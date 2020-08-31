Given this, $21 is too much for this stock, and it should be sold.

The stocks of department stores have been no place to hide during 2020. Department stores have been suffering for years as the outdated business model they operate has been shown to be inferior in a digital-first retailing environment. The pandemic, of course, has only accelerated this.

One such stock that has suffered mightily for it is Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), which began the year near $50, but trades today at $21. The stock has bounced around since a sharp rally saw it briefly hit $29 back in June, and it now appears to be stuck in a channel between $18 and $24.

Not only has Kohl's been weak on an absolute basis, but it also has been very weak against its peer group - as seen in the middle panel above - in addition to the peer group being very weak against the broader market. In other words, Kohl's has traded poorly on an absolute basis and relative to its peer group, while its peer group has suffered against the broader market. If you're trying to beat the market, buying the worst stocks in the worst sectors is exactly the wrong way to go about it. In my view, that is what Kohl's is today, and I'm not only bearish for this reason, but for its fundamentals as well.

Shift to digital putting Kohl's on the back foot

To be fair, I've liked Kohl's in the past. Granted, it has been a while, but at times, I've seen relative value in the company's shares. A big reason of that stemmed from the now-suspended dividend, which hasn't been declared for nearly six months at this point. That's a big blow to shareholders that relied upon the ample payout for its mid- to high-single-digit yield.

More recently, Kohl's has simply had a hard time staying relevant in a digital-first retail world. In fact, I think this simple chart of revenue for the past few years tells us a lot.

Kohl's has had a stagnant store base for many years, so it must rely upon comparable sales to grow the top line. Unfortunately, comparable sales have simply oscillated around the flat line in the past, producing the uninspiring view you see above.

Of course, the pandemic caused the company to close its stores earlier this year, and while they're largely operating at normal capacity now, I think reasonable damage has been done as consumers find better digital options.

Indeed, revenue is going to be something like $5 billion lower this year than last year, and while a rebound is expected for next year, it won't be all that close to last year's results. With what should be normalized conditions next year, that implies that the analyst community is pricing in semi-permanent damage at best, and perhaps permanent damage at worst.

In addition to that, Kohl's has more near-term concerns. The third quarter contains the critical back-to-school shopping season, which is currently estimated to produce a 20% decline in revenue against the same period last year. With school systems around the country going fully virtual, or at least partially so, there is far less demand for back-to-school shopping than there otherwise would be.

The story is better for the Christmas quarter, but revenue is still expected to be down 12% or so year over year. At this point in the pandemic, I would have expected better performances than -20% and -12%, respectively, but as I said above, I think Kohl's is losing customers that may never return. There are innumerable places to buy apparel online and in-store, so whatever competitive advantage Kohl's may have been clinging to appears to be gone, in my view.

It isn't just that I'm very concerned about Kohl's ability to generate revenue in the coming years; this company has struggled for a long time with profitability.

Source: Investor presentation

This chart from the Q2 earnings release is a snapshot of what I'm on about as Kohl's attempts to modernize. Obviously, Q2 was abnormal due to the pandemic and I understand that. This would have been responsible for the mix/promos section of the table above as the company tried to get people in the stores with lower pricing.

However, the cost of shipping is not a result of the pandemic and is instead indicative of the new normal Kohl's has to contend with. Kohl's has built its model based upon getting people into physical stores. That worked for decades, but it just doesn't work as well any longer given intense competition from so many places, with many being digital and easily accessible. For Kohl's to compete, it must compete digitally, but that results in very high supply chain costs, as you can see above.

After all, shipping merchandise by the truckload to a store is infinitely cheaper than shipping each piece to a customer's home individually. Kohl's margin structure isn't setup for this, and while it may grab some lost market share as it continues to modernize its customer experience, it will almost certainly come at the expense of margins. The Q2 snapshot above is not something that will go away with the pandemic or anything else; Kohl's is undertaking a shift where it tries to stay relevant in a digital-first world and it is going to be costly.

Unfortunately, margin deterioration has been occurring for some time, as we can see below. In the blue, we have EBT, or earnings before taxes, in millions of dollars, along with EBT margins as a percentage of revenue.

EBT has been flat-to-down for many years as revenue has stayed roughly flat, but operating margins have slowly declined. Kohl's has performed very well during booming economic growth, and obviously, operating margins will be quite negative this year. Moving forward, however, with damage to the top line, as well as increased costs of trying to digitize its model, I do not believe we will ever see Kohl's produce 6% EBT margins again. The company is trying to save its revenue by offering the same things competitors offer, which is fine, but it is coming at great cost. Thus, I also do not believe we'll see Kohl's produce the same sort of EPS numbers it has in the past. In short, we've seen peak Kohl's.

The bottom line

Below we have EPS actuals for the past few years, as well as estimates for this year and next year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The story here is pretty simple as Kohl's saw declining earnings last year and will again for this year. However, I think the relatively small profit being shown for fiscal 2022 is quite telling. Currently, estimates are for less than $2 in EPS, which is well under half of what the company produced just last year.

Part of that is deleveraging from lower revenue, but the other part is because of lower margins. With that damage permanent in my view, for all the reasons described above, I think Kohl's will struggle to crest $2 in EPS in a meaningful way in the coming years.

Against that backdrop, $21+ for the stock, with it also not paying a dividend, is too much. This is not a growth company and for the foreseeable future, it also isn't an income stock. It has nearly as much as its market capitalization in debt, its weak margins are getting weaker due to structural changes in its model, and revenue growth has been essentially nonexistent. If you want to own Kohl's - although I'm not sure why you would - you can wait it out and get a much lower price.

