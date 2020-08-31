Baidu is losing market share in desktop search but when we look across all platforms, its lead remains unassailable.

Fortunately for investors, the turn-by-turn provocations between the two major economic powers last week failed to dampen the market bullishness.

By ALT Perspective for SA Chinese Internet Weekly

The focus of last week's Republican National Convention was on President Trump's achievements and his rival Joe Biden. Casual observers could be forgiven for thinking that the Trump administration took a break from the "China-bashing". The fact, however, is that while China was mentioned only 32 times against 124 times for Biden (based on the full transcript of his speech provided by The New York Times), the world's most populous country was merely off the center of attention but not forgotten.

It could even be argued that U.S.-China tensions had kicked up a notch with what were deemed as tit-for-tat moves. On Tuesday, China lodged "stern representations" with the United States for what it claimed was a U.S. U-2 spy plane intruding into a no-fly zone during two live-fire military exercises in northern China.

"The trespass severely affected China's normal exercises and training activities, and violated the rules of behavior for air and maritime safety between China and the United States, as well as relevant international practices." - statement by Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Defense Ministry

The next day, the U.S. Commerce Department added two dozens Chinese companies to a trade blacklist allegedly "for their role in helping the Chinese military construct and militarize the internationally condemned artificial islands in the South China Sea." Among the named companies are two large state-owned enterprises that are involved in a big part in infrastructure projects associated with the Belt and Road Initiative, a signature of the contemporary Chinese leader, Xi Jinping.

Coincidentally or as a response to the new sanctions, China reportedly fired as many as four ballistic missiles into the South China Sea subsequently, including the DF-21D and DF-26 missiles which are said to be "highly accurate and able to hit ships moving at sea." The latter, dubbed by state media to be an "aircraft-carrier killer", was likely launched as a warning to the U.S. that China was not intimidated by the presence of its navy. USS Ronald Reagan entered contested areas in the South China Sea earlier this month, the latest in a series of aircraft carriers to do so in recent months.

Fortunately for investors, the turn-by-turn provocations between the two major economic powers failed to dampen the market bullishness. In the past week, the relevant equity indices of Chinese companies (FXI)(CQQQ) rallied in line with their U.S. counterparts (SPY)(DIA)(QQQ). The broad-based iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) climbed 4.01 percent for the week even as devastating floods continue to ravage China, destroying crops and hampering industrial output.

Data by YCharts

In Chinese markets, Xiaomi Corp (XI)(OTCPK:XIACF)(OTCPK:XIACY) hogged the limelight among investors and traders, with its Hong Kong listing skyrocketing more than 30 percent at the highest on Thursday from last Friday's closing price. The electronics and home appliances maker most notable for its namesake branded smartphones reported earnings that pleasantly surprised on the upside. Its second-quarter results showed operating profit surged 131.7 percent higher year-on-year on a 3.1 percent rise in revenue.

Source: Xiaomi Corp

Xiaomi has often been derided by critics for masquerading as an Internet company despite its products being hardware-based. Its founder's vision of internet services driving earnings growth came perhaps before Apple's (AAPL) transition became apparent. However, the latest quarter provided some semblance of the vision materializing.

The second-quarter revenue rose the slowest on record no thanks to the biggest segment, the smartphones division at 59.1 percent of the total revenue, declining 1.2 percent. Nevertheless, the Internet services segment which has a high gross profit margin of 60.3 percent in the second quarter of 2020, jumped 29 percent. If Xiaomi managed to repeat this feat in the subsequent quarters, it would be a vindication of its strategy.

Shareholders appeared already convinced that Xiaomi would be capable of arriving at that promised land and sent the stock soaring last week. The share outperformance cemented its place in the recently coined ATMX stock darling quartet. ATMX is made up of Alibaba Group (BABA), Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), Meituan-Dianping (MEIT)(OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY), and Xiaomi. This forms the "FANG" of China, replacing the former BAT troika - Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba Group, and Tencent Holdings.

