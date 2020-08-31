While inflation could rise like the Fed wants, the bigger risk to Huntington Bank is the degree of impairment to its loan book, but that has been well-managed so far.

Negative rates seem to be off the table for the moment in the United States, and have so far failed to significantly revive inflation when used elsewhere.

I have been a shareholder in two banks for a few years now, the American regional bank Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), and global bank Santander (SAN), based in Spain but with operations in Europe, North America and South America. These banks represent two of my larger allocations, and I have been concerned about these holdings over the last several months. My concerns are not specific to these banks in particular other than they are the ones my portfolio, but are the same questions I would be wrestling with if I would have had different banks instead.

The first concern is whether these individually have the financial capacity to navigate through the pandemic recession without falling apart, and have been watching the macro-economic environment more closely. In addition to the potential for loan-loss to be severe, I am becoming increasingly concerned about the potential for a sort of banking double-whammy: the combination of persistent very low interest rates that squeezes the net interest margins for years, while risking at the same time the future potential for inflation to run hot unexpectedly. Ultimately, my conclusion as it relates to Huntington Bank is that it has enough buffer to manage through the recession, and that the risk of inflation roaring back to take a bite out of the value of its fixed-rate loan book is relatively muted.

Assessing the American Macroeconomic Backdrop

As a contributor on Seeking Alpha, my focus is individual stocks, and I leave the macroeconomic analysis to those who are really highly specialized. However, in writing on banks I think it's fair game to give more attention than I would otherwise to interest rate and inflation trends, so here is my stab at it.

Jay Powell, the Federal Reserve Chairman, gave his annual Jackson Hole symposium address virtually on Thursday, August 27, which was highly anticipated as signaling a central bank change in its historical view of inflation. The Fed's policy since 2012 has officially been an inflation target of 2%, which it has consistently failed to achieve, at least as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures index. The Department of Commerce's data back to January of 2019 shows a monthly range between -0.5% and 0.5%, with an average of basically 0.105%, which would yield only about 1.27% annualized.

The pandemic's impact can be seen in significant drops in March and April 2020, which have been offset in June and July by larger than average gains. Such low inflation, going back much longer than just 2019, has kept interest rates broadly at historical lows, at or near zero in the United States, and even negative in absolute terms in Europe and negative in the United States in real terms (when the interest rate on short-term bonds is less than the nominal rate of inflation, then effectively the real interest rate is a negative return in terms of buying power).

With that backdrop, chairman Powell did clearly indicate the central bank is now willing to let inflation go above the 2% range, at least temporarily, meaning the interest rates at or near zero will be the operating assumption for the foreseeable future. However, efforts elsewhere in the world to boost inflation, even going to negative absolute interest rates, have not thus far resulted in inflation taking off. Inflation in the Eurozone and Japan has remained stubbornly low in spite of the negative rates, and for the moment there seems to be no appetite for negative rates in the United States.

It is not all grim for banks. On the flip side, home buying is moving at an absolutely blistering pace; in my local job market, the number of open positions with banks for mortgage bankers is incredible, and I can see why. With mortgage rates at unheard of lows, those who can afford to buy or refinance are taking advantage. Banks may not be making a lot off the new mortgages issued given the rates, at least the associated fees generated are at a high volume [mortgage rate data from St Louis Fed, home sales data from Redfin Data Center].

At the same time, the average American personal savings rate has shot-up to never-before-seen levels, which seems a little confusing on the surface as both retail spending and home purchases are recovering. The savings or correlated paying off of consumer debt may not be a sustainable long-term trend, and may have been a unique impact of the one-time payments to households and elevated unemployment insurance that ran out in July. Indeed, the personal savings rate is showing signs of moderating off its highs already, but could possibly remain elevated.

A sustained higher savings rate combined with both lower new consumer debt issuance and possible higher default on existing consumer debt could certainly sort of pinch banks on multiple fronts at once.

How Huntington Bank Measures Up

Huntington Bank is a midwestern regional bank, based in Ohio and with operations focused there and in surrounding states of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. It ranks in the top 30 of American banks based on asset size, and besides national scale competitors and smaller community banks, it is a peer to other regional banks like Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) and KeyBanc (KEY).

