The Naysayers Are Right: Tech Will Fail You

Although they're right about the broader indices, they are not right about tech no longer offering market beating returns. You just have to know what to look for.

In this note, I will highlight how one can avoid buying into stocks that resemble the Nifty Fifty of the '70s or the prophesied Internet overlords of the late '90s.

Those bubble prognosticators are right, especially as it relates to the technology sector.

And, today, I'm here to share something that might perplex my readers, who've seen me recommend stocks like Twilio and Square fervently in the first half of 2020.

There's been a cacophony of tech bubble prognosticators smattering the trending section of Seeking Alpha lately. Perhaps I have been one.

There's Nuance To My Apparent Hypocrisy

If you've followed me during the last nine months or so, then you know my biggest winners this year have all been within the technology sector, aside from maybe Chipotle (CMG), as they always have been and as they will always be. I'm so obsessed with the ways in which technology is radically altering the world around us that I've begun creating a series entitled "The Greatest Secular Growth Trends of Our Time," exclusively for Beating The Market subscribers (currently writing the fifth installment). So to those who are readying their pitchforks to riot my proclamation of the death of tech, I want to emphasize: I get it. Technology is creating untold wealth for investors and will continue to do so in perpetuity.

With that being said, even this unflappable, unwavering optimist whose starry-eyed approach to tech has brought him to invest in companies, such as Shopify (SHOP), Nvidia (NVDA), Square (SQ), Teladoc (TDOC), and Twilio (TWLO) throughout the 2010s sees the massive inflation in valuations of many companies in the market presently.

And it's to be expected. This is just what the market does. Call it human psychology. Call it the Fed's loose monetary policy. Call it the fourth industrial revolution. Call it our great digitization of reality. Call it what you will.

The reality is that markets have more or less acted in the same when the agricultural revolution provided the fertile ground from which capitalism and the modern city-state would grow. What's more, analysts will operate under the same pretense (e.g., 40%+ annualized growth for a decade is sustainable - it's not) that explains away the fear of excessive optimism. They have done it before, and they will continue to do it in our time. It's just human nature.

To that end, let me share with you a graph to which I turn when I must remind myself of the natural function of markets. It illustrates the concept of intrinsic value and the manner in which share price tends to fluctuate around intrinsic value.

It illustrates the idea that the market can enter into states of maniacal depression and states of excessively exuberant euphoria, the latter in which I contend we currently find ourselves for many companies' stocks in today's market. In the graph above, I would say that March was what the graph would call underpriced, and the very end of the graph, all the way to the right, is where we stand now: Soaring into overpriced territory, bordering on outright irrational exuberance.

Say it's not so.

And this overvaluation has been brought on by the likes of market darlings, such as Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL), both of which have experienced, literally verbatim, exactly what's represented in the graph above.

They went from hated and underpriced in 2018-2019 to excessively loved and overpriced, and they have brought the broader market indices with them. If you don't believe my words, I'll highlight graphically what's happening a little later in this note.

And before I begin, I really want to emphasize that this is not just conjecture. I have analyzed the growth assumptions being priced into these companies, and while I believe they will grow well over the coming decade, either an extraordinary amount of growth has been pulled forward, or the market is pricing these companies as if growth will never slip and they will execute to perfection for 10 years straight.

Both Nvidia and Apple proved to us that this is not possible but two years ago.

The Nifty Fifty of 2020: Two Suspects Identified

The Niftfy Fifty were a cohort of stocks that were thought to be so strong during their era that all one had to do was purchase them and forget that they owned them. Becoming rich by owning stocks was that easy.

Furthermore, it wasn't so much that this wasn't true. It was more that these companies were bought with zero margin of safety. The buyers of these companies at elevated valuations did not foresee the terrible economic environment that would befall the United States throughout the 1970s. They bought as if there'd never again be a hiccup in the politico-economic environment.

And boy, were they wrong.

Margin Of What?

This is why it's essential to buy companies while factoring in a margin of safety. Unfortunately, investors did not heed the timeless wisdom of margin of safety, and as a result, it took multiple decades before their investments bore fruit.

I really want to emphasize that this wasn't due to the companies being bad companies. It was entirely the result of purchasing companies that had soared well above their intrinsic value minus a margin of safety (which essentially is a buffer for the inevitable politico-economic turmoil markets, nations, and the global economy experience).

Voting Machines And Weighing Machines

No, I'm not talking about the election, nor am I talking about your local produce section's scale.

I'm talking about the idea of, most notably, intrinsic value.

