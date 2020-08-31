The huge cost of capital it incurred to drive growth is being discounted by the market. This is weighing heavily on multiples expansion.

Zix plays into favorable tech trends. It has strengthened its capabilities to win in the mid-market for e-mail security solutions.

Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has improved its capabilities and competitive positioning to ride favorable tech tailwinds. The market continues to discount its huge cost of capital and its ability to generate substantial free cash flow. Zix's strengthened sales strategy shows it is more than capable of driving sustainable growth. Given its subdued valuation (P/S of 1.5x), Zix is a tough investment to pass on.

Demand (Bullish)

Zix is an e-mail security business reviving its growth factor. Zix has capabilities in e-mail encryption, data loss prevention, compliance, and advanced threat protection. These capabilities position Zix into favorable tech trends such as the proliferation of e-mail-based attacks, data breaches, and the need to stay compliant with the latest security standards.

The strategic acquisition of AppRiver has improved Zix's growth factor in recent quarters. With AppRiver, Zix enjoys improved sales motion from channel partners (4,450+ strong Managed Service Provider (MSP) reseller community). Zix has also improved its international presence. Prior to the acquisition of AppRiver, Zix derived most of its revenue from the US. Zix has also been able to play into favorable demand-side trends such as the growing adoption of cloud products (mostly Office 365) via the recent release of Secure Cloud.

Going forward, Zix is guiding for double-digit revenue growth (21%-25%) in FY'20 after its double-digit growth beat in Q2'20. This will benefit from its 100% subscription business model, and its significantly improved go-to market motion. The last earnings report included an improved dollar retention rate update for July after the dip recorded in Q2. This is a function of improved adoption and expansion from existing customers and better pipeline conversion of new customers.

In the existing customer base, we are also seeing a continued migration from hosted exchange to Office 365, driven by work-from-home demands that are better served in the cloud and by Microsoft's customer incentive for Teams adoption. We've always anticipated this migration, but COVID and work from home has accelerated it. - Source Q2'20 conference call

Given these attractive characteristics, we believe Zix has a strong growth factor to acquire market share and drive multiples expansion in the near term.

Business (Neutral)

The acquisition of AppRiver changed the game for Zix by improving its product capabilities, and its go-to market motion. This drives value in the form of better product visibility as Zix leverages AppRiver's network of MSPs. The downside to this is the strain on its balance sheet as the acquisition was completed at a huge cost.

Source: Zix

Zix's capital structure includes annual interest payments to debt investors and dividend payments to preferred equity investors. While common stockholders enjoy the multiples expansion that comes with Zix's strengthened growth factor, there is little left in free cash flow to support valuation multiples after obligations to other investors are fulfilled. As it stands, Zix is guiding for an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24% in FY'20. This is in line with the EBITDA margin reported in Q2'20. This means little margin expansion heading into 2021. The EBITDA guidance is enough to satisfy its debt covenant of net debt to EBITDA margin above 4.75x for FY'20. Equity investors will have to look into other metrics like uFCF/free cash flow to project valuation growth. In the short term, the shift to monthly billings in addition to cash collection volatility (driven by COVID impact to SMBs) is expected to impact operating cash flow. This means Zix has to keep optimizing its customer acquisition cost while driving sales volume to shore up its working capital. Zix's quick and current ratios are less than one, and it has negative working capital. The advantage for Zix comes from the attractive margins of its business when we strip out noncash charges and short-term debt obligations. Zix also has deferred tax assets to shore up its EPS factor via the valuation allowance adjustment of its NOLs ($239m). While the margin guidance is reassuring, Zix has to execute to perfection to manage liquidity worries.

Macro/Competitors (Bullish)

Zix's geo-expansion strategy received a major boost after the acquisition of AppRiver.

Zix's competitive position has also improved. This is best understood by verticals and segments. By verticals, Zix's strength is supported by growing regulation in the health and financial industry. By segments, Zix is strongly positioned to play in the mid-market space. Upstream, there are more competitors due to the presence of Mimecast (MIME), Proofpoint (PFPT), Symantec, and Barracuda. Across all segments, we have big tech companies offering e-mail security capabilities.

Valuation (Bullish)

We believe its improved sales capacity will drive sales volume and billings to support its cash flow. The cost of capital required to rejuvenate growth will no doubt weigh in on the payback period for common stockholders. This makes Zix a long-term play. Analysts have an average price target of $10/share. Given its double-digit revenue growth guidance and its subdued P/S multiple of 1.54x, Zix is underpriced.

Risks

Zix needs to deliver its growth promise. It also needs to generate substantial cash flow from customers to fulfill its obligations to debt holders. If it doesn't execute to perfection, it will face liquidity risks.

Zix needs to pick all the low-hanging fruit in the mid-market as fast as possible as major competitors are less focused on the mid-market. If competitors pay more attention to the mid-market, Zix's win rate might be impacted.

The past quarters have been rocked by macro volatility. If this persists, Zix's ability to generate free cash flow will be impacted.

Conclusion (Outperform)

Zix is an attractive investment when we focus on its improved growth factor powered by its product updates and strengthened sales force and partners. In an improved macro environment, Zix has the capabilities to deliver more value to shareholders. The current valuation shows significant potential for multiples expansion if things fall in place as projected.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.