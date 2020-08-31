Even after an impressive run, shares are still fairly valued and worth considering an investment given expected top-line growth and room for margin improvement.

Ancillary services are becoming an engine for growth and will help Square improve margins and sustain top-line growth.

Growth in electronic payments is shifting overseas, and Square has the opportunity to scale its business internationally, as it does not rely on a large sales force to attract clients.

The ongoing shift towards electronic payments will continue to create room for multiple players competing in the same space without stealing share from each other.

Recent Updates

Considering the economic environment, Square (NYSE:SQ) posted a solid second quarter that saw Cash App performing extremely well. Revenues were up 64% YoY, with most of the growth coming from its Bitcoin segment. Excluding Bitcoin, revenues were flat YoY, with a 12% decline in transaction-based revenue and a 38% increase in subscription and service revenue.

Data by YCharts

Due to the challenging conditions following the COVID-19 outbreak, Square's Gross Payment Volumes (GPVs) saw a 15% decline YoY, but volumes have been gradually improving over the past few months. Moreover, GPV from online channels increased 50% YoY, making up more than 25% of the Seller GPV (online channels are defined as card-not-present payments though Appointments, Virtual Terminal, Invoices, E-Commerce API, In-App Payments SDK, Square Online Store, Square Online Checkout and the eGift Cards portal).

In Q2-20, Square reached $597 million in gross profit, up 28% YoY; again, Cash App posted extremely positive results, with Cash App gross profit reaching $281 million, up 167% YoY. On the other hand, the Seller ecosystem, being more affected by the coronavirus outbreak, generated gross profit of $316 million, down 9% YoY. In Q2-20, customers increasingly used Cash App to send, receive and spend money; in June 2020, Cash App reached 30 million monthly active customers and more than 7 million spending on the Cash Card. As the company quickly moved to address new customer needs after the COVID-19 outbreak, management is confident the company is well positioned with both its Services and Cash App ecosystems.

Opportunity Summary

Key catalysts include:

Shift towards electronic payments will keep creating new opportunities for acquirers, with enough room for multiple players. Ancillary services are becoming a critical growth engine and the company's ability to cross-sell these services to its existing customer base will likely fuel top-line growth and margins improvement. Opportunities for international expansion, as revenue from international markets represent only 3% of Square's total revenue. Strong ecosystem effects and high barriers to exit guarantee positive dollar-based retention and recurring revenue streams.

Key risks include:

Square's significant exposure to micro and small businesses increases its macroeconomic sensitivity, as some of these merchants might be forced to close after the COVID-19 pandemic. Cash App could represent a distraction if poorly managed and could lead to missed opportunities on the core side of the business. The company's pricing is significantly higher than of its competitors, and this could be a limiting factor to Square's market penetration, especially as companies adopt cost-cutting initiatives in response to the pandemic.

Thesis

Square's business model allows the company to reach micro merchants that are mostly unavailable for other acquirers. But, in order to develop sufficient scale, the company needs to move past its micro merchant base, and data is showing Square is just doing that. More than half (52%) of its payment volumes comes from businesses with over $125,000 in annual GPV, and growth in clients above this threshold has meaningfully accelerated over the past few years:

Source: Square's Investor Update - March 2020.

Since Square's ecosystem is primarily driven by merchant fees (and to a lesser degree by lending), targeting larger businesses could have a significant impact on the company's top and bottom lines. Square's suite offerings, quick onboarding times and simplified pricing will likely allow the company to acquire a large enough portion of merchants above the $125,000 level to scale and reach an attractive return. However, it is important to note that Square's pricing is significantly higher than other competitors, with the company's net revenue as percentage of GPV around double that of Global Payments (GPN).