During the early 1970s and 1990s, while underlying businesses were humming along as they'd always done for the most part, share prices were voted (read: traded) into the stratosphere, as we're witnessing for our Wall Street Darlings in Apple and Nvidia today, to just name a couple.

The reality the followed the apex of the Nifty Fifty's valuation during the 1970s and the reality that followed the apex of the Dot Com bubble can be best summarized by the following quote:

In the near term, the market is a voting machine. In the long term, it's a weighing machine.

Now, let me share the intrinsic value graph just once more with you because the chart is truly a graphical depiction of this quote:

As you can see, intrinsic value is more or less linear. It can flatten, and it can accelerate, but for the most part, it's much more linear than the fluctuations in share price, and the following sections should really highlight this idea for you.

Apple: How Soon We Forget

I remember it like it was yesterday (relatively speaking, it was). A few CNBC pundits during CNBC's mid-day programming had just proclaimed that they'd sold out of all their Apple shares following news that Apple would stop releasing exact iPhone sales numbers, i.e., the precise number of units sold.

Apple's revenues had just declined year over year, and the U.S.-China trade war had reached a fever pitch.

To put it bluntly, Apple was absolutely loathed in 2019, though not by me. I declared that such a time was the time to buy. Now, I'm here today to share with you that, although I love Apple just like you, I have become a raging skeptic as to the future returns one could generate by buying Apple today, as well as Nvidia for that matter.

That is, we have reached a state of irrational exuberance in the share price of Apple pretty unequivocally in my eyes. And while I believe charts are absolutely useless in terms of determining when one should buy, I think the following graph more or less depicts the reality of Apple's intrinsic value.

Source: YCharts

Now, I know what you may be thinking, "Services, VR/AR, wearables, etc., are all new business lines that have accelerated this linear projection!" To which I would agree, but with substantially more sobriety. Those aspects of Apple's business have long been (years now) aspects of my valuation of the company.

I ask you to recall the graph that I shared depicting intrinsic value. As I shared previously in this note, intrinsic value is more or less linear. Of course, sometimes intrinsic value can flatten, sometimes it can decline, and sometimes the law of accelerating returns can cause it to move upward exponentially.

But, generally speaking, a company's intrinsic value does not rise 300% in two years, as Apple's share price would imply. And that sentence is important. If share price is a reflection of intrinsic value, then Apple's parabolic move implies that its intrinsic value has overnight increased hundreds of percent.

You must ask yourself: "Does this make sense? What assumptions have changed in such a way that now Apple should be valued 300% higher than it was 18 months ago? Was it that it grew 11% year over year in its last quarter? Is this growth sustainable or was it the result of an ephemeral work from home trend?"

The short answer is that intrinsic value for mature behemoths does not fluctuate hundreds of percent on an annual basis. That's just not how it works in 99% of cases (an exception might be in the case of a new product release, such as the iPhone, or when a pandemic accelerates the adoption of this or that technology, which is fair). So the goal is to identify this more or less linearly advancing intrinsic value and use the share price fluctuation around it to generate alpha. On both sides of intrinsic value, we must leverage share price fluctuation to make informed, well-reasoned decisions.

While I won't delve too deeply into my projection of intrinsic value for Apple (you can simply go back through my past articles on the company for such projections), I wanted to share these thoughts, so as to highlight that buying Apple at parabolic highs is a recipe for "tech to fail you."

Alright, next we will examine our second suspect: The facilitator of our AI overlords, the data center king, the autonomous vehicle navigator, the virtual reality generator: the great Nvidia.

Nvidia: Accelerating Our Reality Upload, But Not Our Portfolio Returns

I most recently wrote a note in which I highlighted Nvidia's ability to create hardware coupled with its proprietary software stack that will enable mankind to "upload its reality."

It's the idea that large scale virtual realities are on the horizon, which will be as or more economically viable than our present physical reality. I posed the question in my mind last night, "I wonder who will be the president of our first economically viable, wide-scale adopted virtual reality?"

While investors have piled money into physical malls, I have been forecasting the rise of virtual reality economies and have been buying into the associated physical assets through the likes of companies, such as Nvidia (most recently in the $200s), Fastly (FSLY) (most recently at $44), and Facebook (FB) (most recently in the high $100s and low $200s).

Long story short: I get it. Nvidia is important and a winner.

Now with that being said, the weight of the stock's intrinsic value minus a margin of safety does not align with its current valuation.

