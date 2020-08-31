The DoD funds should also help the company further penetrate into the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) consumer and commercial markets.

As a result, the company has won DoD awards for over $39 million. These funds will be used to increase manufacturing capacity.

The company has proprietary technology in micro-displays and Direct Pattern Processing that has caught the eye of the US Dept. of Defense.

eMagin (EMAN) manufactures organic light-emitting diode ("OLED") based micro-displays for use in next generation computing and imaging devices. Over the past three months, eMagin has won awards from the Department of Defense ("DoD") that are - in aggregate - worth $39.1 million (see here and here). Also, the company recently announced on the Q2 conference call that it has been awarded two new patents, one related to display technology (see US Patent #10741129) and one related to the company's Direct Patterned Display ("dPd") technology (see US Patent #10644239). CEO Andrew Sculley said on the call:

This morning, we also issued a release on two additional patents for our Direct Patterning that relate to methods and fabrication of OLED micro-displays. These two new patents are in addition to the existing 16 foundational patents that we already have obtained for our dPd technology. And there are more to come.

The two newly issued patents and the DoD awards appear to validate the company's cutting edge technology for its military products. But, in my opinion, the bigger investment thesis is that EMAN should be able to parley the awards and a robust patent portfolio to develop two potentially much larger businesses:

The Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) consumer and commercial markets and Technology licensing for the micro-display market

EMAN already has customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets for use in products such as AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality), aircraft cockpits, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night-vision goggles, future weapon systems, MRI and LASIK systems, and a variety of other applications (see slide 7 of this presentation).

Source: eMagin

Despite losing money, the stock is up over 250% YTD. But after releasing its Q2 EPS report (see below), which was rather bullish in my opinion, the stock is down ~20% from the recent high around $1.80 share:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Let's take a look at eMagin and see if the company's performance and technology support the stock's rise, and if the current pull-back could present an opportunity for investors.

Earnings

The stock popped about 40 cents on August 13 when the company's Q2 EPS report apparently missed on the top-line but beat on revenue. In the Q2 release, the company explained what the previously mentioned DoD awards will be used for:

The funding provided by these awards will enable us to procure key equipment and tooling, including dPd equipment, and we are currently defining the specifications and expect to place orders for new equipment beginning in the next few weeks. Our first deliveries of equipment under this three-year program would most likely occur in the second quarter of 2021.

The company also said the production tool for dPd is not expected to be functional and manufacturing qualified products until Q3 2023. So, while the awards are certainly a great development for the company, they will likely have little to no effect on near-term manufacturing capacity.

That said, the two awards are, in aggregate, ~$8 million more than EMAN's total annualized Q2 revenue. It is clear these awards will greatly enhance the company's ability to beef-up its manufacturing capacity without taking on a mountain of debt or issuing new shares to accomplish the same thing the awards will enable it to do. The new advanced equipment will also likely improve yield and remove a single point of failure manufacturing shutdown, something that apparently has plagued the company in the past. From the Q2 conference call Sculley said:

So I'll talk about the government funding. What does that do for us is to eliminate single point failure. So you've heard in the past, we haven't had that. We've been very good at keeping this going now. But if their tool goes down, and that's a single tool in a production line, we have to worry about that and fix it. That's why we build a little inventory.

The company also reported in the Q2 release that it received a $1.96 million PPP loan in Q2, which enabled it to maintain full employment and which it expects will be forgiven.

Source: Q2 10-Q SEC Filing

As can be seen in the graphic above, Q2 revenue of $7.7 million was +44% yoy, +15% sequentially, and exceeded the high-end of prior company guidance. Aggregate costs of revenue, R&D, and SG&A rose to $9.0 million. Despite the nice jump in revenue, the increase in costs - along with a 16% increase in the number of shares outstanding - led to a loss of $0.05/share, matching the year earlier loss.

Gross margin for Q2 was 26% on gross profit of $2 million compared to a gross margin of 4% and gross profit of $0.2 million in the prior year period.

On the Q2 conference call, CEO Andrew Sculley said:

Our R&D in Q2 compared to Q1 was higher as we focused on the installation and qualification of the redesigned dPd tool and our new OLED XLE display, both of these efforts are extremely valuable to eMagin.

The Balance Sheet

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, EMAN incurred a net loss $4.2 million and used up $0.2 million of cash for operating activities. As of June 30, 2020, the company had $5.4 million of cash, $0.4 million of outstanding debt, and borrowing availability of $3.1 million under its asset-based lending facility. Financially, the company is in good shape.

