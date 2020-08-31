Whether Dumped By The Dow Or Added To It, Companies Should Be Judged On Their Own Merits

How did companies perform in the past after having been added to or dumped from the Dow?

Many observers believe the newcomers have an advantage, but some are not so sure.

Monday, Aug. 31

On Monday, Aug. 31, three companies officially became Dow Jones Industrial Average components, and three others were dumped.

In are Amgen (AMGN), Honeywell (HON), and Salesforce.com (CRM); out are Exxon Mobil (XOM), Pfizer (PFE), and Raytheon Technologies (RTX). Oh Monday, Monday ... what does this shuffle mean for investors going forward?

Well, the most accurate answer is this: Nobody really knows.

Nobody really knows.

Nobody knowing leads to plenty of speculation, of course. The common belief is that the three additions will benefit from being part of the Dow, as institutions very well could buy more of them, and individual investors could snap them up, thanks to the hype and improved name recognition.

Still, some market observers have pointed out that history suggests otherwise, and that the dumped will be the better performers.

As MarketWatch said:

Inclusion in the 124-year old, blue-chip equity benchmark is usually coveted by major companies but recent history suggests that the near-term performance of shares added to the stock-market gauge actually perform relatively worse, while those booted from the index have outperformed ...

Back on Sept. 17, 2013, Nike (NKE), Visa (V), and Goldman Sachs (GS) replaced HP (HPQ), Alcoa (AA), and Bank of America (BAC) in the Dow. Over the ensuing 12 months, as MarketWatch pointed out:

Goldman’s shares rose 9.2%, Visa gained 7.6% and Nike jumped 16.35% ... (while) BofA’s shares soared 18%, HP’s shares climbed 72% and Alcoa jumped 91%.

Hmm. So, load up on Exxon, Pfizer, and Raytheon ... and pay little mind to Amgen, Honeywell, and Salesforce?

Let me put it this way: Whatever you decide, you probably don't want to base it on what happened in the 12 months after the previous 3-for-3 Dow swap.

Diving Into Data

If one looks longer term at what happened 7 years ago, DJIA additions Visa and Nike have absolutely crushed the three companies that were dumped from the index after market close of Sept. 16, 2013. A $30,000 investment equally divided between the three additions now would be worth nearly double a similar stake in the three subtractions.

Source: Author-created table using data from DividendChannel.com

For comparison's sake, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) had a 137% total return over that span, with a $10K investment having grown to $23,653.

Let's go back even further to the previous 3-for-3 Dow switcheroo. On April 8, 2004, Pfizer, Verizon (VZ), and American International Group (AIG) became DJIA components, replacing AT&T (T), International Paper (IP) and Eastman Kodak (KODK).

Here's a look at how those six stocks have performed since:

Source: Author-created table using data from DividendChannel.com

As you can see, that wasn't exactly a wonderful half-dozen. Kodak went bankrupt in 2012, AIG shareholders got bloodied after the company had to be bailed out during the Great Recession, and neither the DJIA additions group nor the Dow subtractions trio would have been a very good long-term investment.

Investors would have been far better off just putting their money in SPY, which has a 317% total return since then.

A Look At Quality

OK, back to the present. Here are what I call the "quality metrics" of DJIA newbies Amgen, Salesforce.com and Honeywell, as well as Dow dumpees Pfizer, Raytheon Technologies, and Exxon Mobil:

Source: Author-created

As a Dividend Growth Investing practitioner, the only one of those six that really concerns me is Exxon Mobil, as many market-watchers who have been watching markets much longer than I have say XOM could cut or eliminate its dividend. The company has the highest credit rating of the bunch, but mediocre ratings otherwise.

When dividend safety is factored in, Honeywell gets the best grades across the board. In bestowing its highest score, Simply Safe Dividends cites the industrial conglomerate's low debt, reasonable payout ratio, and ongoing commitment (more than a quarter century without any dividend reductions).

Pfizer's dividend might not be considered quite as safe, but otherwise, PFE appears to be a high-quality company, buoyed by its AA- credit score. Amgen and Raytheon also acquit themselves quite well.

Salesforce.com is an interesting case because of its rapid growth. Indeed, even though it gave CRM a mediocre "safety" score, Value Line included the cloud-computing company on its list of "Highest Growth" companies.

To be included on that list, a company’s annual growth of sales, cash flow, earnings, dividends and book value must together have averaged 9% or more over the past 10 years and be expected to average at least 9% in the coming 3-5 years. Despite having never paid a dividend, CRM averaged 26% growth last decade, Value Line says, and it's expected to hit 14% over the coming 3-5 years.

A Look At Value

Valuation is another conversation. Here are some pertinent numbers in that department:

Source: Author-created

At first glance (and sometimes at second and third glances), I'm not seeing any big bargains here. For one thing, the global coronavirus pandemic has wrought havoc on many industries, causing numerous companies to avoid offering guidance. And even most of those that are guiding are making little more than "best guesses." So, much is unknown.

In the second quarter, Exxon Mobil reported earnings and free cash flow losses, so Morningstar didn't even provide a forward P/E ratio. I have seen other analysts try, with ranges from the teens to near 50. I've slowly been reducing my own position in XOM the last couple of years. Obviously, I should have acted sooner.

Data by YCharts

For those who believe the commercial air industry eventually will be A-OK, Raytheon Technologies appears to be an A-OK choice. I really like the defense business that came from Raytheon in the "merger of equals," so it's a matter of when the segments United Technologies brought over will catch up. I initiated an RTX position with the proceeds from my sale of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), and I have added more RTX since. Value Line says the stock price could double in the next 3-5 years.

Honeywell was a no-brainer when it dipped close to $100 a few months back, and I happily added to my position. It's not quite as compelling now.

I prefer Amgen's product line to that of Pfizer, and AMGN seems fairly valued here, but many DGI folks no doubt prefer PFE's 4% yield.

And then, there's Salesforce.com. Yes, its P/E ratio is sky high. And yes, Value Line predicts that CRM will be worth less in 3-5 years than its current price. However, if one looks at the following FAST Graphs illustration, one could argue that CRM actually might be undervalued - at least compared to its own history.

Source: FAST Graphs

Conclusion



Nobody can guarantee much of anything when it comes to how equities will perform.

I expect to stay long Honeywell, Raytheon, and Amgen; it's hard for me to get excited about Exxon Mobil; and I am intrigued by Salesforce ... but none of that is related in any way to those companies' status inside or outside the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

As always, I recommend only that my fellow investors conduct their own thorough due diligence, stock by stock. After doing so, if a company is attractive, consider buying it; and if a company is unattractive, leave it be.

That's the case, whether or not they are DJIA components.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN, HON, RTX, XOM.