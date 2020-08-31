Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: August 23, 2020
8 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 7 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.
Taxable munis gain while MLPs lag.
MLPs are the highest-yielding CEF sector.
Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on August 25, 2020. Please check latest data before investing.
The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, August 21, 2020.
Weekly performance roundup
8 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 13 last week), and the average price return was -0.47% (down from +0.03% last week). The lead gainer was Taxable Munis (+3.86%), followed by Convertibles (+1.09%) and Limited Duration (+0.60%), while the weakest sectors by Price were MLPs (-4.47%), followed by Sector Equity (-1.75%) and Real Estate (-1.71%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
7 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 9 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.32% (down from -0.21% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Taxable Munis (+0.98%), Convertibles (+0.83%) and Multisector (+0.49%). The weakest sector by NAV was MLPs (-3.74%), Sector Equity (-1.45%) and Commodities (-0.66%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
There were only three premium sectors this week, the leader was Taxable Munis (+4.04%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-23.49%). The average sector discount is -7.01% (down from -6.73% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Taxable Munis (+2.88%), Real Estate (-1.36%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.13% (down from +0.17% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+1.15), followed by Single-state Munis (+0.51). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-1.44), followed by Real Estate (-1.21). The average z-score is -0.25 (down from -0.23 last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (16.47%), Global Allocation (11.05%), Limited Duration (9.34%), Real Estate (9.02%), and Multisector Income (8.97%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.39% (same as last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
P/D decrease
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
Z-Score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
Oxford Lane Capital Corp
|
(OXLC)
|
-7.43%
|
19.57%
|
28.17%
|
-1.0
|
-5.48%
|
0.00%
|
Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr Inc
|
(IGI)
|
-7.16%
|
3.87%
|
1.48%
|
-0.1
|
-6.70%
|
-0.09%
|
Cornerstone Total Return Fund
|
(CRF)
|
-5.13%
|
20.20%
|
10.91%
|
0.8
|
-2.91%
|
1.58%
|
Neuberger Real Estate Securities Income
|
(NRO)
|
-4.88%
|
12.31%
|
-4.88%
|
0.0
|
-4.88%
|
0.00%
|
Cornerstone Strategic Value
|
(CLM)
|
-4.58%
|
20.44%
|
8.80%
|
0.6
|
-2.68%
|
1.42%
|
Special Opportunities
|
(SPE)
|
-4.42%
|
9.07%
|
-10.81%
|
-0.2
|
-3.81%
|
-0.14%
|
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
|
(RIV)
|
-4.08%
|
14.80%
|
-2.93%
|
-0.1
|
-4.30%
|
-0.27%
|
Eagle Capital Growth
|
(GRF)
|
-4.01%
|
7.83%
|
-20.71%
|
-1.4
|
-1.17%
|
3.20%
|
BlackRock NY Municipal Income
|
(BNY)
|
-3.88%
|
4.34%
|
-8.06%
|
-0.1
|
-4.56%
|
-0.53%
|
PIMCO CA Municipal Income III
|
(PZC)
|
-3.78%
|
4.31%
|
4.34%
|
-0.4
|
-4.17%
|
-0.69%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
P/D increase
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
z-score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
OFS Credit Company Inc
|
(OCCI)
|
9.11%
|
19.05%
|
2.63%
|
1.5
|
9.64%
|
0.00%
|
Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|
(GGO)
|
4.73%
|
1.83%
|
-6.18%
|
0.7
|
3.52%
|
-1.69%
|
BlackRock MuniYield AZ
|
(MZA)
|
4.55%
|
4.00%
|
3.66%
|
3.2
|
3.87%
|
-0.67%
|
Barings Participation Invs
|
(MPV)
|
4.54%
|
6.99%
|
-4.84%
|
-0.8
|
-2.56%
|
0.00%
|
Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term
|
(EFL)
|
4.28%
|
4.93%
|
-1.57%
|
0.6
|
4.65%
|
0.11%
|
Nuveen MO Quality Muni Inc
|
(NOM)
|
4.02%
|
3.26%
|
4.15%
|
0.9
|
3.56%
|
-0.43%
|
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
|
(BBN)
|
3.98%
|
5.07%
|
4.87%
|
1.9
|
5.12%
|
1.16%
|
Duff & Phelps Sel Enrg MLP Midstrm Enrg
|
(DSE)
|
3.54%
|
128.21%
|
-19.31%
|
-0.6
|
-0.55%
|
-4.92%
|
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income
|
(NBB)
|
3.21%
|
4.85%
|
0.88%
|
2.8
|
4.28%
|
0.98%
|
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund
|
(CEE)
|
3.16%
|
6.64%
|
-15.24%
|
-0.3
|
-0.69%
|
-4.38%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Distribution changes announced this month
These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount, and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters, and boosters.
