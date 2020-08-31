Additionally, the deal opens up Walmart to new customers and can help improve the company's image.

However, it's not a looming mistake, but rather a decision that has significant potential. From financials alone, the deal makes sense.

A recent article was published on Seeking Alpha calling a potential Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) bid for TikTok a "looming mistake." However, despite concerns over TikTok, investing in the company is a unique long-term opportunity. As we'll see throughout this article, the acquisition has the potential to generate significant shareholder rewards.

TikTok Acquisition Price

The entire argument over the acquisition of TikTok and whether it's required is still up for debate. Specifically, after Donald Trump chose to ban TikTok through an executive order, TikTok has made the argument that it didn't receive its due process.

In a blog post, TikTok argued that the ban prevents the company from due process, as guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment. TikTok added that President Donald Trump’s executive order, made earlier this month under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, ignored the company’s efforts to prove it doesn’t share data with the Chinese government and isn’t a national security threat. - TikTok Lawsuit CNBC

However, regardless of whether the forced disposal of the U.S. operations of TikTok is fair, if Bytedance receives a fair acquisition price, none of it matters. The company might choose to avoid the concerns and the expensive lawsuits, even if its ultimately vindicated, and simply grab a fair bidding price. That might be especially true now that multiple companies are bidding.

Currently, all indications are that the bidding process will come in somewhere between $10 to $30 billion. With TikTok valued at $50 billion, that's a pretty penny, in fact, on the upper end, it could represent the majority of TikTok's value. We'll assume, for the purposes of this article, that the acquisition offer comes in toward the high side of the price, at $25 billion.

TikTok and Walmart Special Synergies

Outside of the earnings potential from TikTok alone, which we'll discuss later, we feel that potential TikTok ownership has three separate potential special synergies for Walmart.

1. Business Diversification

The first potential benefit for Walmart is business diversification. Everything else aside, if TikTok can eventually turn into a semi long-term standalone business with a respectable FCF yield, that means the opportunity for the company to diversify its retail businesses. It will continue to earn solid cash flow in the meantime.

2. New Customer Reach

The next potential benefit from the acquisition of TikTok is the ability to reach new customers. Most know about the Walmart brand, but having the ability to advertise and owning a major advertising method provides a huge benefit. As TikTok grows, the company will have an increased ability to advertise with potential customers.

3. Image Change

The last potential benefit is a change in the image for Walmart. Walmart is continuously seen as a cheaper lower-tier option that provides reliable value. As we'll see below, TikTok users tend to be younger and wealthier, shopping at trendier stores like "Whole Foods." The potential image change for Walmart could provide significant intangible benefits.

TikTok Demographic Profile

TikTok's substantial advantage, past other special synergies, is the value of its demographic profile.

TikTok's US adult user distribution has a substantial percent of high income users, with 37% of the users earning more than $100k annually. Additionally, the users tend to be very young, aged 18-24. These are some of the most valuable users to reach and advertise because it represents the ability to generate valuable long-term customers.

Even if Walmart doesn't take advantage of this, it means the potential to earn more income from advertising with the favorable demographics for advertisers.

TikTok Earnings Potential

TikTok has significant earnings potential in general, even at a $30 billion valuation.

Facebook FCF - MacroTrends

To understand why, one simply needs to take a look at Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) FCF which has increased dramatically to more than $20 billion for 2019. Facebook has nearly 1.8 billion DAU (daily active users) and more than 2.7 billion MAU (monthly active users). TikTok has 50 million daily active users in the U.S. alone and 80 million monthly active users in the U.S.

This is especially important from an earnings perspective. Facebook's revenue per user from the US & Canada is more than $140 annualized. Ignoring the acquisitions outside of the U.S. included in an acquisition (Australia etc.) that means the potential for $11.2 billion in annual revenue. That's significant and respectable annual revenue.

Facebook's annual revenue is more than $75 billion meaning TikTok U.S. operations, as they grow, could earn nearly 15% of the revenue. From a market capitalization standpoint, that would imply a $125 billion valuation. From an earnings perspective, it implies the potential for $3 billion in annual FCF. That's a pretty sweet deal for $30 billion.

Especially given the diversity benefits for Walmart.

Acquisition Risk

Of course that doesn't mean that this acquisition doesn't have risk. There's two major risks that investors should pay close attention to.

1) Capital risk. Investing $30 billion into an acquisition is very significant. That's $15 billion for each company, and if it's borrowed, that's hundreds of millions in annual interest expenses. It's affordable by both companies, but if the investment doesn't pan out, it's still a fairly large expense.

2) Competition. On top of capital risk running a successful social network for profit is hard. Facebook has incredible staying power, but MySpace and other major social networks failed before it. There's always a chance of new competition coming and hurting the acquisition and the value that is derived from it.

Conclusion

Writing off the TikTok acquisition from Walmart without taking the time to remove the financials or potential isn't ideal. Walmart gains several incredibly important benefits from the acquisition of TikTok including diversification, access to advertising to new customers, and the potential for strong earnings on top.

There are some risks. However, our forecast is for TikTok to provide $3 billion in annual FCF based on Facebook's numbers, which alone would make the acquisition a good deal. Add in the other potential benefits and the acquisition is almost a no-risk decision. We recommend investors pay close attention to the terms around the acquisition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.