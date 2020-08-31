The combination of the company's quality assets, conservative management culture, and valuation continues to make it an ideal portfolio anchor despite the sometimes frustrating pace of investment activity.

Valuations for the company have swung from having a "Buffett Premium" to a large discount, likely largely because of the huge cash pile and low interest rates.

Commentary on the pandemic this year has continually reminded me of the story of British Airways Flight 9, which was flying over the Indian Ocean when volcanic ash from Mount Galunggung caused all four engines to fail. Captain Eric Moody, attempting to assuage growing concern, told the passengers:

Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. We have a small problem. All four engines have stopped. We are doing our damnedest to get them going again. I trust you are not in too much distress.

The disruption of 2020 has been so great, and the reactions of markets so unexpected, that words almost always fail to adequately capture our present situation. In regards to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), you will have to forgive me if I also only have understatement to offer you by saying that a lot has happened in 2020.

Berkshire has dumped its investment in airlines, scaled back its ownership in many large financial institutions while rocketing past 10% ownership in Bank of America (BAC), committed to purchasing pipeline assets from Dominion (D), and even now counts a small holding in a gold miner among its investments. Meanwhile, fully half of the equity portfolio is now comprised of Apple (AAPL), with gains this year alone on that one holding exceeding $50 billion.

The global pandemic has been the backdrop for all of this activity, but despite the huge economic shock which has necessitated a $10 billion write-down to the value of Precision Castparts, Berkshire's operating results have remained relatively solid.

I last wrote about the company in March. Berkshire was precisely the kind of company built for the upheavals we have seen this year, and I argued then that the stock was downright cheap, at an underlying price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 11x. Since that time, the stock has produced an extremely satisfying return, albeit one that continues to lag the S&P 500.

In this article, I share some more recent thoughts on the company, divided into three broad sections that tie together. The first section considers Berkshire's cash position relative to the size of its net insurance liabilities in light of some arguments made by a writer I very much admire, The Brooklyn Investor. The second section reviews how Berkshire has historically traded compared to its underlying net-asset-value and discusses both how and why its valuation has shifted from a large premium to a large discount. Finally, the third section updates the modeling of Berkshire's underlying earnings power from earlier in the year and offers some thoughts on forward valuations.

Since the stock has run-up over the previous two months, it's not quite as attractive as it was in the spring, but Berkshire Hathaway remains an ideal portfolio anchor and continues to be compelling at current prices.

Reviewing Berkshire's Cash Position

The Brooklyn Investor regularly writes one of the best investment blogs around and his thoughts on Berkshire Hathaway are always worth paying attention to. His recent piece contends that a focus on the nominal amount of cash held by Berkshire is misplaced and has caused observers to impute an overly bearish viewpoint to Buffett when in reality Berkshire's cash and fixed maturities position relative to the size of Berkshire is not wildly out of line with history.

That Berkshire's cash and fixed maturities position has tended to grow with float over time is undeniable. It is also true that Berkshire's cash and fixed maturities relative to float today is not an order of magnitude different than it has been historically.

Here is the relationship since 1998 when Berkshire purchased Gen Re. My figures vary somewhat from those used by The Brooklyn Investor, but, the song, for the most part, remains the same.

Berkshire Hathaway cash and fixed income investments as a percentage insurance float. The cash and fixed income investments are those accounted for in the "Insurance and Other" section of Berkshire Hathaway's annual report. It excludes cash held at Burlington Northern and Berkshire Hathaway Energy as well as, for certain past reporting periods, cash held in the Finance and Financial Products subsidiaries. The orange line represents the average ratio since 1998. Source: Author.

It does seem warranted to perhaps describe Buffett as cautious currently rather than downright bearish. But, it is worth pointing out that the amount of cash and fixed income held by Berkshire compared to float at the end of the most recent quarter, at 123%, is the highest this figure has been since year-end 2006. Buffett also clearly did not sell Berkshire's airline stocks and a chunk of its bank holdings in the first part of the year because he was concerned about the amount of cash he was holding relative to policyholder liabilities within the insurance operations.

It seems safe to imagine Buffett's thinking being pretty much in-line with Charlie Munger's when he told The Wall Street Journal in April:

Nobody in America's ever seen anything else like this. This thing is different. Everybody talks as if they know what's going to happen, and nobody knows what's going to happen.

