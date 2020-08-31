Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: August 23, 2020

8 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 7 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, August 21, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

8 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 13 last week), and the average price return was -0.47% (down from +0.03% last week). The lead gainer was Taxable Munis (+3.86%), followed by Convertibles (+1.09%) and Limited Duration (+0.60%), while the weakest sectors by Price were MLPs (-4.47%), followed by Sector Equity (-1.75%) and Real Estate (-1.71%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

7 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 9 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.32% (down from -0.21% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Taxable Munis (+0.98%), Convertibles (+0.83%) and Multisector (+0.49%). The weakest sector by NAV was MLPs (-3.74%), Sector Equity (-1.45%) and Commodities (-0.66%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only three premium sectors this week, the leader was Taxable Munis (+4.04%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-23.49%). The average sector discount is -7.01% (down from -6.73% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Taxable Munis (+2.88%), Real Estate (-1.36%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.13% (down from +0.17% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+1.15), followed by Single-state Munis (+0.51). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-1.44), followed by Real Estate (-1.21). The average z-score is -0.25 (down from -0.23 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (16.47%), Global Allocation (11.05%), Limited Duration (9.34%), Real Estate (9.02%), and Multisector Income (8.97%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.39% (same as last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) -7.43% 19.57% 28.17% -1.0 -5.48% 0.00% Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr Inc (IGI) -7.16% 3.87% 1.48% -0.1 -6.70% -0.09% Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF) -5.13% 20.20% 10.91% 0.8 -2.91% 1.58% Neuberger Real Estate Securities Income (NRO) -4.88% 12.31% -4.88% 0.0 -4.88% 0.00% Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) -4.58% 20.44% 8.80% 0.6 -2.68% 1.42% Special Opportunities (SPE) -4.42% 9.07% -10.81% -0.2 -3.81% -0.14% RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) -4.08% 14.80% -2.93% -0.1 -4.30% -0.27% Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) -4.01% 7.83% -20.71% -1.4 -1.17% 3.20% BlackRock NY Municipal Income (BNY) -3.88% 4.34% -8.06% -0.1 -4.56% -0.53% PIMCO CA Municipal Income III (PZC) -3.78% 4.31% 4.34% -0.4 -4.17% -0.69%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) 9.11% 19.05% 2.63% 1.5 9.64% 0.00% Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) 4.73% 1.83% -6.18% 0.7 3.52% -1.69% BlackRock MuniYield AZ (MZA) 4.55% 4.00% 3.66% 3.2 3.87% -0.67% Barings Participation Invs (MPV) 4.54% 6.99% -4.84% -0.8 -2.56% 0.00% Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) 4.28% 4.93% -1.57% 0.6 4.65% 0.11% Nuveen MO Quality Muni Inc (NOM) 4.02% 3.26% 4.15% 0.9 3.56% -0.43% BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) 3.98% 5.07% 4.87% 1.9 5.12% 1.16% Duff & Phelps Sel Enrg MLP Midstrm Enrg (DSE) 3.54% 128.21% -19.31% -0.6 -0.55% -4.92% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income (NBB) 3.21% 4.85% 0.88% 2.8 4.28% 0.98% The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (CEE) 3.16% 6.64% -15.24% -0.3 -0.69% -4.38%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount, and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters, and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp (FGB) -38.9% 0.135 0.0825 11.22% 0.33% -0.6 54% 8/10/2020 8/21/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) -29.8% 0.0506 0.0355 5.56% -14.60% -1.0 134% 8/3/2020 8/14/2020 Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) -10.0% 0.1 0.09 8.93% -10.44% -0.1 113% 8/3/2020 8/14/2020 Wells Fargo Util & High In (ERH) -7.4% 0.07809 0.07233 6.88% 5.00% -0.4 45% 8/12/2020 9/11/2020 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) -5.6% 0.072 0.068 6.45% -15.73% -1.0 150% 8/6/2020 8/17/2020 Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opp Fd (EOD) -4.9% 0.14157 0.13464 11.81% -12.31% -1.4 11% 8/12/2020 9/11/2020 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -2.0% 0.0148 0.0145 3.94% -6.95% 1.0 152% 8/3/2020 8/7/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -1.9% 0.0155 0.0152 3.38% -12.64% -0.3 189% 8/3/2020 8/14/2020 Wells Fargo Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) -0.9% 0.09472 0.0939 9.86% -6.85% 0.0 67% 8/12/2020 9/11/2020 Wells Fargo Inc Opp (EAD) -0.7% 0.05708 0.05668 9.01% -11.49% -0.5 78% 8/12/2020 9/11/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.1% 0.02854 0.02856 8.88% -3.74% 1.3 28% 8/3/2020 8/18/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) 0.2% 0.04314 0.04323 9.82% 0.57% -0.9 28% 8/3/2020 8/18/2020 MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc (MGF) 0.3% 0.02928 0.02938 7.53% -3.00% 0.6 29% 8/3/2020 8/18/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.7% 0.01871 0.01884 9.87% -5.37% -0.8 60% 8/3/2020 8/18/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) 0.9% 0.05774 0.05825 8.27% -4.20% 1.0 52% 8/3/2020 8/18/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) 1.2% 0.04074 0.04124 8.39% -6.05% 0.2 58% 8/3/2020 8/18/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) 2.7% 0.0526 0.054 7.62% -4.60% -1.4 41% 8/4/2020 8/20/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) 2.8% 0.0499 0.0513 6.93% -10.21% 0.2 52% 8/4/2020 8/20/2020 Invesco PA Value (VPV) 3.5% 0.0483 0.05 4.71% -9.45% -0.2 97% 8/3/2020 8/13/2020 Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) 4.2% 0.06 0.0625 7.70% -9.73% 0.5 92% 8/4/2020 8/18/2020 Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage (MAV) 5.9% 0.0425 0.045 4.93% -10.24% 0.1 91% 8/4/2020 8/18/2020 Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) 6.8% 0.0487 0.052 4.99% -8.42% 0.0 91% 8/3/2020 8/13/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) 7.0% 0.057 0.061 6.12% -12.45% -0.2 103% 8/3/2020 8/21/2020 Invesco Value Muni Income (IIM) 7.1% 0.056 0.06 4.79% -9.12% -0.4 94% 8/3/2020 8/13/2020 Pioneer Diversified High Income (HNW) 7.9% 0.095 0.1025 9.35% -8.81% 0.7 98% 8/4/2020 8/18/2020 Invesco Adv Muni Inc II (VKI) 8.1% 0.043 0.0465 5.05% -7.99% 0.1 91% 8/3/2020 8/13/2020 Invesco Tr Inv Gr Muni (VGM) 8.5% 0.0493 0.0535 5.05% -8.29% 0.1 91% 8/3/2020 8/13/2020 Invesco Muni Opp (VMO) 8.8% 0.0478 0.052 4.98% -6.85% 0.6 92% 8/3/2020 8/13/2020 Invesco CA Value (VCV) 10.5% 0.043 0.0475 4.58% -8.39% -0.1 97% 8/3/2020 8/13/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) 14.8% 0.027 0.031 6.39% -8.78% 0.9 115% 8/3/2020 8/12/2020 Fiduciary-Claymore Energy Infrastructure (FMO) 50.8% 0.1625 0.245 11.14% -24.40% -1.8 0% 8/4/2020 8/13/2020

