In spite of headwinds from the coronavirus that has lengthened the company's sales cycles, Elastic maintained revenue and billings growth north of 40% y/y.

Shares of Elastic have veered to new all-time highs after the company posted very strong fiscal first-quarter results.

Richly valued software stocks are a dime a dozen these days. After enjoying a banner year of strong gains (with many stocks more than doubling since the start of the year), the challenge has been in finding stocks that still have the potential to keep rising and preserve their value even if the tech sector enters a correction.

Elastic (ESTC) is one of the few relatively expensive software stocks that I feel comfortable maintaining in my portfolio. The enterprise search company - one whose technology helps users to search for content within specific sites or applications - has executed tremendously well amid the pandemic, maintaining revenue growth north of 40% y/y. Justified by these strong results, shares of Elastic jumped post-earnings and are now up ~65% year-to-date.

Data by YCharts

Yet in spite of these strong gains, I still think Elastic's rally has a long runway to go. One of the biggest drivers behind this growth potential is the wide applicability of Elastic's product suite. Its core search product is already used by some of the world's largest corporations, including T-Mobile (TMUS), which uses Elasticsearch to power the search content in its customer support applications, and Bayer, the multinational pharmaceutical company that uses Elasticsearch to search for patent data (needless to say, the applications for this technology are broad).

Then there's observability. Datadog (DDOG) has own a lot of attention in the markets for being the fastest-growing monitoring company, but Elastic also has its own application performance monitoring tools. And then finally, Elastic also has security tools to help detect and prevent against threats.

Figure 1. Elastic product suite Source: Elastic Q1 earnings deck

To put this into further context - despite already being at a ~$500 million annual revenue run rate, Elastic is still managing to grow revenue and billings north of 40% y/y as previously mentioned - which heavily suggests the company is still in the early days of tackling its broad market (which the company sized at $45 billion in its S-1 filing, suggesting just around 1% current penetration).

No, Elastic is not a value stock - but these fundamental strengths help to justify its valuation. At current share prices near $110, Elastic has a market cap of $9.47 billion (about a third the size of Datadog, despite the two companies being at a relatively similar revenue scale). After netting off the $350.4 million of cash on Elastic's balance sheet, the company's enterprise value is $9.12 billion.

Versus the midpoint of Elastic's revenue guidance for the current year ($544-$550 million, representing 27% y/y growth at the midpoint - though considering the 44% y/y growth in Q1, this is likely very conservative), Elastic trades at 16.7x EV/FY21 revenue.

Figure 2. Elastic guidance Source: Elastic Q1 earnings deck

No one can make the argument that this type of multiple of cheap - but relative to other "hyper growth" software stocks in the ~40% y/y growth range, there are still more expensive comps in the market:

Data by YCharts

In my view, Elastic's long runway - supported by three leading products in a huge market - and its excellent pandemic execution support a continued rally. Stay long here.

Q1 download

Let's now review Elastic's latest results in greater detail. The fiscal Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 3. Elastic Q1 results Source: Elastic Q1 earnings release

Elastic's revenue in the quarter grew 44% y/y to $128.9 million, substantially higher than Wall Street's expectations of $121.0 million (+35% y/y) - representing a robust nine-point beat.

Underneath the headline figures, there are three more strengths to call out. The first is that as a percentage of total revenues, Elastic's core subscription revenue clocked in at an 83% mix, up from 81% in the year-ago quarter - reflecting Elastic's push toward SaaS.

We're also incredibly encouraged by the fact that Elastic's billings growth rate of 45% y/y actually exceeded revenue growth. As software investors are aware, billings is the best leading indicator of where a company's future revenue growth is headed. Given 45% y/y billings growth in Q1, it's hard to believe that Elastic's FY21 revenue will clock in at just 27% y/y growth per its guidance. Note that on a constant currency basis, Elastic's billings growth would have been two points stronger at 47% y/y.

Figure 4. Elastic billings trends Source: Elastic Q1 earnings deck

Elastic reported the the coronavirus hasn't been entirely a net-negative for the company. While the company saw sales cycles lengthen overall, increased demand from companies in the e-commerce sector helped to offset weakness in sectors most directly impacted by the coronavirus. In addition, increased reliance on technology and applications and companies' increasing focus on "digital transformation" adds a great long-term catalyst for Elastic's growth. We note as well that net revenue retention rates remained "above 130%" in Q1, implying that Elastic's existing customers are still dramatically expanding their relationships and reliance on the company.

Figure 4. Elastic pandemic impacts Source: Elastic Q1 earnings deck

Elastic has also noted that by adding new limited-functionality products under its free self-service tier, the company has cast a wide net for expansion business. Per CEO Shay Banon's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

In addition, as I mentioned on the last call, we plan to introduce some features of our self-managed workplace search offering on our free distribution tier. We've done that now, aligning with our other solutions, which also have a free proprietary self-managed distribution tier via our basic subscription. This speeds our go-to-market motion by offering a compelling feature set that's accessible to anyone, and drives broader adoption by dramatically lowering the barrier to entry. Customers can also upgrade to our paid offering, where they benefit from high value enterprise grade features such as single sign on and granular document level security controls."

Margin trends were also incredibly strong for Elastic in Q1. The company drove a three-point improvement in pro forma gross margins to 76.6%, driven by the favorable mix of subscription revenue. In addition, reduced operating spend in combination with the stronger-than-expected revenue performance in Q1 led to pro forma operating margins jumping up to -3.3%, a substantial rise relative to -27.1% in the year-ago quarter. Note that Elastic has for several quarters passed the so-called "Rule of 40" test, with the sum of its revenue growth plus operating margins exceeding 40%.

Key takeaways

Despite generous year-to-date gains, Elastic's strong >40% y/y revenue growth in the face of a global pandemic which was supposed to cut into heavy IT spend offers a clear rationale for a continued rally. I also think Elastic has set a low bar for itself this year with its guidance calling for a slowdown to <30% y/y growth, despite Q1 billings soaring above 40% y/y.

Keep riding this stock's upward momentum.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.