While I don't have substantive disagreements around the fact that the nominal amount of cash held by Berkshire is not a great indicator for whether Buffett is optimistic about stocks, or the economy, The Brooklyn Investor's piece caused me to think about this relationship between cash and fixed income investments and insurance float from a couple of additional angles.

One is whether Buffett truly does manage Berkshire's balance sheet in a manner that attempts to balance these two figures. After reading many other commentators on the subject, I appear to be in the minority of those believing that he does not. At least not consciously.

It has always been Berkshire's stated policy to manage underwriting and investing decisions separately. Buffett was also asked this very question at the 2018 Annual Meeting. You can watch this question and the responses of Buffett and Munger in the video below.

Buffett certainly has the capacity to obfuscate on occasion and despite there being no incentive for either himself or Munger to be dishonest, it is best to consider some independent reasons that Berkshire's balance sheet is not managed in this way.

For one, not all of Berkshire's cash is held inside its insurance subsidiaries. At the end of last year, $40 billion was held by the parent and close to a further $20 billion was held by its non-insurance operating subsidiaries, leaving only $65 billion of cash and an additional $19 billion in fixed maturities within the insurance subsidiaries. Another $21 billion could also be paid from the insurance subsidiaries to the holding company without prior regulatory approval. To be fair, cash in the insurance subsidiaries has grown from the end of the year and regulators surely consider the health of the parent company in their evaluations, but the capital base of Berkshire is so enormous and the amount of total capital that supports insurance premiums so large, there does not appear to be a regulatory need to match cash and fixed income investments to insurance liabilities. And, beyond regulators insistence, there is little reason why such an enormous amount of cash or liquid investments would be necessary given that even the worst of catastrophe losses could likely be paid out of Berkshire's annual operating earnings.

It also seems clear that underwriting decisions are made completely independent of potential investment returns. Insurance premiums are lumpy for sure, but it strikes me as odd that anyone would write some of the retroactive reinsurance policies that Berkshire has and which are virtually guaranteed to produce operating losses if they knew that the float generated by these policies needed to be invested in cash right now (given Berkshire's near refusal to place any new funds in fixed maturities). Of course, no one knows the precise parameters under which Ajit Jain prices reinsurance business, but if there was an explicit assumption that any float generated by new premiums had to be held in cash or fixed income, it seems illogical that he has continued to pile up new float as interest rates have crashed.

One could further ask themselves how they might manage an investment portfolio of policyholder float knowing that they must keep all of these funds (or at least close to all of them) invested in cash or fixed income securities. Knowing this requirement, I would focus substantially on spreads between long and short duration bonds as well as between treasuries and other fixed income assets. Granted, if long-term interest rates looked historically low, it may be desirable to weight holdings towards cash to protect against rising rates. But, a sensible investor would be more inclined to focus on spreads in this scenario and less on the absolute level of interest rates.

In reality, the fixed income component of Berkshire's portfolio has steadily declined, almost in lock-step with lower long-term interest rates. The allocation has been completely impervious to how much investors have been paid in relative terms to take on the risks of duration or credit quality. This is exactly how the cash and fixed income portfolio would be expected to be run, in my view, if other fixed income investments were not the only alternative to holding cash.

Berkshire Hathaway percentage of cash and fixed income investments held as fixed income, 1997-2020, compared to the annual average 10-year treasury yield, period-end 10-year and 2-year treasury spread and BBB corporate bond spread to treasuries. Fixed income to liquid assets is measured on the left axis and the remaining metrics are measured on the right axis. Source: Author.

It is also undeniable that for a number of years now that cash and fixed income investments have been within the ballpark of policyholder float. It very well may be the case that this continues into the future, but whether Berkshire needs to invest policyholder float in cash and fixed income investments is an important consideration in determining Berkshire's valuation. Others may disagree, but I do not think the evidence supports the case that it does. The vast majority of the cash held by Berkshire can genuinely be thought of as excess.

Berkshire's holding so much cash, however, is far from consequence free. If its hoard of liquid assets were instead invested at an even modest return of 4%, Berkshire's earnings power would be nearly $6 billion higher than it is today.

