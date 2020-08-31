3 Reasons The Economic Recovery Will Be Long And Slow

Small business destruction and job losses will not be quickly and easily remedied, and an output gap is projected to persist throughout the decade.

A full recovery won't come until government safety measures are lifted, and those will likely remain (in some areas, at least) until a vaccine is discovered and distributed.

From their perspective, this stance is justified based on evidence that the U.S. economic recovery will be long, slow, and halting.

Recently, the Federal Reserve confirmed a widely expected shift in monetary policy that will result in near-zero interest rates for the foreseeable future.

By now, it has become apparent to most investors that the United States' economy will not enjoy a broad-based "V-shaped" recovery.

With major stock indexes hitting new all-time highs on seemingly a daily basis, the lousy state of the economy can be easy to overlook or forget. But make no mistake: the economy is definitely worse for wear.

Three issues will prevent a quick snapback in the economy and will instead cause the recovery to be slow and halting for a long time to come:

The coronavirus itself, which is killing people (i.e. workers and consumers), reducing (or reducing the efficiency of) work hours, and diverting resources away from productive purposes. Government responses to the coronavirus pandemic, which, whether beneficial on net or not, have undoubtedly had a dampening effect on the economy by restricting business operations. The major increase in government and corporate debt incurred because of the crisis.

Indeed, it has become apparent that the economic recovery will take much longer than previously thought.

First, let's discuss the mutually exclusive relationship between a full recovery and government mandated COVID safety measures. Then we'll look at the important but easily overlooked impact on small businesses. Lastly, we'll discuss the output gap and why it affirms the "slow recovery" thesis.

The Persistence of COVID-19

"The extent of the downturn and the pace of recovery remain extraordinarily uncertain and will depend in large part on our success in containing the virus," said Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell in June. A full recovery, warned Powell, wasn't likely to come until people mostly felt safe about going out and living their lives as they had before the pandemic.

Months have passed since then, and the Fed has only become more dovish. Its recent, widely expected monetary policy shift toward an average of 2% inflation over time is tantamount to locking in interest rates at zero as far as the eye can see. The persistence of COVID-19's spread surely plays no small part in the central bank's accommodative posture.

But here's the rub: it isn't just about whether people feel safe enough to go out. It's about whether they can go out, even if they do feel safe. Imagine it like this: a full economic recovery (not just the partial rebound we've already gotten) and the measures being taken to curb the growth in COVID cases sit on opposite ends of a see-saw. If more weight is put on one side, the other side reacts the opposite way.

If more emphasis is placed on achieving a full economic recovery, and nations ease up on COVID safety measures, then the case count will rise, leading governments to reinstitute those measures. But when those measures (including closing or restricting entertainment venues, restaurants, bars, tourist destinations, etc.) are put in place, a full recovery becomes impossible.

We've seen this play out in the virus data.

Shutdowns/lockdowns definitely curbed the viral spread and led to a drop in daily growth from early May through late June. But when the economy began to reopen and people went back out to restaurants and stores, cases began to rise again. Luckily, the healthcare system was better prepared to handle this "second wave," and deaths have risen much less than total cases.

Source: Worldometer

In this "second wave" (if it can be called that), the healthcare system has been better prepared, treatments have been utilized effectively, and the average age of new case patients has been younger.

Nevertheless, you can see in the above image, with about a two-week lag, the epidemiological effects of reopening versus restrictions. A full economic recovery is mutually exclusive with the restrictions being put in place in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thus, no such recovery should be expected until a vaccine is discovered and distributed.

The Small Business Impact

Small businesses (less than 500 employees) account for 44% of American economic activity and about half of all jobs. It's very difficult for the economy as a whole to diverge from the small business economy for a sustained period. Unfortunately, the recovery in small businesses appears to have halted around late June or early July.

Here's data from small business services company, Homebase, on small business employment, working hours, and locations open:

Source: Homebase

While this data is delayed by four weeks (only Homebase subscribers can see real-time data), it clearly shows small business employment and hours worked plateauing from late June through July. These closely track the number of businesses that remain closed, mostly in the food service, hospitality, entertainment, and retail spaces. If we could see the data for August, I suspect that it would show the same pattern of flatlined small business metrics around 20-25% below its pre-COVID level.

What data leads me to this hunch? Three points.

First, consider the financial position of these small businesses, which at the beginning of the pandemic only had enough cash in the bank to last, on average, a little less than a month (27 days) with no revenue. With one in five of them remaining closed (or doing only a fraction of their pre-COVID business), a huge number of small businesses are permanently closing.

Headlines about this mass of small business closures typically don't hit news media because data about them is hard to track. Many don't have any debt and would thus not need to go through the bankruptcy process. All they would need to do to close is have their utilities shut off and call their landlord to alert them that their business operations have ceased.

The consumer review website, Yelp, captures some of this phenomenon of mass closures. Its data shows that, since March, over 80,000 locations have shuttered permanently, 60,000 of which were local businesses. What's more, the American Bankruptcy Institute estimates that bankruptcies in small businesses will rise 36% year-over-year in 2020. A US Chamber of Commerce survey from July showed that 58% of small business owners are worried about permanently closing.

