On the flip side, the easing of competition in the mobile segment and lower 5G capital expenditures are key positives for Advanced Info Service.

Advanced Info Service reinstates guidance for FY 2020, but 2H 2020 remains challenging due to the company's exposure to the prepaid segment and price competition in the fixed broadband space.

Elevator Pitch

I upgrade my rating on Thailand's largest mobile services company Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCPK:AVIFY) (OTCPK:AVIVF) [ADVANC:TB] from Bearish to Neutral.

This is an update of my prior article on Advanced Info Service published on June 1, 2020. Advanced Info Service's share price has declined by -4% from Bt192.50 as of May 29, 2020 to Bt184.00 as of August 28, 2020, since my last update. Advanced Info Service trades at 7.8 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 3.7%.

Advanced Info Service reinstates guidance for FY 2020 after declining to do so earlier in May 2020, but 2H 2020 remains challenging due to the company's exposure to the prepaid segment and price competition in the fixed broadband spaced. On the flip side, the easing of competition in the mobile segment and lower 5G capital expenditures are key positives for Advanced Info Service, which prompted me to upgrade my rating on the company.

Readers have the option of trading in Advanced Info Service shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers AVIFY and AVIVF, or on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the ticker ADVANC:TB. For Advanced Info Service shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Advanced Info Service shares listed in Thailand, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Stock Exchange of Thailand is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $35 million, and market capitalization is above $17.5 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own Advanced Info Service shares listed in Thailand include State Street Europe Limited, Aberdeen Standard Asset Management, APG Asset Management and Dimensional Fund Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

No Surprises With Weak 2Q 2020 Results

Advanced Info Service reported the company's 2Q 2020 financial results on August 6, 2020. There were no surprises, with Advanced Info Service's weak performance mainly attributed to Covid-19 headwinds.

The company's headline net profit of Bt7.0 billion in 2Q 2020 represented a -10% YoY decline and a +4% QoQ increase. If one-off non-cash items such as fair value and foreign exchange gains or losses were excluded, Advanced Info Service's adjusted net profit would have been approximately Bt6.7 billion, which is equivalent to YoY and QoQ declines of -7% and -11%, respectively.

Advanced Info Service's mobile revenue decreased by -8% YoY and -3% QoQ to Bt29,536 million in 2Q 2020. This came about as the company suffered from net mobile subscriber losses of -136,300 on a QoQ basis in 2Q 2020, and its mobile ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) decreased from Bt256 in 2Q 2019 and Bt242 in 1Q 2020 to Bt239 in 2Q 2020.

The weak performance of Advanced Info Service's core mobile business was partially offset by strength in the company's fixed broadband business and a decline in its SG&A (selling, general & administrative) expenses.

Revenue for Advanced Info Service's fixed broadband business segment grew by +22% YoY and +3% QoQ to Bt1,683mn in 2Q 2020, on the back of net fixed broadband subscriber additions of +112,000 as more people worked from home. On the flip side, the fixed broadband business's ARPU fell -12% YoY and -5% QoQ to Bt489, as the company introduced new cheap broadband plans which cost either Bt399 ($13) or Bt299 ($10) per month to remain competitive.

Advanced Info Service also benefited from lower SG&A expenses in the second quarter of the year. The company's SG&A expenses decreased by -15% YoY and -4% QoQ to Bt6,021 million in 2Q 2020, largely due to reduced marketing activities and the optimization of shop space.

Reinstating Guidance For FY 2020 But 2H 2020 Could Still Be Challenging

Advanced Info Service guided for a low single-digit decline for both the company's core service revenue and EBITDA in FY 2020, after the company released its 2Q 2020 results on August 5, 2020. As a comparison, the company's core service revenue declined -3.2% YoY to Bt65,375 million in 1H 2020, while its EBITDA increased by +1.8% YoY to Bt38,714 million in the first half of the year. Earlier, Advanced Info Service had declined to provide guidance at its 1Q 2020 results briefing on May 8, 2020, citing uncertainty brought about by Covid-19.

I have a negative view on Advanced Info Service's 2H 2020 outlook for two key reasons.

Firstly, Advanced Info Service's -8% YoY and -3% QoQ decline in its mobile revenue in 2Q 2020 would have been worse if not for the good performance of its postpaid segment, but this might not be sustainable.