On a one-year basis, the share price of Xiaomi (based on XIACY) has appreciated 167.7 percent, just shy of Meituan-Dianping's 171.6 percent, but more than double that of the internet titans Alibaba and Tencent.

Data by YCharts

Despite the unabated hostility against Chinese internet companies, the sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) still managed to surpass its strong performance the previous week, closing up 4.76 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the share price of video-streaming platform iQIYI (IQ) surged the most, up 12.72 percent for the week.

The bullishness in iQIYI could be due to the release (content in Chinese) of its 2020-2021 original film slate at the "China Film Industry Development Summit Forum" during the 10th Beijing International Film Festival. The company touted the adaption of one of its drama series (乐队的夏天) into a movie format as another testament of its intellectual property strength.

I suspect there's more than meets the eye. The sharp price action on Friday was built on momentum with rising traded volumes. Perhaps market players are anticipating progress in the earlier reported acquisition by Tencent. A breakout from its down-sloping trading channel would be reminiscent of its mid-June episode (see the following chart).

Source: ALT Perspective (drawn using Seeking Alpha's Advanced Charting tool)

The runner-up, Trip.com (TCOM), jumped on Friday as well, rising 5.51 percent on the last trading day of the week. That late push helped the stock to breakout of its half-year triangular trading pattern. In technical charting-speak, there could be some "back-testing" of the $29.60 support in the next few trading sessions before a more convincing exponential climb upwards. Recall that JD.com (JD) experienced several "back-testing" in May before it skyrocketed to where it is today.

Source: ALT Perspective (drawn using Seeking Alpha's Advanced Charting tool)

The share price jump of Trip.com also helped restored its standing as a top ten holding of the KWEB ETF. Shareholders could be buying into the stock eyeing two key catalysts.

First, photos and videos of a densely packed pool party in Wuhan went viral overseas, demonstrating to the world that life in China, including its worst-hit COVID-19 city, is back to normal. Chinese state media took the opportunity to highlight the city's success in its virus-control efforts. This marked a clear reversal from earlier in the year when travel was severely restricted during the coronavirus outbreak and China's leading travel agency was undoubtedly badly impacted.

Second, while the speculative play on the potential take-private deal for Trip.com quickly fizzled out, investors could be taking the longer-term view that such a possibility remains high, given the heightened delisting threat by the Trump administration. The privatization route would be the easier way out as Trip.com doesn't have as compelling an investment thesis like Alibaba and JD.com which enabled them to successfully concluded a secondary listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Incidentally, the share price appreciation by the latter two, up 8.70 percent and 6.64 percent respectively, qualified them for the third and fourth placing of gains among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF. On the other hand, the uncertainties over the looming WeChat app ban by the Trump administration could be depressing the share price of Tencent Holdings, causing it to rise a paltry 1.11 percent, far lagging its internet peers.

Considering the importance of the messaging app to American companies and the first-ever U.S. lobbying hire by Tencent, President Trump might end up not taking action, making it a potential rebound play. According to a survey conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai (AmCham Shanghai), 88 percent of respondents said the loss of access to WeChat would negatively impact their business while 56.3 percent said it would make them less competitive.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

In the subsequent sections, I will update on Baidu, discussing its Q2 2020 results and recent developments.

Threats to Baidu's search and advertising businesses

Baidu has long been known as the main search engine operator in China as well as China's Google (GOOG)(GOOGL). Since a few years ago, its lead has been eroded with other players fighting for market share. To make matters worse, the top two internet giants recognized the importance of search and decided to back a competing search engine each. Tencent Holdings took stakes in Sogou (SOGO) while Alibaba Group supported Shenma.

As a result, Baidu had, at times, even lost its lead in desktop search engine market share in China to Sogou several times over the past year. For instance, in the past 12 months, Baidu's desktop search engine market share was higher than Sogou only seven times. As of July 2020, Baidu achieved a market share of 47 percent against Sogou's 30 percent.