Square is also making significant progress in cross-selling ancillary services like Instant Deposit and Square Capital to its merchant client base and this move will likely have a positive impact on the company's margins in years ahead, highlighting the flexibility and scalability of its business model. Through Square Capital, the company provides customers short-term loans of generally 18-month terms with less than 8-9 month average duration that are usually on top of the payment hierarchy, thus mitigating repayment risk. By constantly monitoring eligibility and loan performance with the aid of machine learning, Square has been able to expand its origination volume while keeping loan loss rates below 4%:

Source: Square's Investor Update - March 2020.

The payment processing industry is a highly scalable business since once a payment platform is established, there is little incremental costs to increase transaction volumes. Traditional players have left room for new competition and Square was initially introduced to serve micro merchants, which are economically unviable for larger players due to low volumes. The company's business model, which includes rapid client onboarding, POS devices, flat fees and internally developed software solutions, allows Square to retain merchants effectively. Square's position among micro and small merchants has reached a point where the company developed sufficient economies of scale to give it a clear cost advantage over potential entrants.

The company was also able to successfully diversify its income streams, with total revenue coming from a mix of transaction-based revenue, subscription & services and hardware:

Source: Square's Investor Update - March 2020.

Moreover, the company's internally developed software solutions have given it another key advantage: while bigger players often rely on external software providers, Square covers the whole customer relationship process. This was made possible by the initial focus on micro merchants which are inevitably simpler businesses, allowing Square to develop significant barriers to exit. The presence of barriers to exit is demonstrated by Square's ability to keep a positive dollar-based retention while expanding into new customer cohorts, which lead to recurring revenue streams:

Source: Square's Investor Update - March 2020.

The company estimates a total addressable market of $85bn+ in the U.S. for its Seller ecosystem, with the number reaching $100bn+ including expansion in international markets:

Source: Square's Investor Update - March 2020.

Square also sees a total addressable market of $60bn+ for its Cash App ecosystem:

Source: Square's Investor Update - March 2020.

These projections show significant room for expansion, as the company estimates the Seller platform's penetration to be less than 3% of total addressable market, with Cash App penetration standing at <2%.

Finally, the scalability of its business model would allow Square to easily expand overseas, as international revenue currently represents only 3% of total revenue as of June 2020.

Business Overview

Square started in 2009 with the aim to enable businesses (sellers) to accept card payments. Over the years, the company started to provide a wide plethora of services and products and created an ecosystem of tools to help businesses grow and scale their operations.

Source: S&P Capital IQ.

Square's ecosystem consists of approximately 30 different software, hardware and financial services products, and the company monetizes these products through a combination of subscription, transaction and service fees.

Source: S&P Capital IQ.

As of June 2020, the company has two reportable segments: Seller and Cash App:

Seller includes managed payment services, hardware, software solutions and financial services offered to sellers, excluding those that involve Cash App.

includes managed payment services, hardware, software solutions and financial services offered to sellers, excluding those that involve Cash App. Cash App includes all the financial tools available to individuals through the mobile Cash App, including peer to peer (P2P) payments, bitcoin and stock investments. The segment also includes Cash Card, which is linked to customers' Cash App balances and which can be used for purchases or to withdraw funds from an ATM.

Source: Square's 10-Q, Q2-2020. Amounts shown above exclude Caviar business, which was sold in FY2019.

Q2-20 total revenue increased by $749.4 million (or 64%) YoY, while YTD June-20 revenues were slightly higher (1% up) versus prior year.

Square generates virtually 100% of its revenue in the United States, with international markets representing only 3% of total revenue:

Source: Square's 10-Q, Q2-2020.

Gross Payment Volume dropped (14.9%) YoY due to the negative impact of COVID-19, reaching $22.8bn in Q2-20. Adjusted EBITDA was down (7.0%) vs. Q2-19, settling at $97.9m for Q2-20:

Source: Square's 10-Q, Q2-2020.

Gross Payment Volume is defined as the dollar amount of all card payments processed through Square (net of refunds). GPV also includes Cash App transactions related to P2P payments through credit cards and business accounts.

Source: S&P Capital IQ, Square's Investor Update - March 2020.

