 percent from on year ago in the second quarter. This shows the overall damage, although these earnings were slightly up from the first quarter.

Note that both the first quarter and the second quarter results were the worst in the banking industry since 2010, the year after the end of the Great Recession.

The drop in year-over-year earnings was primarily in the big four banks who represented roughly half of the decline. The community banks actually posted a small increase as they did not take on as many loan loss provisions as the larger banks.

Actually fee income increased by 7 percent in the second quarter, helping to minimize the losses.

Net Interest Margin

A big worry for the banking system is the net interest margin being earned on loans. The lending margin in the second quarter turned out to be the lowest in the history recorded by the FDIC, that is, the lowest since 1984 when the data were first collected.

The margin was 2.81 percent, down from 3.39 percent one year ago. And, with interest rates near zero, all banks are facing very tight times.

The Banking Industry

Bank stocks have not performed well in this environment. And, the reasons seem to be very clear. The commercial banking industry is really feeling the pain of the economic situation. And, given the amount of money they are setting aside for loan losses, one can expect that there is a lot more pain ahead.

The next three years or so, in my mind, is going to see a major reduction in the number of commercial banks in the banking system. Like many things that are happening right now, this decline has been anticipated, but has just been accelerated by events. We will probably see one of the largest consolidations of the banking industry ever seen. The largest will survive, not only because of the economics of the situation, but also because of the evolving technology. The smaller banks were never going to keep up with the larger ones on the basis of the new technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.