The Shares Outstanding

The share count is something to keep an eye on. The 10-Q reported that, as of July 31, 2020, there were 67,381,256 common shares outstanding. That's an 18% increase over the weighted average number of outstanding shares reported in the Q2 report.

In addition, the 10-Q warned of yet more dilution to come due to the following items:

Source: Q2 10-Q SEC Filing

Worst case, if all those shares come to market, that would be a 58.6% dilution as compared to the 67,381,256 shares issued at the end of the quarter and would put the outstanding share count at 95,250,722 shares.

The 10-Q says the company has a total authorization of 200,000,000 shares and just over 100 employees.

Note the bullish Q2 results continued positive momentum as it came on the heels of a strong Q1 report:

Q1 revenue of $6.7 million was up 10% yoy

Added a Tier-1 client in the consumer space

A $13.3 million of backlog, +14% sequential and +24% yoy

Sold to 78 customers for 18 new programs; four new customers

Q1 results reflected a 27% decrease yoy operating expenses

A reduction in compensation and discretionary expenses

Expects ongoing improvement in yield and throughput

Going Forward

At the end of Q2, EMAN's backlog grew to $14.5 million of which $13.2 million is expected to ship within the next twelve months. The backlog is up 24% as compared to the $11.7 million backlog at the beginning of the year.

The future looks bright because eMagin's proprietary dPd display technology apparently has many key advantages over the competition's OLED displays. According to this report, dPd technology has two big advantages over existing technology:

Source: Display Daily

As can be seen from the graphs above, for a given current and voltage (i.e. power), red-green-blue (RGB) dPd technology delivers much higher luminance (i.e. brightness) as compared to existing white OLED ("WOLED") display technology. This results in higher brightness and lower power, two very important metrics for the micro-display market.

Source: eMagin

eMagin accomplishes this by its patented dPd technology. By a comparison of the two stacks in the lower left-hand corner of the above graphic, a traditional WOLED display (the left stack) uses a white OLED with red/green/blue color filters - a filter that robs 80% of the light. eMagin’s dPd technology (the right stack) does away with the RGB filter and instead uses embedded RGB emitters that are super bright in comparison. This is a key difference and competitive advantage because eMagin's innovation leads to brighter displays that are lighter, smaller, and have greater battery life - all key metrics not only in military hardware but for consumer markets as well.

As a result of the company's cutting edge dPd technology, and due to the company's USA manufacturing site (42,000 square feet in Hudson Valley, NY - a former IBM facility), it is not surprising it caught the attention of the Department of Defense and won the two recently announced awards. In addition, eMagin claims to be the only US-based manufacturer of OLED micro-displays (see slide 18 of this investor presentation), which was likely a key consideration in the DoD awards.

Source: Company Presentation

According to its most recent investor presentation (see slide 7), EMAN has improved its wafer design for the next generation F-35 head-mounted display ("HMD") systems, and shipments are planned for later this year. In January, the company received awards for two-multiyear U.S. helicopter helmet programs: a $1.4 million contract for OLED micro-displays to support the delivery of F-35 HMDs supplied by Collins Elbit Vision Systems (a JV between Rockwell Collins (COL) and Elbit Systems (ESLT)).

Source: Elbit Systems

Sales of the F-35 have taken off and are much better than expectations. That bodes well for eMagin as it likely means more contracts and higher revenue, which is likely another reason why the DoD gave eMagin the big awards: they need eMagin's OLED manufacturing to ramp up.

On the Q2 conference call, Sculley said:

We continue to see strong demand trends for our microdisplays. In the military end-market, we supported the ENVG-B program, which led to successful prototypes for both prime contractors. As a result, we are currently preparing for new production orders with delivery starting at the end of 2020 and into 2021.

That sounds like a positive catalyst for new order growth going forward. On the same call, Sculley also said:

Additionally, we're in discussions with a number of tier 1 companies, some of which we know very well, who need bright OLED micro-displays for their AR/VR work, couple of these discussions have been with companies with whom we have existing agreements.

That also bodes well for new order growth. The company's displays are also found in thermal systems for firefighting/law enforcement, in veterinary ultrasound goggles, cataract operating systems, and MRI and LASIK systems in medical market - all of which offer future growth potential (see slide 7).

