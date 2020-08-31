Chevron management has proven to be an excellent steward of shareholder capital while Exxon is just the opposite. That's why the DJIA booted Exxon and kept Chevron.

Perhaps getting booted from the DJIA will wake-up Exxon management, but I wouldn't bet on it. Chevron is likely to continue to outperform XOM.

It's ironic that all eyes have been on Exxon since it was booted out of the DJIA, while the clear winner - Chevron - has been almost totally ignored.

Chevron (CVX) has been out-performing Exxon (XOM) for many years and I have been writing about it here on Seeking Alpha. For examples, see my articles Chevron Beats Exxon Again or 2017: Chevron Outperforms Exxon (Again). It was clear that the folks at Dow Jones had a decision to make: which international integrated oil company do we want to keep in the DJIA? It was absolutely no surprise to me that it was Exxon that got the boot. But what did surprise me was the plethora of articles in sympathy with Exxon as opposed to focusing on the obvious winner: Chevron.

As I said, Chevron has been outperforming Exxon for years. Of course, that isn't hard to do considering Exxon is down ~32% over the past five years. Meanwhile Chevron is up ~30% for a wide 60% advantage:

Source: Seeking Alpha Charting Tool

Indeed, Exxon has struggled just to stay even with the broad energy sector as measured by the Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE), let alone compete head-on with Chevron.

And before the income investors even bring it up, Chevron is currently paying a $5.16/share dividend (6% yield), while Exxon's dividend is $3.48/share (8.8% yield). Of course, the main reason Exxon's dividend yield is higher is because the stock has dropped so far.

Free Cash Flow

For periods from ~2014-2017, Chevron's FCF went negative as it ramped up spending on large-scale projects including deepwater drilling in the GoM, Australian LNG, and large petchem capacity expansions through its CPChem 50/50 JV with partner Phillips 66 (PSX). Those projects are all now completed, operational, and delivering cash flow. Recently, Exxon - not content with exploiting Guyana (which it should have done) and being tone-deaf to the market - doubled-down on cap-ex spending on large-scale global petchem plants. That decision, combined with low oil prices due to Covid-19 demand destruction delivered a 1-2 punch to Exxon and knocked it to the floor for a standing 8 count. I am sure Exxon will stagger to its feet, and one can only hope that its management teams does some soul searching.

It is clear Exxon will have much difficulty delivering free cash flow during the Covid-19 era - which could last a while. While Exxon has reduced 2020 cap-ex spending by ~30% from $33 billion to $23 billion, that is still $9 billion more than Chevron's new target of $14 billion.

The truth is, Chevron is simply a leaner-n-meaner company that can more easily focus (up or down) on short-cycle Permian assets while Exxon is now embroiled in massive large-scale projects. Chevron has not only shown higher profitability in both upstream and downstream as compared to Exxon, it has also displayed a level of capital discipline and remains less leveraged than Exxon.

Balance Sheet

At the start of 2020, Chevron's debt-to-equity ratio was ~0.2x while Exxon's was ~0.25x, which is excellent in consideration of its peers. However, since the beginning of the year, Exxon has been forced to add debt to support a continuing aggressive spending plan (even after the cuts in cap-ex, which should tell you how outrageous the cap-ex budget plan was even before Covid-19) while still funding the dividend.

As a result, XOM's debt-to-equity ratio now is ~0.4x. Chevron didn't have to issue near as much debt considering its cap-ex plan was and still is much more inline with the current environment. As a result, its ratio has risen to only .25x - roughly where Exxon's was pre-Covid-19. That said, both companies are in better shape than those in the peer group. It's just that Chevron is in the best shape of all of them.

Shareholder Returns

I said earlier that Exxon management was tone-deaf to the market. That's because in a post-fracking, post oil sands era of energy abundance - with too many producers producing too many molecules - investors really don't care about growing production at all costs into a low-margin price environment. ConocoPhillips (COP) is an example of management that clearly saw the "era of energy abundance" and took pragmatic steps to address the issues by selling its high-cost oil sands production to Cenovus (CVE) and selling its low-margin L-48 dry-gas production.

Meanwhile, Exxon can't admit the mistake it made buying XTO and has massive dry-gas production capability that is either shut-in or certainly not worthy of exploiting given the abundance of gas production and low prices. The result is that COP may be producing much less oil & gas, but it has drastically lowered its break-even point and is now a much leaner and more profitable company - COP generated over $5 billion in FCF last year. Exxon should take note.

