Readers and investors may want to stay on the sidelines for now.

Although the company exceeded the Street's revenue estimates for the quarter, there's the risk factor that it may be revenue-challenged in the next three to six quarters.

Cree (CREE) recently reported its Q4 FY20 results. Over the past year and a half, the company has been targeting some high growth areas – such as electric vehicles with its silicon carbide materials – to bolster its overall financial growth. But the company did not make much progress on this front during Q4. Instead, it’s near-term guidance and its management’s plans for the next year cast further doubt on the company’s growth story.

(Image source)

The Goodies

Cree reported revenue of $205.7 million for the quarter. The figure was down 18.1% year over year but it met the management’s guidance and topped the Street’s estimates by about 3.5%. Clearly, the company wasn’t as severely hit as the analysts were forecasting.

Next, the company’s management noted during their earnings call that they recorded several design wins, amounting to $600 million, during the quarter. This figure was up from $400 million in Q3, suggesting that Cree is gaining traction in spite of the currently uncertain global economic environment.

More to the point, I personally was expecting that its customers would cancel orders in light of heightened geopolitical tensions and uncertain demand trends but that did not happen. Cree ended the year with strong backlog growth, to reach a record high of over $687 million. This, again, leads us to believe that Cree’s sales teams are doing a fabulous job.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Lastly, the company’s management announced during the earnings call that they would be ramping up their capital expenditure to $400 million during FY21, significantly up from $237.1 million in FY20. These investments will go into building production capacity so that the company is able to ramp production in CY22. From its Q4 earnings call:

…we anticipate CapEx of approximately $400 million to support our capacity investments, most notably the construction of our Mohawk Valley fab and the expansion of our Durham fab and materials factory. This level of investment reflects the slightly steeper customer ramp that we have discussed previously and keeps us on track to begin ramping production in the new fab beginning in calendar year 2022.

This, too, suggests that Cree is en-route to achieving great things and that the company is a relatively risk-free and high-growth investment opportunity at this point in time. In fact, its strong win activity prompted Morgan Stanley to hike their price target. Per them, “Cree struck a bullish tone on new design win activity”.

But I’d like to point to readers that Cree’s growth story isn’t linear. Its Q4 earnings report consisted of certain items which, in my opinion, casts doubt on its growth trajectory.

Some Concerning Factors

First of all, readers and investors must note that design wins and backlog figures are not representative of actual future revenue. These are tentative orders and its customers can, at any time, cancel or defer their purchases and hurt Cree’s top line along the way. Very few may know this but Cree’s customers are not significantly penalized for cancelling their orders. The company actually spells this risk factor out for its investors. From its 10-K:

Because of the generally short cycle time between order and shipment and occasional customer changes in delivery schedules or cancellation of orders (which at times may be made without significant penalty), we do not believe that our backlog, as of any particular date, is necessarily indicative of actual net revenue for any future period. Significant amounts of our backlog relate to agreements that extend past one year.

So, we must not mistake Cree’s design wins or backlog growth as a leading indicator for its actual impending revenue growth.

Moving on, we know that the company is planning to boost its capital expenditures for FY21 so that they’ll be able to ramp production in CY22. But Cree’s management admitted during their Q4 earnings call that it’s difficult to assess near-term demand trends due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The COVID-19 situation remains very fluid, making it difficult to assess its impact on our near-term operations and overall demand environment.

Basically, its management is ramping up capital expenditures without knowing when exactly will the demand return to normalcy and start growing again. This puts Cree in a precarious position. For the uninitiated, there’s the risk that Cree’s customers may cancel orders in coming quarters, leaving the company with elevated capital expenditure levels and shrinking backlog. There’s also the risk that Cree builds up new production capacity but is unable to operate at optimal factory utilization rates, leading to a margin compression. So, I’m viewing its capital expenditure ramp as a gamble and feel that the company would have been better off if it deferred its capital expenditures.

For the record, Cree’s margin profile for its two reporting segments – Wolfspeed and LED Products – has already deteriorated significantly from its 2019 levels.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

One might argue that its gross margins for LED products expanded sequentially during its Q4 FY20 so it’s all good for the company and its shareholders. But we must keep in mind that its management is guiding for LED Products gross margins to come in between 19.5% and 21% in Q1 FY21, implying a margin compression of about 260 basis points on a sequential basis. An aggressive capacity ramp, in my opinion, is only going to weigh on its already stressed margin profile in three to six quarters.

The Takeaway

The takeaway here is that Cree’s growth story isn’t linear and investors shouldn’t become overly bullish on the company just because of its design win activity in Q4. The company has been registering a revenue decline across both its reporting segments and there’s now the risk of a margin compression.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

I personally believe the company will be revenue and margin-challenged in its upcoming three to six quarters. So, readers and investors may be better off by staying on the sidelines, at least until Cree starts to post revenue growth.

Good Luck!

Author's Note: I'll be writing another report on Cree in September, you can stay updated by clicking the "Follow" button at the top. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.