On the Q2 call, Sculley also said EMAN has made significant progress on improving our processes and yields, with on-time delivery of customer orders remaining over 95% for the first half of 2020 and also said:

We also have additional enhancements due shortly that we believe will have a major impact on the bottom-line. As volume increases, and we continue to advance our dPd and R&D efforts, the funding of additional production equipment should alleviate bottlenecks and allow us to produce our leading-edge micro-displays more efficiently.

Those changes are having a rather dramatic effect on margins. According to CFO Mark Koch on the Q2 call:

Gross Margin for the second quarter was 26% on gross product of $2 million compared to a gross margin of 4% and gross profit of $0.2 million in the prior year period. The improvement in gross margin resulted from both favorable margins on contract revenues for the consumer market and improvements in product margins. Second quarter 2020 product gross margin of 20% compares favorably to 1% in the prior year, which was impacted by lower throughput due to manufacturing challenges that has continued from the first quarter of 2019.

And, as is typically the case with this type of new technology, EMAN's well-established military and aviation market presence should allow it to leverage its platform to develop high growth opportunities in the consumer and commercial AR/VR markets - analogous to the semiconductor companies post the Apollo program to put a man on the moon (miniaturization, low-power, long battery life, wide temperature rating, etc.). That being the case, a key going forward will be the company's ability to develop partnerships to enable high-volume manufacturing in order to meet consumer and commercial mass-market demand. This was pointed out in a previous Seeking Alpha article by contributor Brendan Rose (eMagin: Nothing Matters More Than Landing A Volume Manufacturing Partner). Now that EMAN has an additional two dPd patents, it might accelerate its search for a large manufacturing partner.

Future Potential

According to a research report on the global micro-display market by Transparency Market Research, the global micro-display market is expected to reach value of $5.3 billion by 2025 - expanding at a CAGR of 44% between 2019 and 2025.

Micro-Display Market reports the micro-display market will be driven by OLED technology:

Several industry experts believe OLEDs are set to replace existing technologies in the display ecosystem. As such, a significant number of companies have started investing increasingly in research and development activities related to OLED.

The combination of that kind of growth in the micro-display market, and that experts believe OLEDs are likely to replace existing displays, is a huge opportunity for eMagin.

As a young engineer in California years ago, I can attest to the military's obsession with crisp display technology. Whether it was a radar or cockpit display, the military knows the importance of good display technology. Troops and personnel - typically working very long hours, often in harsh conditions - can suffer eye strain, tiredness, and even nausea due to bad display technology. The large DoD contracts to EMAN appear to validate the company's cutting-edge technology. Meantime, eMagin says the military micro-display addressable market alone is expected to increase five-fold to $1.3 billion by 2024 (see slide at the end of the article). That is a huge tailwind for eMagin, considering, from all indications, it appears to have developed the DoD's micro-display technology of choice.

Making AR/VR A Reality: Apple and Google

Source: Google Earth

Consumers and investors have been talking about augmented reality and virtual reality for years. AR dramatically expands the ways our devices can help with everyday activities like shopping for a house, searching for information, and self-expression. VR lets you experience what it's like to go anywhere - from a lunar land rover to Hoover Dam to the front row of a concert to distant planets in outer space.

Two companies that have the deep pockets and technical know-how to develop leading edge AR/VR products are Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Google has been working on AR and VR for years and has developed products such as Google Lens, ARCore (a development platform), Daydream, Earth VR, and Expeditions (see its webpages AR and VR). Note that eMagin is the sole distributor for Google's Enhanced Night Vision Binoculars (ENVB). Note: the article does not say that eMagin is the sole source for Google's ENVBs, but the description of the article on this webpage says that that is the case.

Just this week, Apple announced it plans to add AR-based bonus content to boost its TV+ video service. Apparently, Apple's plan is to make AR more mainstream ahead of its headset launch. In June, Bloomberg reported that Apple's secretive AR and VR headset plans generated internal dissent. Yet, Apple executive Mike Rockwell had a team of 1,000 engineers whose aim was to create the company’s biggest hits since the iPhone. The headset was to be the first major launch from the company since the Apple Watch. Apple Glasses, seen below, are expected to be the first major wearable product launch from this group.

Source: MacRumors.com

Of course, Google and Apple are not the only companies which have big plans in AR and VR, many other companies will be vying for a piece of the market. These two were highlighted due to their existing market share in the iOS and Android operating systems for smartphones, which give them a big advantage and springboard for AR and VR offerings.