Cutters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
z-score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex-date
|
First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp
|
(FGB)
|
-38.9%
|
0.135
|
0.0825
|
11.22%
|
0.33%
|
-0.6
|
54%
|
8/10/2020
|
8/21/2020
|
Templeton Emerg Mkts Income
|
(TEI)
|
-29.8%
|
0.0506
|
0.0355
|
5.56%
|
-14.60%
|
-1.0
|
134%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/14/2020
|
Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|
(IVH)
|
-10.0%
|
0.1
|
0.09
|
8.93%
|
-10.44%
|
-0.1
|
113%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/14/2020
|
Wells Fargo Util & High In
|
(ERH)
|
-7.4%
|
0.07809
|
0.07233
|
6.88%
|
5.00%
|
-0.4
|
45%
|
8/12/2020
|
9/11/2020
|
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|
(AIF)
|
-5.6%
|
0.072
|
0.068
|
6.45%
|
-15.73%
|
-1.0
|
150%
|
8/6/2020
|
8/17/2020
|
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opp Fd
|
(EOD)
|
-4.9%
|
0.14157
|
0.13464
|
11.81%
|
-12.31%
|
-1.4
|
11%
|
8/12/2020
|
9/11/2020
|
Voya Prime Rate Trust
|
(PPR)
|
-2.0%
|
0.0148
|
0.0145
|
3.94%
|
-6.95%
|
1.0
|
152%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/7/2020
|
Templeton Global Income
|
(GIM)
|
-1.9%
|
0.0155
|
0.0152
|
3.38%
|
-12.64%
|
-0.3
|
189%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/14/2020
|
Wells Fargo Multi-Sec Inc
|
(ERC)
|
-0.9%
|
0.09472
|
0.0939
|
9.86%
|
-6.85%
|
0.0
|
67%
|
8/12/2020
|
9/11/2020
|
Wells Fargo Inc Opp
|
(EAD)
|
-0.7%
|
0.05708
|
0.05668
|
9.01%
|
-11.49%
|
-0.5
|
78%
|
8/12/2020
|
9/11/2020
Boosters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
z-score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex-date
|
MFSÂ® Intermediate Income
|
(MIN)
|
0.1%
|
0.02854
|
0.02856
|
8.88%
|
-3.74%
|
1.3
|
28%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/18/2020
|
MFS Special Value
|
(MFV)
|
0.2%
|
0.04314
|
0.04323
|
9.82%
|
0.57%
|
-0.9
|
28%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/18/2020
|
MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc
|
(MGF)
|
0.3%
|
0.02928
|
0.02938
|
7.53%
|
-3.00%
|
0.6
|
29%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/18/2020
|
MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income
|
(CIF)
|
0.7%
|
0.01871
|
0.01884
|
9.87%
|
-5.37%
|
-0.8
|
60%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/18/2020
|
MFSÂ® Charter Income
|
(MCR)
|
0.9%
|
0.05774
|
0.05825
|
8.27%
|
-4.20%
|
1.0
|
52%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/18/2020
|
MFS Multimarket Income
|
(MMT)
|
1.2%
|
0.04074
|
0.04124
|
8.39%
|
-6.05%
|
0.2
|
58%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/18/2020
|
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income
|
(DDF)
|
2.7%
|
0.0526
|
0.054
|
7.62%
|
-4.60%
|
-1.4
|
41%
|
8/4/2020
|
8/20/2020
|
Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc
|
(DEX)
|
2.8%
|
0.0499
|
0.0513
|
6.93%
|
-10.21%
|
0.2
|
52%
|
8/4/2020
|
8/20/2020
|
Invesco PA Value
|
(VPV)
|
3.5%
|
0.0483
|
0.05
|
4.71%
|
-9.45%
|
-0.2
|
97%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/13/2020
|
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust
|
(PHD)
|
4.2%
|
0.06
|
0.0625
|
7.70%
|
-9.73%
|
0.5
