We believe that GDXJ is likely to find support near the 55.20 zone in the event that bearish market sentiment creates a temporary pause in the fund’s longer-term uptrend.

Bullish momentum present in the precious metals markets has been undeniable in its strength and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDXJ) has rallied by more than 200% since the fund hit its recent lows on March 13th, 2020. Generally speaking, these are the types of performances that tend to force investors into the mindset that it’s time to sell a specific asset. However, positive corporate earnings results from several companies contained within the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF suggest that the fund could still move higher once a corrective trading period is established. Ultimately, the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF is likely to find support near the 55.20 zone if bearish market sentiment leads to a temporary pause in the fund’s longer-term uptrend.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Looking at the specifics, we can see that the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF is associated with an expense ratio of 0.53% and it currently has $6.33 billion in assets under management. GDXJ is also characterized by wide geographical exposure and this helps to mitigate some of the regional risks that might be associated with other ETFs or individual gold mining stocks:

Source: ETF.com

Companies in the top 10 total holdings contained within the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF currently make up 44.4% of the fund. In this case, key examples include well-positioned mining firms like Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS). In both cases, we can see examples of companies with strong trends in corporate earnings and broad exposure to one of the market’s hottest sectors. Next, we will look at the recent earnings trends that have been recorded by these two well-positioned companies.

Source: ETF.com

For the second-quarter period, Pan American Silver reported earnings of $0.28 per share, which beat analyst expectations by a wide margin (estimates were calling for an EPS range of $0.13 to $0.15 for the period). Over the last full-year period, Pan American Silver has recorded earnings of $0.78 per share and these performances put the company on an excellent footing in terms of its ability to propel earnings growth even further. For these reasons, it is not surprising to see that analyst expectations are looking strong for Pan American Silver Corp. in the quarters ahead:

Source: MarketBeat

Similar evidence of strength can be found in the recent earning results that have been reported by Kinross Gold Corp. For the second-quarter period in 2020, Kinross more than doubled its adjusted net earnings performance (at $194.0 million). This gives Kinross an EPS figure of $0.15 for the reporting period. These numbers are looking particularly impressive because Kinross reported an adjusted net earnings figure of $79.6 million during the second-quarter period of 2019 (with an EPS figure of $0.06).

In this case, rising earnings growth has been based largely on a 53% annualized increase in the margins reported by Kinross (which easily surpassed the 31% gain in gold prices recorded during the prior year). Significant gains were also seen in the company’s adjusted operating cash flow, as Kinross reported an increase of 45% (at $416.9 million) for the period. Overall, these are strong quarterly performances that should be attributed to operational factors extending beyond the broader valuation trajectory present in gold markets and these are trends that should be viewed favorably by investors looking to gain exposure to the stock.

Source: ETFdb

Perhaps this helps to explain the positive changes in net flows that have influenced the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF over the last three months. During this period, GDXJ has benefited from inflows of 263.79 million. Ultimately this activity presents a stark contrast with the net flows that have been recorded over the last six months:

Source: ETFdb

During this period, the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has traded under a greater level of selling pressure with net outflows of -219.14 million. Overall, these recent changes in trading activity indicate a clear reversal of fortune with emerging momentum trends that should continue to favor long positions in the GDXJ during the next few months.

Source: CNBC

Additionally, we must also consider supportive macroeconomic factors that should continue to drive rallies in metals prices because this could help earnings growth for the companies contained within the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. Specifically, we can point to recent changes in the Fed’s balance sheet (which has already expanded from about $4 trillion to about $7 trillion).

To put these numbers into perspective, this means that the Fed’s balance sheet is now equal to roughly one-third of the value of the U.S. GDP figures that were recorded during the first-quarter period in 2020. If these events ultimately depress market valuations in the U.S. dollar, we could continue to see gold prices rise even further and this activity could help the junior gold miners produce even stronger earnings results over the next few quarters.

Source: Author via Tradingview

With all of this in mind, we believe that GDXJ is likely to find support in the event that bearish market sentiment creates a temporary pause in the fund’s longer-term uptrend. After hitting its lows on March 13th, 2020, the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has generated an incredible rally. However, recent earnings reports from key mining companies suggest that the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF could still move higher once a corrective trading period is established. Ultimately, the 55.20 level marks the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the move from the fund’s March 2020 lows to its August 2020 highs and a series of historical support markers in this area could establish a potential buy zone in the weeks ahead.

Thank you for reading.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.