Source: Statcounter

The picture is brighter when we look across all platforms. Baidu's lead remains unassailable with runner-up Sogou occupying only one-quarter or lesser of the total market share in the past year against Baidu's three-fifths at the least. As of July 2020, Baidu's search engine market share was 70 percent while Sogou held 17 percent. Alibaba-backed search engine Shenma only managed a 2.7 percent pie in July and 7.5 percent at the peak in the past year.

Source: Statcounter

However, the competitive landscape has intensified with Tencent Holdings having announced its intention to acquire the remaining shares of Sogou that it doesn't own at $9 per American depository shares. The offer price was more than double the last traded price and about 35 percent above Sogou's all-time average as a publicly-listed company, indicating its eagerness to acquire the search engine operator.

Tencent is likely to leverage Sogou's search capabilities to provide users with a better experience across its platforms which are increasingly turning more app-based. The move could mean Sogou make greater inroads in ex-desktop platforms where it lags far behind Baidu and threaten the hard work put in by the latter in response to users' shift to mobile with Baidu App.

The point about market share in search is the implications on advertising dollars. According to a recent forecast by eMarketer, Tencent is projected to overtake Baidu to become the second-largest publisher by total net digital ad spending with an increase of 15.5 percent year-on-year in 2020.

Alibaba will remain the leader with nearly thrice the advertising revenues of Tencent, albeit with a reduced growth rate of 6.5 percent. Furthermore, that is a superior performance compared to a 14.3 percent decline for Baidu. Baidu's video streaming unit, iQIYI is projected to fall behind more dramatically with a 27.8 percent reduction in advertising revenues.

Baidu App to the rescue

Dou Shen, Baidu's executive vice president, dismissed the potential combination of Tencent and Sogou as a game-changer since the duo "have been working together for a long while." More importantly, Baidu App continues to grow its users and "stickiness".

During the earnings conference call, Robin Li referenced Quest Mobile statistics that Baidu App's monthly active users ("MAUs") of over 0.5 billion placed it in the sixth position in China, ahead of ByteDance's (BDNCE) Douyin, Kuaishou, Weibo (WB), and other feed apps. In-app search queries grew a whopping 28 percent year-on-year in the second quarter.

In an age where video-watching is prevalent in everyday life, it is comforting to know that video consumption from search in Baidu App increased 81 percent year-on-year in the second-quarter and videos made up about 70 percent of the feed consumed. It's also reassuring that Baidu is able to ride on the live-streaming bandwagon. Daily non-entertainment live video sessions on the Baidu App more than quadrupled while the monthly viewership grew by 80 percent in the last three months.

In a sign that certain trends would remain post-COVID, Baidu cited the number of live video sessions by healthcare experts nearly tripled in the last three months, even as COVID-19 is fast becoming a non-issue in China. Dou Shen claimed that Baidu App "has clearly established the brand as the #1 general search engine," and that "such brand awareness is very hard to duplicate."

The strength in Baidu App has helped the company to continue reporting its string of revenue and earnings beats, even as analysts revised their estimates upwards following a strong positive surprise in the previous quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

While analysts are projecting a mild revenue contraction this year, the EPS is still expected to grow slightly by 2.7 percent to give a forward PE of 16.9 times. Thereafter, Baidu is projected to increase its consensus revenue by 14 percent next year, sending its price-to-sales ratio on a forward basis to a mere 2.55 times, an incredibly low number for an Internet stock.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Following a precipitous fall since mid-2018 and a recovery derailment due to COVID-19, the share price of Baidu looks to continue its rebound from March. Wall Street analysts have also steadied their price targets for Baidu. Mizuho Securities has even named Baidu as its top Chinese internet pick.

Data by YCharts

Since my article A Thesis Revisit Of Baidu Might Surprise You was published, the share price has climbed 20 percent. It seems the worst is behind Baidu. An expanded repurchase program (from $1B to $3B) effective through December 31, 2022, could serve as an important share price stabilizer. What other catalysts do you see supporting Baidu? Share your thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, BABA, TCEHY, NTES, JD, TCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.