Times are not easy for Transocean (RIG), nor for the company's shareholders. This year has been particularly trying as volatility in the energy space, caused in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic, and continued declines in the backlog for the firm have resulted in a significant loss of investor confidence. In all, as I pointed out earlier this year, the company is holding on, but the fact of the matter is that it cannot hold up in this environment forever. Without some turnaround in the industry and/or some way to slim down its debt load, the firm's long-term prospects are dreary at best. Over the past few weeks, management has finally stepped up with some moves aimed at strengthening the business' balance sheet without causing pain to shareholders. While results from these maneuvers aren't what we might want them to be (which is another cause for concern), the improvements made by management are positive for the business moving forward.

Necessary steps in a time of pain

It would be incorrect to say that Transocean has been experiencing anything shy of pain for years now. While this year was initially looking positive for all firms in the energy space, the COVID-19 pandemic shook things up unexpectedly. Instead of giving Transocean an opportunity to stabilizing, the end result was a continued deterioration in the firm. While rig utilization rates in the second quarter of this year, for instance, came in 10% higher (at 66%) compared to the same quarter last year, average daily revenue from its rigs dropped 2.3%. Even worse, the backlog continues to plummet. In the second quarter of 2019, the backlog totaled $10.16 billion. Today, that figure has declined to $8.89 billion. Not only that, but debt for the business also remains elevated at $9.14 billion.

In an effort to improve its balance sheet, the company has embarked on a series of financial transactions over the past month. The first of these I would like to discuss is its exchange for some notes with some new ones. This was initially announced on August 5th. In short, the business struck a deal with a private investor to issue to it some new 2.5% Senior Guaranteed Exchangeable Bonds that are due in 2027 for some existing 0.5% Exchangeable Bonds presently due in 2023. The interest rate on the new notes is, yes, five times higher than on the old notes. However, there are some benefits to this deal that investors should enjoy.

For starters, the obvious difference is the maturity date. At this time, there exists $863 million worth of Exchangeable Bonds outstanding. Absent a rapid and significant improvement in the offshore drilling industry, Transocean will be unable to cover the principal amount of this debt when it comes due. An alternative is that the holders of the debt can exchange it for shares of common stock in the enterprise, with each $1,000 in the principal being swapped out for 97.29756 common units.

Management is not swapping out the bonds dollar-for-dollar though. For the $355.611 million in principal debt it managed to negotiate as part of the transaction, the company's new notes carry a principal value of $213.367 million. This works out to $0.60 on the dollar. In addition to the new notes being guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the company (which, when management is done reorganizing parts of the enterprise, may provide some additional safety for the noteholders doing the swap), they are now receiving 162.1626 common shares for each $1,000 in principal upon conversion. This works out to the same number of shares that the original notes would have resulted in the issuance of, but lowers the effective price from $10.28 per unit to $6.17.

This move also gives them more time to play out the share possibility should the business survive in the long run. The higher interest rate will result in $5.33 million of annual interest expense associated with the debt included in the swap compared to $1.78 million previously. This is also a bonus for holders of the notes, but it was unlikely the deciding factor. It's worth mentioning that management announced, on August 10th, another swap of this nature, with $40.9 million in principal debt being taken in by the business and $24.6 million in new debt being issued. This will increase annual interest expense by a further $0.41 million but will reduce debt by an extra $16.3 million.

Taken from Transocean

While this transaction has gone well and managed to reduce debt for the firm by $158.7 million, another, larger transaction has seen something of a bumpy ride. Earlier this month, management announced plans to swap out, through a tender offer, some notes for others. Specifics can be seen in the image above, while in the image below, you can see all of the business' outstanding debts. The goal from this deal is to issue $750 million of new principal debt and to offer that up in exchange for older debts that investors will have to take a sizable haircut on.

Taken from Transocean

On August 24, the firm had to revise its previous offer. For starters, the two sets of notes it most wanted investors to tender were its 6.375% (now 8.375%) Senior Notes due in 2021 and its 3.800% (now 5.800%) Senior Notes due in 2022. The reason for these being preferred is that their maturity dates are the nearest. Collectively, they represent $366 million in outstanding debt, but it's important to keep in mind that the business has another $354 million in principal outstanding that's due between now and the time both series of notes will have matured. The business can only afford to redeem so much of this at a time.

Management has not provided a breakdown of tender offers so far, but it has come out and said that it's changing what the holders of these notes are to receive. Initially, the business was going to give to the holders of these two sets of notes 10% Senior Guaranteed Notes due in 2027, and to the holders of all other maturities, they were going to set the interest rate of the notes at 11.50%. They have now moved all series of notes up to 11.50%.

This interest rate is incredibly high, but it's actually worth it. If the firm were to receive a 100% tender rate on these notes (but stick with the $750 million in principal new notes being issued), the end result would be a further $600.60 million in debt reduction and annual interest expense for the business would fall by $11.70 million. If, instead, the notes with the steepest discounts to par are tendered in full, total debt for the business would drop by $1.22 billion and annual interest expense would decline by $58.64 million. Both scenarios are unlikely, but they show the range of what investors should expect.

So far, specifics have not been provided, but we do know that investors tendered $780.4 million worth of notes. Through another method, the company received a commitment for another $350 million worth of notes, bringing total tenders to $1.13 billion. In exchange, the company will issue $518 million of its new 2027 notes. The end result here so far is a principal reduction of $612.40 million. This could all change, though, since the firm announced the aforementioned changes. We also know that in exchange for one party committing to $350 million in the principal being swapped out, that Transocean stipulated that if any portion of that does not accept a piece of it due to proration, it will issue additional 2027 notes to cover up to an extra $32 million worth of said notes.

Takeaway

Right now, Transocean is in a tough spot and there's a real possibility the company won't survive this downturn. Having said that, management's debt reduction strategy appears to be making some sort of an impact, with results so far decreasing gross debt by $771.1 million. Sadly, the business still has a lot more work to do if it wants to lower this debt further, but it's a step in the right direction. It is worrying that the firm had to sweeten the terms of its note swap since it illustrates a degree of unwillingness on the side of investors when it comes to agreeing to take a haircut and stick around with the business longer. Because of this, investors should keep an eye out for the final results of its tender offer to see what all transpires.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.