We cannot allow ourselves to become so enraptured by these future realities, which will materialize eventually albeit slowly, as to buy these companies without any regard for the rather steady and lumbering process of technological change (i.e. occurring over decades and not months or years). Nor can we allow ourselves to become so enraptured by these future realities as to disregard the oftentimes vicious and disappointing realities that are inherent to the world of business (read: growth slows sometimes. The horror). We must factor in a margin of safety based on intrinsic value and avoid buying into exuberance and dreams of untold riches.

In the near term, the market is a voting machine. In the long term, it's a weighing machine.

Source: YCharts

Again, I'm not using this article as a forum in which I project intrinsic value precisely. Of course, I have done so for Nvidia in the past, and I have shared with readers my method of using free cash flow as the foundation on which I project intrinsic value. I simply want to illustrate that intrinsic value for such a well-known, well-covered, and highly valued company has not increased 500% from the lows of 2019, and therefore, the share price should not have increased to such an extent either. Should it have increased 200%? Probably because it also shouldn't have declined 60%-70% in 2019.

Again, the market overshoots in both directions in most cases.

Now, keep in mind that I own both of these stocks, and in fact, they make up a lot of the assets that I manage. But I'm objective in my assessments of intrinsic value.

While it's not a perfect science, we can create optimistic upper and lower bands, which I detailed in the article that I linked a few paragraphs above. Even in the most optimistic scenarios for growth, Nvidia's valuation is difficult to justify. From my perspective, it has pulled forward too much growth.

At this point, you may be thinking, "What gives Louis? Are you going to start buying tobacco, oil, and shopping mall REITs?"

Of course, not.

Here's what I'll do instead.

How To Beat The Market In Tech Throughout The 2020s

So now that I've sufficiently explored the idea that Apple and Nvidia are classic examples of market psychology in action, i.e., excessive optimism preceded by excessive pessimism. Let's now explore how one can outperform the S&P 500 Index (SPY) and Nasdaq (QQQ) throughout the 2020s via disruptive, avant-garde tech companies.

What the naysayers about tech fail to acknowledge, though I'm sure they would if pressed sufficiently, is that the stock market is a market of stocks and not the other way around, in the sense that, each business within the Nasdaq offers a unique value proposition completely distinct from the broader index. While one stock might be inflated and might offer poor future returns, another might be valued very attractively due to near term headwinds, which have depressed the company's share price such that it now offers compelling future returns.

Both poorly-valued and attractively valued stocks exist within this index.

So, yes, the index and its inflated leaders might fail you, but, no, tech will not fail you.

There are countless $200M to $2B in revenue companies hiding out of the mainstream investment media's sight that are poised to double, triple, and beyond over the next ten years. So while the most obvious and beloved stocks of Wall Street get traded into the stratosphere, taking the broader market with them, and in turn create fertile ground for underperformance, these smaller, lesser-known companies are poised to grow regardless of market conditions.

This is how I beat the market so consistently, i.e., I forget the Nasdaq and S&P 500 Index Fund exist. I simply look at companies' financial profiles as well as their Total Addressable Markets, to name a couple of important metrics (though there are many others unique to each company), and determine if I'd like to pay the price the market is offering. If I don't want to pay it, I move along in search of the next market-beating opportunity, irrespective of what the Nasdaq is doing on any given day.

Here's a great video that summarizes this idea, in which the great Peter Lynch shares his thoughts regarding buying businesses regardless of market conditions:

While the entire video is worthwhile, the portion, which I'd like to highlight today, takes place at the 1:24 mark and beyond.

From 1:24 to the end of the video, Mr. Lynch discusses the strategy by which one can dismantle the argument of "The Nasdaq is high, so you're all doomed to underperformance in tech."

It's a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Concluding Thoughts

My followers are probably wondering at this point why I have gone from writing about countless high-quality opportunities, i.e., Twilio, Square, Shopify, etc., to notes almost exclusively about how to identify intrinsic value in the hopes thereby of avoiding overpaying for quality assets.

To which, I would reply, "There's no two ways about it. The overall market is presently quite inflated, largely on the back of Apple's and Nvidia's enormous multiple expansion."

But that doesn't mean stocks will be going down anytime soon. The Fed's wildly accommodative monetary policy could blow this bubble further, much further. With that being said, those of us with very long-term perspectives will not have our investment operations impaired as a result of bubble blowing and bubble deflating and all of the tears and market distortions that result.

Our humble, smaller companies (relative to the likes of Nvidia or Apple) will continue to grow at 10%-30% on an average annualized basis regardless of market conditions over the coming decade. Will there be bumps along the way? Sure. But long term, indeed, tech will not fail us.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow for more, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLY, SHOP, CMG, AAPL, NVDA, SQ, TWLO, AAPL, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.