Buffett bashers frequently accuse him of amassing his wealth through government connections or "sweetheart deals." It is ironic given that the Federal Reserve and, to a lesser extent, the U.S. Treasury are now Berkshire's biggest enemies. Relief packages and monetary programs have limited the number of companies who would be tempted to turn to Berkshire for relief and ensured the firms competing for acquisition targets and investment opportunities have ample firepower to do so. At the same time, Federal Reserve policy has assured that the funds that are left inside the company earn next to nothing.

I may not always be in complete agreement with The Brooklyn Investor, but his writing always gets me thinking and I encourage anyone who follows Berkshire or investing in general to follow his blog.

Historical Valuation and Conglomerate Discounts

Most articles that I read about Berkshire fail to impress me. Many recommending Berkshire as an investment is largely written along the lines of, "Berkshire is worth X and is trading at Y, so buy Berkshire."

The logic is straightforward and clearly, I do not disagree that Berkshire remains attractive at today's valuations, but perhaps we should invert our thinking somewhat and ask what the disconnect seems to be. Why has the market begun discounting Berkshire more and more as time passes? And, most importantly, will it continue to do so?

Most conglomerates trade at some discount to their net assets. Somewhat peculiarly, Berkshire used to trade at a substantial premium to its net asset value until more recent years when it has started to trade at a discount, and that discount has been growing wider and wider.

To illustrate this, we can try and value Berkshire based upon its break-up value alone and capture a sum-of-the-parts valuation. As always, some estimates will vary, but with the assumptions outlined in the chart below Berkshire was trading for a 39% discount to net asset value as of the end of June and for just an 8% premium to book value. (Even though Q2 earnings had not been released at that point.)

Berkshire Hathaway net asset value as of June 30, 2020. All dollar amounts are in thousands except per share amounts. Source: Author.

Since that time the stock has rallied by more than 22% - a sizeable move in just two months. But, its net asset value has been increasing as well thanks to in large part to the continued surging price of Apple shares, up by 37% so far this quarter. Adjusting for increases in the investment portfolio and estimates for Q3 operating earnings, Berkshire is now trading in my estimation at a 30% discount to net asset value and 21% premium to book value.

Berkshire Hathaway net asset value as of August 31, 2020. All dollar amounts are in thousands except per share amounts. Source: Author.

Most followers of the company are aware that in the 1990s it traded for 2x book value, a multiple that has been in decline since then. Between the bursting of the tech bubble and the financial crisis, it hovered around 1.6x. Then, in the years immediately after the financial crisis, averaged 1.2x before rebounding to about 1.4x over the next few years. Now, over the last eighteen months, the price to book multiple has been drifting towards a gravity of 1.2x and 1.3x and at times has even broken below 1.2x.

It is important, though, not to confuse accounting value with economic value. Beyond the simple multiple, when Berkshire traded for higher valuations, book value per share was actually a much better barometer of underlying value since so much more of that value was comprised of securities with quoted market prices. Going all the back to 1995 and estimating Berkshire's net asset value at the end of each year in a similar manner as the above produces the following charts.

Berkshire Hathaway historical net asset value, book value per share, and market price. Compared to the net asset value calculation performed above for 2020, in past years the multiple used for "Other Businesses" varied from being at parity with the S&P 500 in 1995 to a 10% discount starting in 2002, and a 20% discount in 2012. Similarly, assumptions for cost of float and tax rates varied throughout the period. Source: Author.

What should investors make of the historical progression from a 30% premium to net asset value to a now 30% discount to net asset value over the last twenty-five years?

"The Buffett Premium" used to be mentioned all the time when Berkshire Hathaway was discussed and, indeed, past valuations suggest that investors use to regularly factor Warren Buffett's track record and potential for future growth into the price of the stock. But, by 2003, that "Buffett Premium" vanished. Whether it vanished because of Buffett's age (he was 73 at the time) or how large Berkshire had become can be debated.

Quite a few long-term owners of Berkshire stock probably expected that the premium share price would slowly disappear over time, but, I think the large discount that Berkshire now trends to trade at was not foreseen and is now a source of frustration. Should it?

Conglomerates often trade for discounts to their underlying net asset value. And some conglomerates deserve to trade for large discounts if central costs are so large they cancel out some of their subsidiaries' earnings, if management has a poor history of capital allocation, or if the conglomerate structure results in tax inefficiencies. Investor preferences can influence valuations over time as well, as some investors simply prefer investing in "pure plays." In Berkshire's case, strong cultural safeguards prevent too much concern over capital allocation drift or bloated central costs. There is some tax inefficiency in the structure, as investment gains and dividends have another layer of taxation than would be the case if investors held those securities directly, although the dividends received deduction limits some of this double taxation for equity securities.