What investors care about (or at least should care about...) is simply total returns: dividends plus stock price appreciation. Personally, I wouldn't care if Exxon's production dropped by 50% over the next 10 years as long as the stock went up 10-15% per year as it milks existing assets and paid out the dividend. In fact, I would applaud such a strategic shift. Instead, Exxon has focused on simply growing volumes and "getting bigger," apparently, only for the sake of getting big.

As a result, Chevron's total returns have been much better. As I pointed out in previous articles, Chevron returns more FCF to shareholders in the form of direct dividends instead of share buybacks (see Chevron: Dividends Over Buybacks).

At the time of that article (Q2 2019), CVX paid $2.3 billion in dividends and spent $1 billion on share buybacks. That is over a 2:1 ratio in dividends directly to shareholders as compared to buybacks. For full-year 2019, Chevron generated $27.3 billion in operating cash flow. That exceeded cap-ex ($14.1 billion) and dividends ($9 billion) by $4.2 billion. As a result, the company raised its quarterly dividend by $0.10/share (8.4%) and bought back $4 billion in stock. Note the 2.25x priority on dividend allocations versus buybacks. Meantime, CVX grew production by 5.4% last year (once asset sales are accounted for) and lowered its net-debt ratio to 13%.

On the other hand, for years, Exxon Has Been Buyback Heavy, Dividend Light. At the time of that article (2013), Exxon was just the opposite of Chevron - spending $20 billion toward share buybacks and only $10 billion to direct shareholder dividends. That is a 2:1 ratio in favor of buybacks over dividends. Note the stock was ~$90/share at that time. Over the past decade, Exxon's management has proven itself to be a very efficient destroyer of shareholder capital by spending $10s of billions on share buybacks at share prices in the $80-$100 range. The stock closed Friday at $40 and change.

Clearly, Chevron has been a much better steward of shareholder capital as compared to Exxon. And that is why Chevron remains in the DJIA and Exxon was booted.

Going Forward

Despite the big correction in the energy market, I am still not a big fan of putting new investment dollars toward energy stocks like Chevron and Exxon. That said, if I did, there is no question which stock to buy: Chevron.

Without being tied up in massive large-scale projects like Exxon, Chevron and more easily adjust cap-ex for short-cycle spending in the Permian Basin. Chevron holds 2.2 million acres in the Permian - primarily in the prolific Midland and Delaware basins, with a much-advantaged royalty rate as compared to many of its peers. Prior to the pandemic, Chevron was enjoying higher oil prices and ahead of its own production growth expectations in the Permian:

Source: July Update

While CVX's long-term plans in the Permian are largely unchanged, as a result of Covid-19-driven lower oil prices, the company prudently shut-in production and ratcheted down spending in the play. As of July, the company had reduced its operated rig count to only four with one completion crew. As of October of last year, Reuters reported Chevron was operating 20 rigs in the Permian as compared to Exxon's 56. Chevron also has partner-operated rigs in the Permian - adding another 7-10 estimated rigs.

Due to its excellent balance sheet (Chevron's financial leverage is ~1.6x compared to Exxon's ~2.0x), Chevron was able to takeover Noble Energy (NBL) on the cheap. The deal will add 2.1 billion boe of reserves (18% increase) at an average estimated price of less than $5/boe. That was almost as brilliant as walking away and letting Occidental Petroleum (OXY) have APC (and getting paid a $1 billion fee for the walk).

Summary and Conclusion

Chevron will likely come close to FCF break-even this year before bouncing back in 2021 (the dividend eats up ~$10 billion per year). Prior to Covid-19, the Permian Basin was a key element in CVX’s growth strategy but the Permian is going to be a victim of cap-ex cuts. But that's fine. That is exactly what a short-cycle asset is for.

Given the macro-environment of Covid-19-driven demand destruction, and large community infection and transmission rates in the U.S., combined with the era of energy abundance I mentioned earlier, it's hard to get enthusiastic about any international integrated oil company. But if I had to pick just one, it would definitely be Chevron. You can trust Chevron's management as a steward of shareholder capital. The same cannot be said of Exxon. And that is why Exxon was booted from the DJIA and Chevron emerged as the clear winner and the superior company.

I rate Chevron a HOLD for its rich and safe dividend yield (6%).

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, CVX, PSX, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.