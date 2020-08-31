From all accounts, air travel is slowly returning and I believe it will eventually return at some point in the future.

After spending much of the past few weeks relatively flat after the initial surge of optimism in early June, Airline stocks have been on the news again lately. I wanted to update my analysis and see if there is an investment opportunity here. Out of all the companies in the industry, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is looking like a decent investment based on a recovery thesis.

Just a brief background on the company, Spirit Airlines is a budget airline that derives its cost advantage by its lean operations and fuel-efficient fleet. The company is primarily a domestic carrier, though it also has routes in Latin America and the Caribbean which make up about 9.5% of total revenues.

Company 10-K

The coronavirus pandemic devastated the entire airline industry and Spirit Airlines was not spared. Due to the government lockdowns and virtually zero consumer demand, the company reduced its capacity by 90% in May. The situation has begun to improve, though, and leisure travel is slowly recovering. However, despite the improved situation, Q2 2020 capacity was down 83.2%. The company forecasts capacity for July, August, and September to be lower by 18, 35, and 45 percent, respectively, compared to the same periods last year. The TSA said that in August it had screened more than 800,000 people in US airport checkpoints, the most since March this year, and rebounding from April lows. Unfortunately, this is still down 70% from the 2.5 million screened during “normal times”.

The company has tapped various sources of liquidity in order to shore up its balance sheet, including conducting a convertible debt offering ($175 million), issuing more shares ($192 million), and entering into the Payroll Support Program with the US Treasury. Spirit Airlines ended Q2 2020 with $1.2 billion in cash. Daily cash burn improved from $9.5 million a day in April to about $1.5 million in June. In terms of Q2 2020 results, revenue was $138.5 million, down 86.3% compared to the same time last year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bull case for Spirit Airlines

The bull case for Spirit Airlines is pretty straightforward. From all accounts, air travel is slowly returning and I believe it will eventually return at some point in the future. Furthermore, there is promise with regard to using coronavirus rapid tests to allow a “return to normal” for the industry.

This is especially true in the case of domestic travel. International borders remain closed to tourists, though, so this will cause legacy airlines like Delta (NYSE:DAL) which rely on international travel to suffer. Luckily, as mentioned above, Spirit Airlines derives 90% of its revenue from domestic routes.

Further strengthening the Spirit Airlines bull thesis is that most industry analysts believe that leisure travel will return before business travel. This trend would benefit budget airlines like Spirit which cater primarily to the budget leisure traveler. Historically, frequent business flyers would tend to avoid low-cost carriers as their companies pay for their costs anyway.

“I think what we are going to see is a return to travel that will be regional and sporadic… However, the number of customers has increased during recent weekends and it appears family and vacation travel will bounce back before business travel… we do expect leisure travel to return before business or group travel."

Interview with CEO of Choice Hotels (edited by author for brevity)

The entire business model for Spirit is built on low-cost and the company knows how to operate in a low-cost environment. The current coronavirus crisis-induced recession and a possible price war in the industry could be a scenario where Spirit Airlines has an advantage over its peers. The company’s low-cost structure could mean that it will be among the first to return to profitability.

Company Investor presentation

Spirit Airlines is well-positioned for tough industry dynamics

Spirit Airlines is well-positioned relative to its peers to handle the current environment. Given the company’s cost structure, it can undercut the pricing of its competitors and still be profitable. In fact, even with its low costs, the company still earns respectable returns compared to its peers. The company had a 5-year average return on equity of 17.3% and a 5-year return on asset of 6.7%. This is comparable to JetBlue’s (NASDAQ:JBLU) 5-year ROE and ROA of 15.4% and 6.5%, respectively. Spirit Airlines' ROE and ROA, though, are much lower than Southwest (NYSE:LUV) and Delta.

Author calculations using data from Seeking Alpha

The company's operating margins/EBIT margins of roughly 14% is comparable to that of Southwest and Delta and much better than that of JetBlue. This shows the company’s cost advantage. Spirit’s average airline tickets are much cheaper than Southwest, yet they have roughly the same operating margin. Spirit Airlines’ EBIT margins show that the company would be able to compete in a low-cost environment without losing money while larger rivals may suffer margin compression.

Author calculations using data from Seeking Alpha

Valuation

In terms of valuation, I am using the 2019 multiples pre-coronavirus rather than the forward multiples as these would show what the business is like in a stable environment. In 2019, Spirit Airlines had an EPS of $4.89; however, this is pre-dilution. After adjusting for dilution, 2019 EPS is $4.21. I obtained this adjusted 2019 EPS by dividing net income of $335.3 million by 79.6 million shares outstanding. The adjusted P/E post-dilution for Spirit Airlines is 4.4x which is lower than its peers' multiples.

Author calculations using data from Seeking Alpha

As discussed in my previous article, for the purposes of valuation, I consider the entire airline industry to be "in distress". The airlines are able to operate now but basically needed a bailout from the federal government to survive. In fact, the Trump administration is in favor of giving an additional $25 billion in support to the industry. In situations of distressed asset investing, I usually look at the company's book value per share. This is because right now a new entrant can come in and buy all these assets if there is an imminent wave of bankruptcies or downsizing.

Spirit Airlines has a book value per share of $26.43. Given the fact that the company has sufficient liquidity and a low-cost structure, I won’t be applying a discount to this book value. This gives me a share price target of $24.91 at the current share price of $18.49; this translates to a 34.7% upside. Spirit Airlines is a speculative buy.