Second, consider the forecasts for two cyclical sectors: travel and energy.

In mid-August, the International Energy Agency cut its projection for oil demand in 2020 by 140,000 barrels per day, and it also cut its forecast for oil demand in 2021 as well. OPEC expects oil demand to fall by 9.1 million barrels this year. Weakness in oil results in fewer rigs in operation, which will have ripple effects in employment. These rigs are largely serviced by employees of small businesses. Lower oil prices and production cuts mean more bankruptcies in the energy space — tantamount to a slower recovery.

Part of the reason for this sluggish demand for oil is the slow recovery in travel, especially airline travel. In the US, airline travel is stagnating, while it is actually falling in other major parts of the world, like India and South America, where the virus is picking up. Now think about the ripple effects of significantly reduced travel: a decimated tourism industry, long-term curtailment of hotel demand, and countless job losses in supporting industries. Already, 7 million aviation-related jobs are at risk in Europe alone.

"It is desperately worrying to see a further decline in prospects for air travel this year, and the knock-on impact for employment and prosperity," says Rafael Schvartzman of the International Air Transport Association.

Third, remember that COVID-19 had a disproportionately negative effect on low-wage workers. A large segment of the American economy is the service sector, including retail, restaurants, lodging, entertainment, and beauty/cosmetology. Many of the workers in these industries command low-wages, and unfortunately they were hurt worse, in terms of employment and work hours, than the average worker.

“We are going to see a shift in labor markets,” says Bruce Sommer of the University of Illinois. “We are going to see some depression in wages with this high unemployment rate, and as that rebounds and as wages get higher, we think we are going to see some automation occurring.”

Since low-wage workers spend a larger percentage of their incomes on consumption (spending) than higher-wage workers, a depression in their wages will bleed through into lower GDP growth. And, as Sommer indicates, automation constantly lurks in the background and could eliminate many jobs if wages do rise significantly.

These three points, put together, indicate that a substantial minority of small businesses will continue to struggle for a long time to come.

The Output Gap

The output gap is the difference between actual economic output (aka GDP) and potential output. Potential GDP is what would manifest if the nation's capital and labor resources were being put to their maximum possible use. If the economy enjoyed full employment (not necessarily zero unemployment but low enough to demonstrate maximum optimal employment) and efficient use of capital, actual GDP would equal potential GDP.

What happens when actual GDP falls short of potential GDP is called the "output gap." When economic growth is lower than potential GDP, demand is still catching up with supply and inflation is low (or nonexistent). But when growth is higher than potential GDP, demand overwhelms supply, leading to inflationary pressures.

The economy mostly ran hotter than potential GDP in the 1950s and 1960s, meaning that good jobs were being created quickly, real standards of living were rising, and inflation was picking up. Output gaps only manifested briefly during recessions. Going off the gold standard in 1971, along with loose monetary policy during the Nixon administration, fueled a sharp spike of inflation in the 1970s.

During that era, output gaps began lasting longer, and time spent above potential GDP lasted less long. Along with tight monetary policy under Paul Volcker in the 1980s, this caused a disinflationary trend that has lasted four economic cycles. In the late 2010s, the US experienced a few brief years of growth above potential GDP, which led to substantive wage growth and hints of inflation being reinvigorated.

But then COVID-19 happened, and that brief period of above-potential growth ended.

Source: Financial Times

Worse, thanks to the economic slump caused by the virus, the Congressional Budget Office does not expect the output gap to close even by the end of the decade.

Source: Congressional Budget Office

In other words, the CBO expects output to remain below its potential for at least ten years. However, in my estimation, they are too optimistic in their forecast of 2% average real GDP growth in the 2020s because of the massive amount of government and corporate debt that has been issued during the pandemic. If real GDP growth averages closer to 1.5% per year, as I suspect, then the US economy will have an even larger output gap throughout the decade and will not be able to recapture its previous trend.

Investor Takeaway

As I discussed further in an extended article exclusive to High Yield Landlord subscribers, I believe investors would do well to position their portfolios for years of slow growth by focusing on real assets with the following characteristics:

long leases or contractual revenue terms

essential businesses

grocery-anchored shopping centers

renewable energy yieldCos

natural gas utilities and midstream assets

infrastructure assets

farmland

There are some fantastic opportunities available on the market today to capture long-term growth while enjoying sustainable high yields. As the economy slowly recovers, inflation remains muted, and interest rates remain ultra-low, the income streams generated by real assets will become increasingly valuable. Yield hungry investors — both individual savers hoping to supplement their retirement income and institutions trying to hit their return targets — will bid up these cash flowing assets over the course of the recovery, just as they did in the economic expansion during the 2010s.

In my estimation, investors who position themselves in high-quality, well-managed, publicly listed real asset companies today will be getting ahead of the crowds that will be piling into them later.