It is not out of the realm of possibility that the market has simply decided that Berkshire deserves the same discount to its net asset value that many other conglomerates receive. I do think that there is something else going on here, though. The elephant in the room with Berkshire's valuation is interest rates. Consolidated cash is now about 20% of net asset value. Going back to the previous discussion on cash relative to float, if you believe that that amount of cash will continue to be held and that interest rates will stay at close to zero for an extended period of time, it is not totally irrational to discount that cash pile in your valuation. If no value at all is placed on that cash (which does seem somewhat extreme), then Berkshire's current price would be about a 10% discount to net asset value, which would be within a zone of reasonableness given general conglomerate valuations over the years.

No one can say for sure in the future how Berkshire's valuation will gravitate. My personal view is that Berkshire will probably trade at a small discount to net asset value, but at a much smaller one than at present. If the composition of book value does not shift heavily in the future, it may mean 150% to 160% of book value would be an appropriate valuation versus net asset values currently being about 170% of book value and a current valuation near 120% of book value.

What can be said is that none of this should be a major concern for long-term shareholders. Allocating huge sums of capital will be a major challenge for future leaders of the company as it already is for Buffett himself. Should the stock continue to trade for an elevated discount to net asset value, that job of capital allocation will become somewhat easier. Certainly, no one should have any problems with the company continuing to buy back as much stock as trading volume allows given the current valuation.

Berkshire's Updated Earnings Power

Berkshire's long-term earnings power is what should ultimately matter most to investors. It serves as a much better proxy for the company's worth than net asset values or price to book multiples.

Below is an updated view of Berkshire's adjusted P/E multiple, with look-through earnings from investees and intangible asset amortization added back and investment gains and losses deducted.

Berkshire Hathaway adjusted earnings per share and P/E multiple, 2010 to present. Source: Author.

From this perspective, the 17.5x adjusted multiple that Berkshire currently trades at is not particularly attractive. But, it bears pointing out that like a host of other companies, those earnings are currently somewhat depressed, with adjusted net income over the trailing twelve months 15% lower than 2019. Manufacturing, Service & Retailing businesses have certainly been impacted, but the biggest impact to Berkshire's adjusted earnings has come through lower earnings at investees.

Among the large financial investments that Berkshire either currently holds or held at the end of 2019 - Bank of America, Wells Fargo (WFC), American Express (AXP), Bank of New York Mellon (BK), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and US Bancorp (USB) - retained earnings attributable to Berkshire's ownership has declined by about $3.1 billion either through share sales or sharp earnings reductions as a result of reserve builds.

Despite Berkshire's prior investments in airlines being a relatively small part of the portfolio, the airlines have traded at such low multiples that the share sales reduced Berkshire's look-through earnings by about another $1 billion pre-tax.

Some of Berkshire's underlying earnings power, such as that lost from the airline sales, will not be coming back. But, the earnings lost from reserve builds among investments in the financials will return as will the earnings in Berkshire's operating subsidiaries.

Thinking about Berkshire in terms of its earnings capacity also leads us back full circle to thinking about the amount of cash that is being held currently and whether this cash is truly investable. While the major subsidiaries, including the insurance companies, Burlington Northern, and Berkshire Hathaway Energy, are going to continue increasing earnings over the next decade, a substantial portion of Berkshire's growth potential lay in its ability to deploy cash to generate incremental earnings streams.

Following the lead of Christopher Bloomstran of Semper Augustus, I model the amount of excess cash at Berkshire by deducting the cash held at the non-insurance operating subsidiaries and then deducting one year of cash insurance losses from the remaining cash pile composed of cash held at the insurance companies and the holding company. Why one year of cash insurance losses? It is admittedly a simple heuristic but still one that seems to mirror how someone might prudently manage the cash balance. For many years, Buffett has explicitly stated that he would never go below a $20 billion cash balance (on a consolidated basis and there is already more than $20 billion in cash held outside the holding company and insurance subsidiaries, so the lack of an update on this metric is becoming quite puzzling). Using cash insurance losses as a better proxy that figure might realistically now be closer to $40 billion. At the very least, as the insurance business grows, it should be expected that this number should not remain static.