A recent Forbes article that was bullish on the outlook for micro-displays in the AR/VR market mentioned eMagin as one of a handful of companies doing the "heavy lifting" in the market (see Microdisplays For Next-Generation Computing). The author - Forbes Councils Member Sri Peruvemba - said:

I believe microdisplay tech will slingshot the demand for an increasing variety of near-eye displays and other wearables and that the global market for microdisplays will reach 50 million units by 2024. This includes AR/VR systems, smart glasses, helmet-mounted displays (HMDs) and head-up displays ("HUDS") -- virtually every app where high-resolution is needed.

Bottom line: eMagin has an excellent chance of participating in these new AR/VR markets - markets that are just now starting to give a glimpse of their incredible growth potential. In particular, Apple's obsession with top quality will quite likely lead them to knock on eMagin's door for its market-leading dPd micro-display technology.

Management Team

The management team is composed of highly experienced and educated technical experts:

CEO Andrew Scully: MS Physics, Cornell; MBA, Carnegie-Mellon

COO Dr. Aman Ghosh: PhD Physics, MIT, Winner of the 2019 Karl Ferdinand Braun Prize from the Society of Information Display

SVP Product Development Olivier Prache: Diplôme d'Ingénieur from E.N.S.E.R.G.Grenoble France

VP Business Development Dr. Scott Bukofsky: PhD Electrical Engineering from Yale University

As an electrical engineer myself, it is nice to see such a technically experienced and competently trained team in virtually all key upper management positions.

Patent Portfolio & Licensing

As a result of the technically oriented management team, it is no surprise that EMAN has a robust patent portfolio: 42 issued; 40 pending (see slide 14). Key patents cover ultra-high brightness (10,000 cd/m2 at year-end and 28,000 cd/m2 by 2023) and directly patterned OLED displays and - as explained earlier in the article - eMagin has a strategic advantage in OLED micro-displays with full-color, direct emission of RGB light without the need for color filters.

In fact, the company announced on August 13, 2020, that it had been granted two new patents for its Direct Patterning Display ("dPd") technology. The release said the new patents add to eMagin's existing portfolio of 16 foundational patents and utility applications for dPd technology that protect EMAN's technology in OLED patterning, processes, and equipment.

The patent announcement included a statement from Barry Young, CEO of the OLED Association, who said:

eMagin's dPd technology has the potential to overcome the existing display limitations of the VR/AR market, which IDC estimates will reach over 100 million units in 2023.

Sounds like dPd technology could be a game changer in the OLED market.

On the Q2 conference call, Sculley said:

Finally, our technology for dPd is not limited to purely microdisplays. It can be more broadly applied or licensed to other OLED display manufacturers for sizes beyond microdisplays.

Licensing of the company's proprietary technology could open up a whole new revenue stream for the company. Sculley discussed this on the Q2 conference call:

There is -- when you think about very high volume, like in the consumer market, the tool we have right now, this R&D tool obviously can't handle it. And although the government tool is going to be able to satisfy the military volume, and then some, it's not a huge volume. So we're -- we've always talked about licensing this Direct Patterning technology which we have developed to a mass production partner.

Sculley also said the technology can be scaled up for larger displays - perhaps for watches and cellphones.

Risks

eMagin has historically not been a consistent money making company.

eMagin delivered a strong Q2 in spite of the challenges of COVID-19. The company remained open due to its status as an essential business for the defense industry. COVID-19 will continue to present uncertain risks for eMagin as well as its supply chain and customers for the foreseeable future.

The #1 risk facing EMAN is likely the macro-market environment in which tech stock valuations have risen sky-high. EMAN likely would not be spared in a significant market correction. That said, as a very low-priced stock, perhaps EMAN would fall less than the overall market. After all, the patent portfolio and existing DoD contracts provide a nice floor.

According to the most recent Q2 10-Q SEC Filing, EMAN purchases all of its silicon wafers - a key ingredient in its OLED production process - from two suppliers located in Taiwan and Korea. Given the strategic necessity of silicon wafers to manufacture its products, EMAN would suffer greatly due to serious silicon wafer supply disruptions. That said, the company mentioned it does keep an inventory of wafers on hand for just such a disruption.

According to the most recent Q2 10-Q SEC Filing, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, five customers accounted for 17.3%, 14.4%, 10.9%, 10.2%, and 10.0% of net revenues. A loss or big decline in orders from any of these customers would have a significant impact on overall revenues if there was not similar order growth from a new or existing customer.

