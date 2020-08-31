This time, I am not selling. I am only adding to my position. Then, adding more. Here's why.

There are very few companies whose long-term prospects I believe are strong enough to warrant my "Certain Wealth in Uncertain Times®" designation. I registered that trademark to create a portfolio of companies I believe have a remarkable runway for future growth.

Many times, these are Fallen Angels that are out of favor for one reason or another.

Right now, the entire traditional energy sector is in disfavor. A new Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company might IPO with no earnings and a me-too product, yet would garner the enthusiasm - and the PE - of a stellar company with a wide moat like, say, Amazon (AMZN) or Apple (AAPL).

But the companies that supply the natural gas to create the electricity, heat to heat our homes in winter and cool it in summer, provide the gasoline for people to travel and the diesel for truckers to deliver essential goods, like Exxon (XOM) or Chevron (CVX), languish.

It is the way of all flesh in the stock market. No sense bemoaning it. Wall Street and Main Street investors both catch the excitement of a new fashion and disregard the old ones. Funny thing, though. Quality will always come back into style, even if it doesn't look like it right now.

With the Dow's latest shenanigans to keep the index topical, they booted out three lower-priced stocks. (The Dow, unlike the S&P 500, is a "price-weighted" index, not a market cap-weighted index.) One of these was Exxon Mobil.

XOM is the largest producer of oil in the US, with a production rate of 2.3 mm barrels per day. Exxon is also the biggest producer of natural gas in the United States. Yet the committee that manages the Dow Jones Industrial Average kicked XOM out of the benchmark and replaced it with Salesforce.com (CRM).

Why does it matter? Because the DJI (or “The Dow”) is still the most-cited market benchmark, so it carries a greater share of mind for the average investor who does not have time to follow the market hour by hour.

When someone asks, “How is the market” or a TV anchor reading his teleprompter says, “Today, the market finished at xyz,” it is the Dow they are typically reporting. In leaving just one energy company in the index as "representative" of American industry (Chevron), the committee said in its press release,

“The announced changes...help diversify the index by removing overlap between companies of similar scope and adding new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy.”

The good news for those of us who embrace the electric future but do so with eyes wide open is that Exxon's removal for the sin of being lower priced (by a factor of more than 5!) than its replacement means "another serious nail in the perceived coffin" for Big Oil and Gas.

Oil and Gas are Essential to the World

Don't you believe the energy sector, beyond “clean” renewables, is dead. The first point to make about Texas Pacific is that it is in a great sector.

Yes, I am delighted to see EVs more frequently in the urban areas where they can easily be recharged. But I also know that they are not yet nearly as "clean and green" as their apostles would have us believe.

Los Angeles may be less smoggy when we see fewer internal combustion vehicles, but that electricity for homes or those batteries in EVs have to be generated or produced somewhere. LA gets cleaner air, while Wyoming and Texas may lose a bit of air quality. Why? Because most electricity is generated by burning natural gas to turn the turbines that create electricity.

When internal combustion engines die, the parts can mostly be sold for scrap. When electric batteries die, they must be very carefully deconstructed because of the danger from the lithium and other metals that comprise them.

I am an eternal optimist. I know we will overcome these issues and look forward to a nirvana of clean renewable energy and EV batteries that can last for hundreds of miles which are themselves recyclable. But that is not going to happen today. Oil and Gas - what I call "Nature's Batteries" since they are already compressed into a readily usable form - will be the primary generator of transportation, industry, and utility power for enough time to profit from these companies' share price increase.

The Permian Basin

That being said, there is no place like home. The US is the # 1 producer of oil and gas combined in the entire world. And the Permian Basin of west Texas and southeastern New Mexico currently produces 25% of all US oil, is likely to grow that percentage, and will add significant natural gas production as well. The Permian is the most prolific basin in the USA and the biggest beneficiary of advanced drilling technologies that didn't exist 5 years ago. We've always known the oil and gas were there – and finally, the techniques exist to get to them.

The United States has surpassed both Russia and Saudi Arabia in oil production. Think of that. Russia is twice the size of Canada, which is even larger than the US. But Russia has milked its vast natural resources rather than upgrade or embrace new technologies. Without its nuclear weapons and sophisticated hackers, Russia is descending more and into a "less-developed" nation, merely the gas station for Europe.

Saudi Arabia sits on vast reserves, but they too have squandered too many opportunities, failing to bank their profits for future generations. For every 10 million barrels of oil pumped in Saudi Arabia, 1 million must go to power the desalination plants that give them fresh water. (In the 1970s, the Saudis sat on an aquifer the size of Lake Erie. That precious water resource was also squandered.)

So, now, the USA is back in the catbird seat, conserving energy as best we can, using renewables wherever we can, and thanks to the innovative exploration and development techniques pioneered by the US energy sector, needing not a single drop of oil and gas from any source beyond North America. (Canada is our biggest trading partner and also replete with natural energy resources. Mexico could become a bigger player very shortly, especially in the Gulf of Mexico.)

Who Benefits the Most From the Permian’s Production?

Americans. Americans need not cater to the whims of autocrats and dictators just to keep the lights on.

