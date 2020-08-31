The biggest risk now isn't oil prices, but the intention of the Ministry of Finance to collect more taxes from oil companies.

Tatneft showed relatively strong Q2 results despite the fact that it suffered the most from the OPEC+ deal production cuts.

Tatneft (OTCPK:OAOFY) performed slightly better than expected and managed to stay profitable in the second quarter. However, the company felt the most pain from the production cuts, and only the value-adding refinery segment saved the day for the company. Interim dividends aren't impressive, but investors shouldn't forget that Tatneft pays them three times per year, so the second half of the year should be much brighter in terms of yields.

The only thing that may make H2 2020 grimmer for Tatneft is the actions of the Ministry of Finance. The authority wants to increase taxes for old deposits that constitute the majority of Tatneft's asset base. If the amendments to tax regulations are passed, Tatneft may lose a significant portion of its profits. Given the fact that the Russian government or its particular authorities have never been consistent in their actions, this risk shouldn't be especially surprising for investors though it's still really an unpleasant one.

Q2 Results Highlights

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Revenue is down 30% to 136.3 billion rubles in Q2 2020. In H1 2020, revenues dropped by 25.6% which is lower compared to Rosneft (-33.4%) (OTCPK:RNFTF) or Lukoil (-33.3%) (OTCPK:LUKOY). Another reason why the company performed well in Q1 and Q2 was due to the absence of write-offs or negative exchange rate differences because the company doesn't have debt denominated in foreign currencies.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net income in the second quarter amounted to 17.6 billion rubles, compared to 25.3 billion rubles in Q1 2020. Net profit in H1 2020 decreased by 62.5% compared with the same period in 2019.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Free cash flow in H1 2020 is down 30% to 41 billion rubles vs. 58.3 billion rubles in H1 2019. For a more objective year-on-year comparison, investors should note that Q2 2019 results were affected by the Druzhba pipeline contamination incident, so Q2 2019 results should have been significantly higher.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

The debt load at the end of the quarter remained low: net debt increased by 14% to 25 billion rubles, the Net Debt / EBITDA ratio was only 0.1x.

As I've said earlier, Tatneft suffered the most from the OPEC agreement: in H1 and Q2 2020, oil production fell by 10.6% YoY and 17.9% QoQ, respectively. For comparison, Rosneft's production fell by 7.3% and -13%, accordingly. At the same time, Tatneft has sharply increased oil refining: plus 30% YoY in H1 2020. Now 46.5% of the produced oil goes for refining vs. 31.3% in H1 2019.

Dividends

Even though Tatneft talked a lot about distributing all FCF to dividends recently, the company continues to stick to the old rules of distributing dividends. Tatneft will pay 9.94 rubles of dividends for H1 2020, which equals 100% of the net profit under RAS. This is less than if the company paid all its FCF which amounted to 17.7 rubles per share. Probably, Tatneft will switch to paying dividends from FCF later this year.

Decent Profits? Share Them With The Government

The Ministry of Finance of Russia demonstrates unseen activity these months as it needs to somehow eliminate the budget deficit that occurred after the March crash in the oil market. Considering that the government doesn't want to touch $600 bn of Russian reserves, the Ministry doesn't have any other choice but to disturb the oil sector with new tax increases.

At the moment, the Ministry plans to increase the excess profit tax that affects Rosneft, Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY), and Lukoil, and revise the reduced multiple for mineral extraction tax for old oil fields, mainly affecting Tatneft.

Tatneft promoted the adoption of the reduced MET multiple in 2012 and remains the main beneficiary of this tax benefit. For example, the Romashkinskoye oil deposit, the company's largest one, produced 16 million tons of oil in 2019, resulting in 50 billion rubles in tax savings.

The Ministry of Finance wants to update the data on initial recoverable reserves, which will inevitably lead to a decrease in the MET tax benefit. Then, Tatneft may lose at least 20 billion rubles per year or up to 8-10% of EBITDA. Tatneft, as well as other oil companies, collectively asked President Putin to preserve the existing tax benefits, so the oil sector won't give up easily. As more information becomes available on this matter, I will provide an update.

Final Thoughts

The secret of Tatneft's resilience is simple: the company is less susceptible to fluctuations in exchange rates since it operates mainly in the domestic market. In addition, Lukoil has to maintain several expensive projects, including production in the Caspian Sea and is also dependent on gas prices to some extent. Finally, Tatneft is basically smaller and focused on the production of extra-viscous oil, while Lukoil's business is highly diversified and therefore is vulnerable to a greater number of risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.