Berkshire Hathaway cash balances and estimates of excess cash, 2010 to present. Berkshire Hathaway's 10-K lists the amount of cash held at the Railroad, Utilities, and Energy division, within the insurance subsidiaries, and at the holding company, leaving the determination for the remaining operating subsidiaries a matter of arithmetic. The 10-Q does not list the amount of cash held at the holding company and so for the most recent cash itemization above it is assumed that the cash within the Manufacturing, Service & Retailing subsidiaries has been flat since the end of last year. Source: Author.

This method implies that $85 billion of the cash hoard is currently excess. Focusing on the cash insurance losses in this way also implicitly involves one big assumption. Since the amount of fixed maturities on the balance sheet is not relevant to the determination of how much cash is excess, the assumption is that the fixed maturities portfolio on the balance sheet is really more an alternative to equities and acquisitions and not one to holding cash as might be the implicit assumption under the view that cash and fixed income must generally balance insurance float.

Since 2010, the amount of fixed maturities held on Berkshire's balance sheet has declined from about half of its insurance float to only 15% now. Your belief as to the reason why that has occurred may largely drive your viewpoints as to how Berkshire's balance sheet is managed more generally. Does a particular amount of cash and fixed maturities need to be held and as interest rates fell, a greater portion of that set-aside amount was devoted to cash? Or have fixed income opportunities shrunk to virtually nothing and acquisitions or purchases of equity securities not been frequently compelling enough to totally offset this fact?

In any event, if this cash is assumed to be excess and earnings are further adjusted as a result, Berkshire trades for an adjusted 15x economic earnings.

Berkshire Hathaway excess cash and economic P/E multiple in comparison to the S&P 500 2010 to present. Source: Author.

Relative to the S&P 500, the earnings multiple has swooned to only 41% today, versus an average of 73% over the last decade. This is more likely an indication that the alternatives to Berkshire are expensive than it is one that Berkshire itself is cheap. But, the 36x trailing multiple that the index currently trades at should probably be adjusted lower in anticipation of an earnings snapback if and when economic normalization occurs. Acting charitably towards the index and using 2019 earnings as the denominator puts today's S&P 500 multiple at 25x and Berkshire's earnings discount at 40%.

Takeaways For The Future

Looking back at how Berkshire has historically traded both on a net asset value and earnings basis indicates that the stock is relatively cheap today. If it reverted to the average discount to the S&P 500 earnings multiple of 27% that has been the average of the last decade, the A shares would fetch about $389,000 and if it traded at the historical discount to net asset value of 19% that it has averaged over the past decade, the A shares would trade at about $377,000. Averaging those two targets would imply 17% upside to the shares. That is not at all something to whistle past given the already strong run in the shares over the last two months and the alternatives among other large caps.

Trends in Berkshire Hathaway's discount to the S&P 500 earnings multiple and net asset value, 2010 to present. Source: Author.

Looking beyond that, though, there are no clear answers as to how Berkshire's discount to the market will trend in the future. My own belief, as I stated earlier, is that a substantial part of Berkshire's widening discount has been disappointment over cash deployment and the continual drag imposed by low interest rates. Perhaps in the future as these factors resolve, a much smaller conglomerate discount will remain of 5% to 10%. It is not impossible, though, that a larger discount remains embedded in shares.

What can be said with greater certainty is that neither of these scenarios should be seen as a tragedy. An above average discount may prove frustrating for shareholders but would continue to make capital allocation decisions somewhat simpler, both now and in the future.

Stepping back somewhat, Berkshire remains a collection of high quality assets that include the best large insurance company in the world, one of only four major U.S. railroad networks, and perhaps the best-managed large utility in the United States along with a portfolio of smaller businesses of varying quality and an investment portfolio of mostly equities and cash. How well Berkshire's earnings have held up so far in 2020 is a testament to that quality.

As valuations for other large companies shoot to the stratosphere (albeit one of them being Apple, in which Berkshire has half its equity portfolio), the probabilities continue to shift towards Berkshire outperforming the index over the foreseeable future. Given the diversification in the business mix, the underlying quality of the assets, management's focus on avoiding big mistakes, and a continued compelling valuation when compared to broader indexes, Berkshires continues to be an ideal portfolio anchor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.