But which companies benefit the most? Of traditional oil and gas, I would have to say Exxon and Chevron simply because they own more land or, more often, have leased more exploration rights than any other companies. So, who do they lease from - pay royalties to - when they produce on acreage they do not own outright?

That would be the Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

The Dark Horse

People complain they sold Amazon too soon or Apple too soon. Heck, my biggest regret is selling TPL after I had a mere 250% profit. That would have been 900% at one time! Fortunately, for you and me, the company's shares have declined quite a bit and are close to, almost, very near to where I will add to my positions.

So, what does a company with these sorts of returns do? Build a social media site that counts billions of people as subscribers? Design a smartphone so cool that it creates a new category of must-have devices? Create the world's biggest online superstore?

Nope. They sell (or lease) a bunch of ugly desert land. In Texas. Specifically, in the west Texas area around the Permian Basin. On lands they lease, they retain oil and gas royalties and are the overall manager of the properties.

TPL is the largest landholder in the Permian. It owns all the mineral rights and, increasingly more important, all the water rights on its massive holdings. How did it come to own so much land? It, or its predecessor company, went bankrupt.

TPL was formed on February 1, 1888, as a result of the bankruptcy of the Texas and Pacific Railway Company. The bankruptcy judge ordered the formation of the Texas Pacific Land Trust as a way of reimbursing, over time, the creditors of the defunct railroad.

It employs less than 100 total individuals whose job it is to sell land, lease land to provide cash flow, and buy back stock to continually reduce the number of shares. This approach allows them to pay small dividends or buy out the "certificate" holders. That would be any of us who buy shares, even today.

Back in the day, their property was pretty much worthless desert scrubland. But with the discovery of oil and gas, TPL found itself not just the biggest landowner in and around the Permian, but as I mentioned above, the biggest holder of mineral rights in those areas and, even bigger, water rights, a most precious commodity not just to frackers but to every living thing.

TPL derives income primarily from land sales, oil and gas royalties, easements, grazing leases, and interest. There are no material liens or encumbrances on the Trust's title. The Trust also owns a 1/128 nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest under 85,414 acres of land and a 1/16 nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest under 373,777 acres of land in west Texas. TPL's landholdings also include some in the path of urban development. It is a land company and, by virtue of its perpetual leases, an under-the-radar oil and gas company without the debt (which is zero) or risks of the explorers. Dry hole or gusher, TPL gets something; it just gets even more when there are gushers.

I think of TPL the same way I think about another of my Certain Wealth companies, Franco-Nevada (FNV). Both have a similar business model. FNV finances precious metal mining firms, many of whom run out of money just about the time they finally strike gold. Traditional banks do not have the expertise to understand the mining industry. FNV is packed with geologists, assayers, and financial mavens. Franco Nevada gets its loans repaid not with dollars, but with a share of the gold mine's production.

TPL's business model is even simpler. The company shares in production, like FNV, but they don't have to pay a penny to do so! The company owns 900,000 acres of land in the State of Texas across 19 west Texas countries. It also owns roughly 25,000 acres of land that currently generates a royalty income, largely from oil producers.

The company has been in operation for well over one hundred years and saw its share price reach extreme levels over the past decade. In fact, since the year 2000, the stock has risen from under $10 per share to a peak of $900 in 2019. This puts its performance on par with major technology companies.

The growth of the oil patch has been the primary reason for its significant share price gains. Not only have royalties increased substantially, but also the value of its land due to development. They have been able to sell land in the El Paso - Midland-Odessa areas as those cities have boomed.

Until recently. Which is why it no longer sells at $900 a share. I believe...

...that when a vaccine and better treatment options are found for COVID-19, the entire world will crank up manufacturing and industry, people will travel again, and oil and gas will once more be in demand.

...that it makes more sense for oil and gas companies to invest their exploration and production dollars where they are likely to yield the greatest returns.

...and that we will discover there is even more of these precious resources in the Permian Basin than we know even today.

Sitting astride all that is TPL, a company with effectively no debt and with total liabilities to assets of less than 15%. It has also managed to consistently grow its EBITDA and operating cash flows in a compounding manner.

When a company has a low valuation, it usually implies that investors expect its earnings to decline or its long-run growth to fade. Indeed, the company has seen tremendous growth over the past few years, and it is unreasonable to assume exponential growth can continue. This is particularly true for a land-owning company that cannot acquire significant new land without selling equity or issuing debt.

It's All About Growth

While I expect continuing growth as the nation and the world return to higher usage of oil and gas, I think 2020 will see a pause in TPL's growth as production is lower. But the company is currently sitting on over $300M in unencumbered cash, which represents nearly 10% of its market capitalization. The stock, at $532, is right about where I am beginning to nibble again.

I own some already and am looking to buy more if it declines to the $500-$515 range. What if I buy there and it declines further to $450 a share? I will buy more. What if it breaks $400 a share? I will be in a much greater quantity. And what if it returns to the $366 I bought it for in our subscribers' model portfolio or even lower?

I will back the truck up.

Where else can I buy a company sitting on the assets TPL owns, believing as I do that, there is only one direction for energy as we exit the time of COVID-19?

Successful investing,

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Unless you are a client of Stanford Wealth Management, I do not know your personal financial situation. Therefore, I offer my opinions above for your due diligence and not as advice to buy or sell specific securities.