A new competitor could come along with a superior OLED solution that doesn't violate EMAN's patents. That would obviously be a problem, but seems unlikely since EMAN is riding on the cutting edge, and others are playing catch-up.

The global micro-display market includes prominent players like AU Optronics Corp. (AUO), Himax Technologies (HIMX), Kopin Corporation (KOPN), LG Display (LPL), MicroVision (MVIS), Sony Corporation (SNE), and Universal Display Corporation (OLED).

It's a good thing that EMAN has a lead in the VR/AR market, because the consumer OLED market for smartphones is very competitive and is expected to stay over-supplied until 2025. At the same time, there is no guarantee that companies like Apple and Google will use decide to use or license eMagin's technology. Currently, eMagin would need to develop a manufacturing partner in order to deliver the volume needed to support mass production of products like Apple Glasses or Google Lens. Alternatively, eMagin could license its dPd technology directly to those companies.

Summary & Conclusion

EMAN is a small company with key proprietary, patent-protected, and potentially game-changing dPd technology. The company has recently been awarded $39.1 million in monetary awards from the DoD and has extensive product sales into the military market. The recent DoD awards will enable them to expand their manufacturing capacity, improve throughput and yields. Meantime, the company can parley the DoD funds to advance products into the consumer and commercial AR/VR mass markets, both of which IDC expects to grow rapidly over the next couple of years:

Source: Company Presentation

EMAN appears to have a strong, experienced, and technically competent management team that has developed a robust patent portfolio that not only protects the company's intellectual property but could lead to licensing revenue in the near future.

With a strong balance sheet, strong funding commitments from the DoD ($39.1 million spread over three years), strong growth in revenue, an increasing backlog due to existing customer demand, and upcoming new product offerings, EMAN has a solid financial footing and a bright future.

The company's outstanding share count has been growing rapidly and diluting shareholders, but it was likely necessary to retain the world-class highly technical staff with stock options and warrants during its current growth stage.

This company is not yet firing on all cylinders, because it needs to make progress to:

increase its manufacturing capacity

increase its yields

develop its licensing business

and, ideally, find a high volume manufacturing partner

The DoD award money should certainly help the company achieve all those goals.

Since the company is currently not profitable, and since much depends on future order growth, valuation is a very difficult and uncertain science. However, barring a severe global economic recession, there is a fairly clear line of sight for 2021 revenue to be conservatively estimated in the range of $34-36 million, with new orders and licensing partners being an upside risk. Even if the company were to issue more shares and reach a 100,000,000 outstanding share during 2021, the midpoint of my revenue estimate would equate to ~$0.35/share. If EMAN can get to ~40% net margins, that would equate to $0.14 share of earnings. With a P/E=20, that would yield a $2.80/share stock - or twice the price at Friday's close.

However, once EMAN gets its new manufacturing machines and tooling in place, and gets products qualified to meet military standards, this company could be a prime takeout candidate. One potential buyer would be Sony Corp., a company with deep pockets that would likely want to protect its market position in micro-display technology by gaining control of EMAN's excellent patent portfolio. But Sony would likely be required to spin off the US military/aviation business due to its ties with the US military. Regardless of a takeover, Sony appears to have excellent potential as a manufacturing partner and/or prime licensee.

The company could also be a great acquisition for a defense supplier that could integrate EMAN's OLED micro-displays into its own products. The consumer products side could be spun off or kept for licensing revenue. An American defense contractor like Lockheed Martin (LMT) that invests in advanced electronics technology would likely find eMagin's technology very attractive and synergistic with the company's current portfolio of technology and products.

eMagin's current market cap is $95 million. In consideration of EMAN's current revenue, backlog, market potential, and the potential value of its patent portfolio vis-a-vis licensing, EMAN could easily fetch $400-500 million, or more. With an outstanding share count of 100 million, that's $4-5/share.

Even if my takeover price is off by 50%, that's still a $2.00-$2.50 price. So, whether the company is valued on prospective earnings growth ($2.80/share) or a takeover ($4-5/share), EMAN appears to be undervalued.

I would typically characterize an attractive small company with a low share price and net yet profitable as a "Speculative BUY". But the $39.1 million in DoD awards, its ability to parlay those funds into additional manufacturing capacity, combined with the excellent licensing potential of a very strong patent portfolio for the consumer/commercial augmented/virtual reality markets, make EMAN, quite simply, a BUY.

I'll end with a slide displaying a list of EMAN's primary Military & Aviation customers and products:

Source: Company Presentation

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMAN, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.