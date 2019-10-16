Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed mobile game developer and publisher, IGG Inc. (OTCPK:IGGGF) [799:HK].

This is an update of my initiation article on IGG published on March 18, 2020. IGG's share price has almost doubled from HK$4.46 as of March 20, 2020, to HK$8.88 as of August 28, 2020, since my initiation. IGG trades at 7.9 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 4.4%.

IGG's headline net profit grew by +88% YoY in 1H 2020, thanks to fair value gains on investments, good cost control, and a lower-than-expected decline in the company's top line. The company's strong financial performance was the key reason for IGG's share price surge. IGG's share price jumped from HK$7.74 as of August 5, 2020 (date of 1H 2020 results release) from HK$10.16 as of August 6, 2020, prior to correcting to close at HK$8.88 as of August 28, 2020.

The market has already priced in the better-than-expected performance of IGG's flagship game, Lords Mobile; further valuation re-rating for the stock will be dependent on the performance of IGG's new games. As such, I retain a Neutral rating on IGG.

Readers have the option of trading in IGG shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) as ADRs with the ticker IGGGF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 799:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $10 million, and market capitalization is above $1.4 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own IGG shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Norges Bank Investment Management, and BlackRock among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Strong 1H 2020 Results

IGG announced the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 5, 2020, and its financial performance was much stronger than expected.

IGG's headline net profit grew by +88% YoY from $70.7 million in 1H 2019 to $132.8 million in 1H 2020. This was mainly driven by fair value gains on investments, good cost control, and a lower-than-expected decline in the company's top line.

The company recognized a fair value gain on investments amounting to $54.3 million in 1H 2020. Excluding fair value gains on investments, IGG's core net profit would have increased by a lower +10% YoY from $71.4 million in 1H 2019 to $78.5 million in 1H 2020.

Specifically, among IGG's investments in multiple mobile internet and gaming companies, XD Inc. (OTCPK:XDNCF) [2400:HK], contributed $41.1 million or more than three-quarters of IGG's fair value gain on investments in the first half of the year. IGG has a 5.76% equity stake in XD, and IGG was a pre-IPO investor in XD prior to the company's listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2019. In the company's press releases, XD refers to itself as a "top five" game operator in China, and the operator of TapTap, "the largest game community and platform in China". At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 6, 2020, IGG emphasized that XD is a long-term partner, and it has no immediate plans to sell its shares in XD.

Good cost control also played a big part in IGG's strong results in the first half of the year. The company's selling & distribution expenses, administrative expenses, and research & development expenses fell by -32%, -11%, and -14% YoY, respectively in 1H 2020. While the decline in administrative expenses, and research & development expenses was roughly in line with the decrease in revenue (-12% YoY), it was noteworthy that IGG's selling & distribution expenses as a percentage of sales fell from 28% in 1H 2019 to 22% in 1H 2020.

Separately, IGG's revenue declined by -12% YoY from $354.7 million in 1H 2019 to $312.3 million in 1H 2020, which was better than expected. Revenue for IGG's Castle Clash and other games fell -33% YoY from $72.6 million in 1H 2019 to $48.7 million in 1H 2020. In contrast, IGG's flagship game, Lords Mobile-only saw a -7% YoY decline in revenue over the same period, which I discuss in greater detail in the next section.

Performance Of Lords Mobile Was Much Better Than Expected

In my initiation article on IGG published on March 18, 2020, I noted that IGG was overly reliant on Lords Mobile, a Real-Time Strategy/Role-Playing Game or RTS/RPG game that was first introduced in March 2016 which still contributed 80.7% of IGG's FY 2019 revenue. There were also signs that pointed to an accelerated decline in average monthly gross billing for Lords Mobile in the second half of 2019.

Surprisingly, IGG's revenue from Lords Mobile-only declined -7% YoY in 1H 2020. On a HoH (Half on Half) basis, Lords Mobile's revenue contribution even increased by +3% from $256.9 million in 1H 2019 to $263.6 million in 1H 2020. Notably, the average monthly gross billing for Lords Mobile hit a new record high of $60 million in July 2020, as per the chart below.

Monthly Gross Billing For IGG And Its Flagship Games

Source: IGG's 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

IGG stressed at the company's 1H 2020 results briefing on August 6, 2020, that Lords Mobile's better-than-expected performance was not merely due to higher demand for games driven by Covid-19, but also the result of new initiatives that it has implemented. In the company's 1H 2020 results announcement, IGG highlighted that "creative game contents and innovative marketing campaigns" were responsible for the improved performance of Lords Mobile in 1H 2020. The company spends approximately $15 million (or roughly 25% of monthly gross billing) on marketing expenses for Lords Mobile every month, and it expects to further increase marketing spend on Lords Mobile in 2H 2020.

Further Valuation Re-rating Is Dependent On New Games

IGG's share price surge post-1H 2020 results suggest that Lords Mobile's better-than-expected performance has been largely priced. Going forward, a further valuation re-rating is less likely, unless IGG delivers on its new games and reduces its reliance on Lords Mobile.

At its 1H 2020 results briefing on August 6, 2020, IGG acknowledged that Lords Mobile contributed 84% of its 1H 2020 revenue, and it is uncertain if Lords Mobile's revenue contribution will decline in 2H 2020. On one hand, this suggests that Lords Mobile still has room for growth. On the other hand, it implies that IGG is unlikely to produce any new big hits at a similar level with Lords Mobile. IGG launched 14 new games in 1H 2020, and it has plans to introduce another six new games in 2H 2020.

Two Of IGG's New Games Launched In May And July 2020

Source: IGG's 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Valuation And Capital Return To Shareholders

IGG trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 7.1 times and 7.9 times, respectively based on its share price of HK$8.88 as of August 28, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 7.7 times and 9.0 times, respectively.

IGG offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 7.2% and 4.4%, respectively. The company's cash and cash equivalents of $339.9 million as of June 30, 2020, accounted for 24% of its market capitalization and provides support for future dividend payouts.

The company declared an interim dividend of HK$0.251 per share and a special dividend of HK$0.251 per share for 1H 2020. In contrast, IGG's interim dividend per share for 1H 2019 was a much lower HK$0.130. Including special dividends, IGG's dividend payout increased from 30% in 1H 2019 to 60% in 1H 2020, and the company's total capital return ratio, calculated as total dividends and share buybacks as a percentage of net profit, grew from 39% to 71% over the same period.

Notably, IGG does not have an official dividend policy, and the company states in its 1H 2020's results presentation slides that "the future dividend payout ratio will be formulated in consideration of the Group's profitability and funding need for M&A." Market consensus expects IGG's dividends per share to increase from HK$0.306 to HK$0.64 in FY 2020, before declining to HK$0.39 in FY 2021. Given that the company's 1H 2020 dividend per share was HK$0.502, this suggests that there are expectations of significantly lower dividends for IGG in 2H 2020.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for IGG include flagship games like Lords Mobile performing poorly, a failure to build a robust pipeline of new games to support future growth, and future capital return to shareholders falling short of market expectations.

Note that readers who choose to trade in IGG shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.