|
92%
|
8/4/2020
|
8/18/2020
|
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage
|
(MAV)
|
5.9%
|
0.0425
|
0.045
|
4.93%
|
-10.24%
|
0.1
|
91%
|
8/4/2020
|
8/18/2020
|
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
|
(IQI)
|
6.8%
|
0.0487
|
0.052
|
4.99%
|
-8.42%
|
0.0
|
91%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/13/2020
|
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income
|
(EFT)
|
7.0%
|
0.057
|
0.061
|
6.12%
|
-12.45%
|
-0.2
|
103%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/21/2020
|
Invesco Value Muni Income
|
(IIM)
|
7.1%
|
0.056
|
0.06
|
4.79%
|
-9.12%
|
-0.4
|
94%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/13/2020
|
Pioneer Diversified High Income
|
(HNW)
|
7.9%
|
0.095
|
0.1025
|
9.35%
|
-8.81%
|
0.7
|
98%
|
8/4/2020
|
8/18/2020
|
Invesco Adv Muni Inc II
|
(VKI)
|
8.1%
|
0.043
|
0.0465
|
5.05%
|
-7.99%
|
0.1
|
91%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/13/2020
|
Invesco Tr Inv Gr Muni
|
(VGM)
|
8.5%
|
0.0493
|
0.0535
|
5.05%
|
-8.29%
|
0.1
|
91%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/13/2020
|
Invesco Muni Opp
|
(VMO)
|
8.8%
|
0.0478
|
0.052
|
4.98%
|
-6.85%
|
0.6
|
92%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/13/2020
|
Invesco CA Value
|
(VCV)
|
10.5%
|
0.043
|
0.0475
|
4.58%
|
-8.39%
|
-0.1
|
97%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/13/2020
|
Eaton Vance Senior Income
|
(EVF)
|
14.8%
|
0.027
|
0.031
|
6.39%
|
-8.78%
|
0.9
|
115%
|
8/3/2020
|
8/12/2020
|
Fiduciary-Claymore Energy Infrastructure
|
(FMO)
|
50.8%
|
0.1625
|
0.245
|
11.14%
|
-24.40%
|
-1.8
|
0%
|
8/4/2020
|
8/13/2020
CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...
ADS Analytics presents What Goes In Our CEF Checklist (Aug. 18)
Alpha Gen Capital presents Weekly CEF Commentary Aug. 9, 2020: Some Opportunities Available (Aug. 18)
Dividend Seeker presents BKT: Market Forces Continue To Support Agency MBS (Aug. 16)
Faithful Steward Investing presents QQQX: Strong Tech Fund For Retirees - 6.11% Yield (Aug. 19)
*Juan de la Hoz presents QQQX: Strong Tech Fund For Retirees - 6.11% Yield (Aug. 19)
*Nick Ackerman presents SZC: Revisiting This Fund's Continued Transformation, Still A Buy (Aug. 17), These Are The 5 Funds I Bought In July (Aug. 18), BMEZ: Continuing To Weather The Pandemic Storm (Aug. 19)
*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: August 9, 2020 (Aug. 18)
Tokyo Picker presents Adams Natural Resources: Short-Term Arbitrage Opportunity (Aug. 20)
*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.
Macro/market section
Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: New Highs For The S&P And Nasdaq Are Met With Skepticism (Aug. 22)
Lance Roberts presents MacroView: March Was A Correction, Bear Market Still Lurks (Aug. 22)
Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas
Closed-end funds news and recommendations are now exclusive to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. We also manage market-beating closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.
To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!
Disclosure: I am/we are long OXLC, OCCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.