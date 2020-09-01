There are well-dressed foolish ideas just as there are well-dressed fools. - Nicholas Chamfort

It was January 1, 2000. As he did each year on this day Sammy sat down to review his investment plan. He was 45 years old and planned to retire in 20 years. As a Christmas gift, Sammy had received a copy of Jeremy Siegel's highly acclaimed book "Stocks for the Long Run" and read it over the holidays. What Sammy learned from the book was that stocks were not risky if your investment horizon was sufficiently long. He learned that stocks had always outperformed bonds as long as your investment horizon was long enough, say 10 or 20 years.

Up until this point, Sammy had been a fairly conservative investor. He had maintained an asset allocation of 50 percent stocks and 50 percent bonds. The evidence in "Stocks for the Long Run", however, convinced Sammy that since his investment horizon was at least 20 years (he wasn't planning on dying at age 65) he should invest 100 percent of his assets in the stock market. He was a patient investor and was tired of missing out on the spectacular returns his friends had earned in the prior decade when the S&P 500 Index had provided a return of over 18 percent per annum - and many of his friends had done even better investing in technology stocks. So, Sammy sold his intermediate Treasury bond fund and invested the proceeds in a variety of mutual funds that were large-cap and growth oriented. After all, those funds invested in the greatest companies in the world.

The following New Year's Day, Sammy reviewed his brokerage statements and found that his all-stock portfolio had fallen about 15 percent. Out of curiosity, he went and checked how the long-term bond fund he had sold had performed. He found that it had actually risen about 12 percent. The stock funds he bought had underperformed the bonds he sold by about 27 percent. While not happy, he did recall the evidence from the book he had read. He was determined to be patient and stay the course.

On January 1, 2002, Sammy again reviewed his financial statements. He found that his all-equity portfolio had again fallen sharply. And this time, it was even worse. His portfolio had lost another 20 percent. Cumulatively, he had now lost almost one-third of his assets. If that was not painful enough, Sammy once again checked to see how the bond fund he had sold had performed. He found that again it had risen - this time by about 7 percent. It was starting to get to him that while the equities he had bought had lost one-third of their value, the bond fund he had sold had appreciated about 20 percent. Some quick math resulted in the disturbing finding that the equity funds he had bought would have to rise about 76 percent just to catch up with the bond funds he had sold - and that was if the bond fund provided no return at all.

Sammy was still determined to stay the course. He thought, I have already sustained the big losses and if I sell now, I won't ever be able to recover. And he remembered some advisor saying that losses are only losses if you sell-stocks always win in the long run. And, after all, it really could not get any worse. Sammy also recalled that after the two-year bear market that ran from 1973 through 1974, the market went on a bull run. In 1975, the S&P 500 Index rose 37 percent, and in 1976, it rose another 24 percent. Sammy did not want to take his losses only to witness a repeat of that performance. He once again decided to stay the course.

Forward to January 1, 2003. Sammy again performed his annual portfolio review. While he thought it could not get any worse, it had actually gotten far worse. The bear market of 2000 through 2001 had turned into the greatest bear market for large-cap growth stocks since the Great Depression. His equity portfolio had fallen another 22 percent and had now lost a cumulative total of almost 50 percent. A glutton for punishment, Sammy could not resist checking how the conservative bond fund he had sold had performed. He found that it had again risen, this time by about 13 percent. While his equities had lost about one-half their value, that staid bond fund he had sold had returned about 36 percent. Doing some quick math, he found that the stock funds he owned would now have to return more than 170 percent, even assuming the bond fund had no return going forward, to catch up with the return of the bond fund, let alone compensate him for all the risk he had taken - or for the stomach acid - he had endured.

While Sammy was a patient and disciplined investor, he was beginning to question the wisdom of his decision to abandon the more conservative strategy he had followed for over 20 years - one that had served him well. He was also concerned that if the market continued to fall, he would never be able to retire, let alone retire at age 65. Sammy thought the smart thing to do was to do some further research. What if stocks did not always outperform bonds at longer horizons - and he now only had 17 years left before retirement. The first thing he did was to go to the library to check the historical record.

