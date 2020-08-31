On balance, its valuation is expensive, but it may still grow further.

Farfetch's Active Consumer numbers reached a record high in Q2 2020 and are showing no signs of slowing down into Q3 2020.

Investment Thesis

Farfetch (FTCH) is growing at a rapid clip, and is eyeing up 2021 as the time it reaches positive adjusted EBITDA.

However, its shares are not cheap, as they trade at approximately 6x forward sales and at a meaningful premium to its peers.

Farfetch will have to deliver against very high expectations if it is to reward new shareholders.

Growth Rates Are Highly Alluring

Farfetch is an online marketplace for luxury goods, but it also has a couple of physical stores; one in London and one in New York.

Source: author's calculations

On the surface, Farfetch's revenue growth rates are impressive. However, we should caveat its recent strong growth rate with the fact that Farfetch had the acquisition of New Guards in Q3 2019.

Having said that, looking out to Q3 2020, Farfetch's acquisition of New Guards, which gets reported under Brand Platform GMV, does not show appear to be slowing down.

Indeed, to illustrate, in Q3 2019, Brand Platform GMV reached $62.7 million, and presently it's guided for Q3 2020 to reach $92.5 million at the midpoint of its guidance; hence implying a 48% y/y growth in GMV.

Furthermore, Farfetch founder and CEO Jose Neves made it clear during the earnings call that Farfetch has not seen a slowdown from COVID disruption, but quite the opposite.

Neves talks about consumer habits migrating online, and Farfetch being a beneficiary of this new shopping environment. What's more, not only did Farfetch reach a record level of transactions during Q2 2020, but it also added more than 750K Active Consumers.

Source: author's calculations

Active Consumers are customers that have made a purchase within the past twelve months.

As we can see above, Active Consumers now reach more than 2.5 million, but we should also bear in mind that Active Consumers do not include those generated from New Guards' owned and operated sites, which means that Farfetch's Active Consumer figures would be even higher.

At the time of the earnings call, early in August, Farfetch noted that its Active Consumers had reached 3.5 million.

Also, 80% of Farfetch's Active Consumers are not enrolled into its loyalty program.

Profit Margins Are Strong and Expanding

Farfetch's gross profit margins have consistently been at 40% or above for some time. During Q2 2020, its gross profit margins reach 43.7%, a meaningful improvement of 290 basis points from 40.8% in the same period a year ago.

Farfetch's improved profitability profile was predominantly driven by its Digital Platform which reported gross profit margins of 55% compared with 47.6% in the same period a year ago.

This gross profit improvement was driven by a combination of significantly reduced promotions and an increased mix of full-price items, as well as fewer discounting events and fewer free shipping campaigns.

Altogether, Farfetch's adjusted EBITDA dramatically improved from negative 21% in Q2 2019 to negative 8% in this quarter.

Strong Insider Ownership

For many investors, insider ownership is not a particularly important aspect of the thesis, with many investors preferring to see a CEO buying share in the company as a strong telltale sign of the stock being undervalued.

Personally, while that insight is valuable, I have found that stocks with greater potential are those where the CEO is the founder and they still hold a significant amount of stock in the business. Below, we can see this criteria is satisfied.

As we can see above, management still holds a significant amount of shares in the business, with Neves holding all the voting stock.

Valuation - Arguably Fully Priced Already

As noted above, there's a lot to like from Farfetch. But it's difficult to build the case that it's undervalued.

Taking a step back and comparing with LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) and Tiffany (TIF), both these companies are trading for approximately 4x forward sales while Farfetch trades for slightly more than 6x forward sales.

On the other hand, neither LVMH or Tiffany is reporting much in the way of growth, while Farfetch is clearly reporting growth - or even very strong growth.

Meanwhile, both LVMH and Tiffany are profitable, with both showing mid-teen operating profit margins. Thus, it could be said that these high-end brands are now mature brands, with an eye towards maximizing their profit margins, and their profit margins are likely to be a best-case scenario for what Farfetch could have in a decade's time or so.

Nevertheless, Farfetch's management asserts that in full-year 2021, Farfetch should be able to report positive adjusted EBITDA.

The Bottom Line

Right now, Farfetch's stock has a lot of momentum to its back, as investors remain positively allured to its rapid growth potential. However, despite having a founder and CEO leading the company and reporting strong growth rates, I find it difficult to make the case that the stock is astonishingly undervalued.

Indeed, the stock already trades at a premium to very well established household names, in what is at the end of the day a largely commoditized product.

However, the most attractive aspect of Farfetch is its undeniable rapid growth. And on that front, the stock may be worth considering as part of a well-diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FTCH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.