Advanced Info Service's postpaid subscriber base increased by +8% YoY and +4% QoQ to 9,536,400 in 2Q 2020, while its prepaid subscriber base declined by -4% YoY and -2% QoQ to 31,483,400 over the same period. ARPU for the company's postpaid segment decreased by -3% YoY and -0.4% QoQ to Bt523 in 2Q 2020, as compared to YoY and QoQ declines of -14% and -4%, respectively for the prepaid segment in the second quarter of the year.

In my prior article on Advanced Info Service published on June 1, 2020, I noted that the company has a relatively larger exposure to the economically sensitive prepaid subscriber segment as compared to its peers. This could imply significant downside earnings risks in the near term, as Thailand suffers from the economic fallout brought about by Covid-19. Furthermore, Advanced Info Service acknowledged at the company's recent 2Q 2020 earnings call on August 7, 2020 that "it is difficult to say whether that (postpaid segment's net subscriber additions of +395,600 in 2Q 2020) will be a new normal acquisition level that you are going to see going forward." In other words, it is uncertain if strength in the postpaid segment is sufficient to offset weakness in the prepaid segment going forward.

Secondly, competition in the fixed broadband market in Thailand continues to be very intense, and this will likely lead to lower fixed broadband ARPU going forward. At the company's 2Q 2020 results briefing on August 7, 2020, Advanced Info Service noted that "the outlook for the second half is still continue to be pressured on the ARPU, given price competition," especially for its fixed broadband segment.

As highlighted earlier, Advanced Info Service's ARPU for the fixed broadband segment was Bt489 for 2Q 2020, which was equivalent to a -12% YoY and -5% QoQ decline. The company's competitors have started to launch new fixed broadband plans priced at Bt299 per month since the start of 2020, despite the fact that these new Bt299 broadband plans are unlikely to be profitable on a standalone basis. While it is reassuring that Advanced Info Service focuses its efforts on selling the more expensive Bt399 broadband plan (rather than the Bt299 one), the company is inevitably negatively impacted by the downward trend in fixed broadband ARPU in Thailand as competitors engage in unhealthy price competition.

Easing Of Mobile Competition And Lower 5G Capital Expenditures Are Key Positives

The easing of competition in the mobile segment and lower 5G capital expenditures are key positives for Advanced Info Service, notwithstanding potential challenges as highlighted in the prior section.

Advanced Info Service emphasized at the company's recent 2Q 2020 earnings call that "mobile competition has slightly improved" and "there had been some effort in uplifting the price throughout the second quarter." Sell-side broker DBS Vickers noted in its July 7, 2020 report that mobile operators in Thailand have raised the prices for their mobile plans in July. In a separate August 21, 2020 report published by Fitch Ratings, it was noted that "price differentials among telcos (in Thailand) start to recede."

Separately, Advanced Info Service's new 5G capital expenditure guidance for FY 2020 was Bt35 billion, which represents the lower end of its earlier 5G capital expenditure guidance of Bt35-40 billion. At the company's 2Q 2020 results briefing, Advanced Info Service disclosed that it is optimizing its 5G capital expenditures so that it fits in with "the new normal that is going to happen after COVID" and "be more aligned with the growth prospect of the business."

Valuation And Dividends

Advanced Info Service trades at 8.7 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 7.8 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of Bt184.00 as of August 28, 2020. In comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward EV/EBITDA multiples were approximately 8.7 times and 8.8 times, respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 16.9 times and 18.8 times, respectively.

Advanced Info Service offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 3.7% and 4.0%, respectively. The company declared an interim dividend of Bt3.24 per share for 1H 2020, which represents a -14% YoY decline in absolute terms as compared to 1H 2019 interim dividend per share of Bt3.78, and a 70% dividend payout ratio. Sell-side analysts see Advanced Info Services' dividends per share decreasing by -6% YoY from Bt7.34 in FY 2019 to Bt6.90 in FY 2020.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Advanced Info Service are stiffer-than-expected broadband competition, higher-than-expected 5G capital expenditures, and lower-than-expected dividends for 2H 2020 and beyond.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Advanced Info Service shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Thailand) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.