Below is a full reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for Q2-20 and Q2-19:

Source: Square's 10-Q, Q2-2020.

June-2020 LTM Adjusted EBITDA came in at $357.1m, up 11.8% YoY.

The company is in a solid financial position as it has historically avoided carrying excessive debt amounts, a reasonable choice since it is still unprofitable on a GAAP basis. Square has $1bn in convertible debt, with the most recent issue convertible at a price of $78 and due in 2023. Given the impressive run and fair value estimates well above $78, it is likely these notes will mature out of the money and should thus be treated as debt. Even though the company is unprofitable on a GAAP basis, stock-based compensation makes up a significant portion of its expenses. As a result, the company turned cash flow-positive in 2017 and the improving EBITDA margins will likely increase free cash flow meaningfully over the coming years.

Finally, the capital-light nature of Square's business gives the company significant flexibility, and even though its growth has mostly been organic, this should give Square sufficient room to consider cash-based acquisitions to fill gaps in its ecosystem.

Management

The company is led by Jack Dorsey, who was also one of the original founders. Management has successfully developed a unique business model by taking a holistic approach to creating a suite of services to address a variety of merchants' needs. It is important to note that Jack Dorsey is not only splitting his time across two companies (he is Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) CEO), but he also effectively controls Square, being both CEO and chairman and having almost half of the voting power with his current holding. Dorsey's conflict is especially important as the company keeps growing its top line at 30%+ and just begun to explore opportunities for international expansion.

With Dorsey's attention divided among two companies, the CFO role is of critical importance. At the end of 2018, CFO Sarah Friar departed to join social network Nextdoor, and in January 2019, she was replaced by Amrita Ahuja, who previously spent eight years as CFO of Blizzard Entertainment.

Estimates And Valuation

Analysts are expecting top-line CAGR of 24.2% between 2020 and 2022, and growth is likely to continue in the coming years supported by the shift toward electronic payments and by the rapid adoption of Square's ecosystem. EBITDA margins are expected to improve, with analysts forecasting an 8.7% EBITDA margin in 2022 versus 1.8% in 2019. Margins have room to further improve in the coming years, with an average EBITDA margin of 31.9% for the Information Services industry (source).

Source: S&P Capital IQ.

Margins and top-line growth should be sustained by the company's ability to cross-sell ancillary services to its base customers and by the growing focus on international expansion.

Data by YCharts

Square currently trades at 11.4x LTM EV/Revenue, slightly higher than Global Payments (9.2x), but roughly in line with PayPal (12.3x) and still below the peak reached in September 2018.

Source: S&P Capital IQ, proprietary research.

Analysts are expecting significantly higher top-line growth compared with other companies in the industry (24.2% 3Y expected CAGR vs. 14.3% median of selected companies in the software industry). Average revenue per year of $9.4bn expected over the next three years at a median EV/Revenue multiple of 8.2x would suggest a short-term price target of around $175, roughly 12% upside from current levels.

11.4x revenue is not cheap by any means, but I do believe Square is worth an investment even at these levels, given strong expected top-line growth and room for margin improvement.

Key Risks

As Square's revenue is directly dependent on merchants' revenue, the company is sensitive to macroeconomic conditions. The focus on micro and small businesses amplifies this exposure as many small businesses could easily fail following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clients' interest in services like Instant Deposit and Square Capital, while positive for the company in the short term, could suggest Square's customer base might be fragile. Moreover, Square's international expansion poses execution risks as the platform has been the subject of system breaches in the past. As the company expands internationally, its steep pricing offer could be a limiting factor on the overall achievable market share, especially as companies put in place cost-cutting initiatives in response to the current pandemic.

Finally, there is risk surrounding the company's ability to launch a consumer business around Cash App, as payment platforms tend to show winner-takes-all dynamics and Square's competitors have larger customer bases. Until now, Square has been extremely successful in launching and growing the Cash App platform, but in the long term, this could ultimately be a distraction from more meaningful opportunities in its core Seller segment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.