For Q2 of 2020, the bank's results were an overall beat on low expectations. Revenue came in at $1.19 billion, relatively flat compared to the year-ago second quarter. After taking a $441 million provision for bad loans already in Q1, the second quarter saw an additional $327 million added. However, while first quarter saw an EPS of $0.03, last quarter really beat expectations by a wide margin, coming in at $0.13 versus consensus $0.07. For a sense of scale, a year ago, Huntington generated EPS of $0.33 in 2019 Q2 alone, which it has not yet matched even half of in the entire first half of 2020. Now with a combined $768 million added to bad loan provisions halfway into 2020, it is certainly fair to wonder how the bank's capital buffers are holding up.

Huntington Bank reported a CET1 ratio of 9.84% for Q2, well within the range they want to keep between 9.0% and 10.0%. It doesn't hurt that it administered $4.1 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans in the quarter (and $6.0 billion total including Q1). With it all risk-weighted to zero, they pull the overall risk weighting down, but all banks involved in the PPP loans are benefiting similarly depending on their degree of participation.

Without the PPP loans, Huntington would have still added ~$1.2 billion in new lending in the quarter; broken down as ~$0.7 billion in additional commercial loans and ~$0.4 billion in consumer loans. Given the broader trends mentioned above in home-buying, I would expect to see consumer loans continue to grow into Q3, although even in Q2 mortgage originations and income set records for the bank according to Steve Steinour, the bank's CEO, and Zach Wasserman, CFO, in reporting Q2 results. Specifically, Mr. Wasserman reported:

record mortgage banking income of $96 million was partially offset by waivers to assist our customers...Consumer loan growth remains focused in the residential mortgage portfolio, reflecting robust originations over the past four quarters...for the third quarter, we expect average loans to be approximately flat on a linked quarter basis. Consumer loans are expected to increase approximately 2%, driven by continued growth in the residential mortgage and RV and marine lending.

So there are some modest suggestions that the measures taken to alleviate the worst of the pandemic crises have been helpful to Huntington with the PPP loan portfolio, and low interest rates driving mortgage loan growth. With a quarter billion dollars already provisioned in bad loans for the year, barring a truly worst-case scenario of economic implosion, I think the riskiest loans have been dealt with. There was another $1.1 billion in loans downgraded during the quarter to "criticized status," mostly due to Covid-impacted industries and some oil and gas loans, but thus far management is optimistic on their future. Surely, some will eventually have to take the next step and be provisioned, but for now, these hang in the balance of a Covid recovery.

So all in all, Huntington is managing well - growing loans, even commercial ones, reducing oil and gas exposure, and benefiting from a booming mortgage market. The remaining risks are reasonably well known - the potential for a great deal more in bad loans and the risk of consumer recession. What is less quantifiable is that the growing loan book at historically low rates gets devalued over the next few years if inflation manages to come anywhere close to the Fed's targets at 2% or higher. So far, based on the examples of the Eurozone and Japan, even with negative absolute rates, inflation has not rebounded, so there appears to be little precedent at this point to suggest banks generally will get caught on the short end of a sudden inflation spike.

My take is that the market is pricing in the risk appropriately, even as the price has recovered from the lows in March, and has even managed to modestly outperformed banks as a group over recent months.

When I wrote on Huntington back in May, I dwelt considerably more on its valuation, and considered it a deep bargain when its price to tangible book was very close to 1. It has rebounded since those spring lows, that ratio has climbed close to 1.2, but remains on the historically low side.

Being bullish on shares now, acknowledging that it is less of a "value" now than 3 months ago, is more premised on a long-term expectation that its premium to TBV will continue to move up as the Covid dust settles and resume growing again. Even at 1.2 price/tangible book, Huntington and its peers have readily traded well over 1.5 in the past decade, but that range is reasonably conservative approximate mean for the last ten years. With that as sort of a benchmark, a reasonable reversion to mean would imply a value to the common shares of about $12, giving the shares still more upside.

Conclusion

There is no shortage of risks in the banking sector in a recessionary environment, but on the whole, Huntington Bank is holding up, and with a dividend of $0.60 per year for a yield just over 6%, investors are reasonably well paid to bear that risk. I do not anticipate that Huntington will need to cut its distribution, as it is a relatively affordable use of cash of about $175 million per quarter (total of common shares and preferred shares).

For H1 2020, the company has paid out $344 million in cash dividends and another $88 million in share buybacks, relative to $710 million in cash generated from operations. Even though the valuation has recovered nicely, I find it still to be a well-run bank benefiting where it can even in tough conditions. I believe it is modestly undervalued, and I'm comfortable adding shares under $10, for both income and growth.

