Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is a long time holding of mine, and as a utility, I depend on it for reliable dividend payments. While the recently canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline project would have provided some solid revenue growth and its loss caused charges that had Duke's partner Dominion Energy (D) cut its dividend, Duke continues to pay and grow its dividend. Duke announced a dividend increase just after ACP was canceled. The current price as of the market close on Friday, August 28, is a good buy.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about Duke back in June of 2018. At the time, there was concern over FCF (Free Cash Flow) and whether or not Duke could cover the dividend. I pointed out in the article that for companies that were growing themselves using outside sources of capital, something that utilities regularly do, FCF is a poor metric to determine dividend safety. I concluded that not only was the dividend safe but that Duke was also very likely to continue raising it.

Figure 1 Author's DDM Calculator

At the time of that article, DUK was paying an annualized $3.56 dividend, and I projected the dividend to grow by 4% a year. Note that I based my buy under the price on a growing dividend and that I projected a dividend of $3.85 two years down the road (basically the forward dividend from now). I missed by a bit, as the dividend for the next 12 months, based on the most recently declared dividend, is $3.86. At the time, based on those parameters, I was willing to buy shares when the price was below $102.

My buy under price was predicated on my predictions of the future dividends I would receive as an owner of DUK. My prediction was that I would collect $7.262 in dividend payments (and the next dividend payment would be $0.9625). In fact, buying at the time of the last article, one would have collected $7.49 in dividends or about 3.1% more than I projected. And the actual declared next dividend is $0.9650, a massive 1 penny a year higher than what I projected back in 2018. And for a little extra gravy, the share price was $73.48 when I published in June of 2018, and it is now just under $80.

As can be seen from the YCharts above, the share price of DUK never reached my buy under the price. So, it has always been a good value. This is part of why I haven't written about it in 2 years. With no big changes in value or in the share price, until the March COVID-19 crash anyway, that would make for a boring article. Exactly what you want in investment but not so much in an article on an investment.

My last article on Duke Energy pointed out that FCF was not a good metric for determining dividend safety. Looking at the actual ability of the company to pay dividends and the metrics that measure that, I concluded that the dividend was in no danger. And just over 2 years later, the dividend did not get cut as many feared but increased. Even better, it increased slightly more than I predicted.

What new information do we have now?

Had one bought shares of Duke back when my last article came out, one would have done quite well with both more income than I expected and a modest increase in the share price. As I frequently point out, however, if you didn't buy shares at the time, you can no longer make that investment choice. Investing is about the present going into the future. That past is merely a guide in projecting the present into the future. This year, a lot has happened, including the COVID-19 crisis. But the biggest direct impact on Duke (and Dominion Energy as well) was the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Duke ended up taking a charge of up to $2.5 billion due to its 40% ownership of the abandoned pipeline.

In Texas, Duke brought its second large solar plant online recently, adding 400 MW of solar capacity. Duke also announced an investment in a company that captures natural gas from dairy farms, increasing its investment in renewables. I for one am happy with turning cow burps into cash.

Figure 2 Source Q1 Earnings Report

One reason to invest in utilities is that they have fairly stable cash flow over time and so have a reliable source of cash to pay dividends. COVID-19 has disrupted that with widespread lockdowns. With its balance of commercial, industrial, and residential customers, Duke has managed to offset much of the decline caused by the lockdowns with increases in residential use. More importantly, management has managed to keep the long-term capital plan on track and still projects a 4%-6% growth out to 2024. Long-term growth is more important than a short-term hit. In fact, the short-term hit might offer us an opportunity to pick up shares at a low price.

Figure 3 Source Q1 Earnings Report

It is often better to be lucky than good. And Duke management was quite lucky selling equity at November 2019 prices. Management also managed to get $3 billion in debt refinanced when rates are quite attractive. Having over $8 billion in liquidity is also very good. That provides management with a significant cushion.

Figure 4 Source Q1 Earnings Report

With lockdowns closing many businesses and offices, residential customers help utilities keep cash flowing. And as this slide shows, not only does Duke have a good mix of residential customers, but the number of those customers is growing. This will help offset any declines from the other sectors.

Unlike Dominion, Duke increased its dividend after the cancellation of the ACP. I took that opportunity to sell off my holding in Dominion and redirect some of the money into DUK shares.

Figure 5 Author and Broker Records

I started 2020 with 150 shares of DUK at an average cost of $78.14, and after adding a net 51 shares, I now have 201 shares of DUK at an average cost of $78.44. Based on the latest declared dividend, my DUK position pays me $775.86 a year in dividends.

How safe is the dividend?

Since a safe and growing dividend payment is what I base the price I am willing to pay for shares, I need to do an analysis of how safe the dividend is. I see CFFO (Cash from Operations) as the safest source for the cash to pay me my dividends. So, that is where I start my analysis. I want to see how badly things have to go in order for CFFO not to cover dividend payments 5 years down the road.

To be conservative I start with the lower value of CFFO from this year and last year. In the case of Duke, even after the issues with COVID-19, last year's CFFO was lower. I start with the latest share count and assume that since things are going south management is selling more shares, in this case, 2% of outstanding shares, in order to raise more cash. Management also sells more preferred stock, increasing the number of shares 15% a year. Based on the Consolidated Statement of Cash flows from the latest 10-K, I calculate that Duke needs approximately $4.8 billion each year to fund its capital spending plan. Again, since I am trying to find a worst-case scenario, I have management continue to burn money at the same rate even though I am projecting that it will have little impact.

Figure 6 Company Data and Author's calculations

I project dividends to grow 4% a year each of the next 5 years. And in order for CFFO to cover both the dividends and the CAPEX not covered by borrowing, CFFO will need to grow by a very tiny 0.3%. Management is projecting a 4-6% rate of growth between now and 2025, so that seems fairly achievable. And don't forget, since a large portion of its revenues come from regulated utilities, Duke does get to pass off its capital costs to consumers, so it likely can achieve more than 0.3% of CFFO growth. I judge that the dividend is well covered and unlikely to be cut.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%. The idea behind DDM valuation is that a good value for a stock is the sum of the NPV (Net Present Value) of all future dividend payments.

Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years and now maintained by Justin Law) I see that DUK has increased its dividend every year for 15 years, with the latest increase of 2.1% being declared on July 6th.

Management is forecasting that the company will grow between 4% and 6% a year until at least 2025. To be conservative, I will project that over the next 5 years' dividends will grow just 3% although I will project next year's increase to be only 2% (2% more than the currently declared dividend is $3.937). After that, I project dividends will increase just 2% a year. While I have calculated above that there is cash flow to support a faster-growing dividend, I think management is likely to be more conservative, and this also gives them a cushion in case COVID is bad next year as well.

Figure 7 Company Data and Author's calculations

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of my predicted dividend stream is $92.69. However, due to the uncertainties of COVID-19 and the cancelation (and resultant charges) of the ACP, I want an additional 10% margin of safety. That makes my buy under price $84. With Friday's close of $79.71, that means I see the current market price as a good value.

What to watch for going forward?

Figure 8 Source Q1 Earnings Report

The biggest uncertainly for Duke is what impact COVID-19 will have over the next year. This is, of course, the case for just about every company. In the slide above, we see management's plan for dealing with the headwinds it expects from COVID-19. Management has set some pretty clear targets for reducing expenses, so one area that will need monitoring it how close they come to their target reductions. Management also has an expected range for EPS reductions so we will also need to make sure they hit that target as well. I think an area that will bear watching, and can tell us a lot, is how much over-time is used. Plant outages will also be important. Regular maintenance needs to still happen, but limiting outages will help with both revenues and lower labor costs (cutting overtime at other facilities to replace power lost to outages).

Conclusion

I own utility companies for their steady and dependable dividends. Good investments in this space have reliable dividends with slow but very predictable increases in the payment. And no drama. While there was a bit of drama around ACP, that did not stop the dividend from being paid and increased along the way. COVID-19 had some impact, as it has had everywhere, but even with a very conservative estimate of dividend growth, DUK trades at a very attractive price and good value.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