From his research, Sammy found that for the 17-year period 1966-82, the S&P 500 Index had returned 6.8 percent per year and had underperformed totally riskless one-month Treasury bills which had returned 7.0 percent. Digging further back, he also found that it had underperformed for the 15-year period 1929-43, 0.6 percent per year versus 0.7 percent per year.

Sammy was now concerned. Could it be that stocks really were risky, no matter the length of your investment horizon? Sammy decided to talk to his neighbor and good friend Hideki. Hideki had come to the United States from Japan in 1990 to run the New York office of Nomura Securities, a large Japanese investment firm. Sammy knew that Hideki was an expert on investing. He thought that if anyone would know the answer to the question he would. On the way home, he stopped off at Hideki's apartment.

Hideki related the following story. "At the time I came to the United States, the Japanese economy was dominating the world. Japanese stocks had returned over 20 percent per annum for the prior two decades. With the strongest economy in the world, I was sure that Japanese stocks not only would continue to deliver superior returns but that they were also the safest investments in the world. I decided to keep all of my assets in Japanese stocks. At the time, the Nikkei Index was at about 40,000." Hideki sighed, took a deep breath, and continued.

He said, "It's now 2003. After all these years, the Nikkei is still down about 75 percent. I am resigned to never recovering my losses. I am also resigned to the fact that I cannot retire as planned. Whoever told you stocks are not risky if your horizon is long enough has not studied his history. In fact, that was the mistake I made. Despite being in the investment business, I too had forgotten my history. Consider this, Sammy. In 1900, the Egyptian stock market was one of the largest in the world. More than one hundred years later, it is likely that most of those investors never saw a return of their capital, let alone a return on their capital."

He concluded, "Sammy, none of us knows the future. The problem with the advice you got from that book was that its advice relied on a limited sample-the history of U.S. stocks for a relatively short period. The sample was also biased in that it looked only at the returns from a winner. And there was never any guarantee that the future for U.S. stocks would look like the past - that U.S. stocks would continue to provide great returns. That is the mistake I made. I forgot that important point. And history teaches us that events that never happened before can and do happen. If the events of September 11, 2001 taught you nothing else, they should have taught you that. The bottom line is that stocks are risky no matter the length of your investment horizon."

Hideki's advice was for Sammy to take no more equity risk than he had the ability, willingness and/or need to take. Sammy decided that it was good advice. After all, he had lost not only a large portion of his assets over the last three years, but he had also lost much sleep worrying. He decided that life was just too short to keep worrying. Since he could not be sure what the future held, he would sell half of his stocks, take his losses, and return to his original 50/50 allocation. By selling now, he would at least have Uncle Sam absorb some of the loss (the losses being tax deductible).

Sammy also admitted to himself that it was possible that stocks would recover. He was, therefore, giving up the upside potential that could be achieved with a 100 percent equity allocation. However, he was unwilling to accept the downside risk that the U.S. markets would provide results similar to what Hideki had endured.

The stock markets around the world did begin a strong recovery in 2003. From 2003 through 2007, the S&P 500 Index returned 12.8 percent per year. However, believing that Sammy made the wrong decision to restore his original asset allocation is making the mistake of confusing strategy with outcome. In other words, an alternative universe might have shown up. If it had, Sammy would have experienced greater losses than he had the ability and willingness to accept. In fact, that "alternative universe" did show up again in late 2007 in the form of the Great Financial Crisis. The S&P 500 Index lost 37 percent that year. The losses were so great that even after the strong recovery that began in March 2009 and with the S&P returning almost 18 percent a year from 2009 through 2012, over the full 13 years from 2000 through 2012, the S&P 500 had returned just 1.7 percent a year, underperforming those riskless one-month Treasury bills which had returned 2.1 percent. That marked the third period of at least 13 years over which the S&P had underperformed those riskless one-month Treasuries.

As another example of stocks underperforming over very long horizons, over the 40-year period ending in 2008, U.S. large growth stocks returned 8.5 percent per year and small growth stocks returned just 4.7 percent a year, both underperforming the 8.9 percent return of long-term (20-year) Treasury bonds - the riskless instrument for pension plans with nominal obligations. As another example, over the 30-year period ending in 2019, the MSCI Japan (stock) Index returned just 0.8 percent per year, underperforming the FTSE Japanese Government Bond Index 1-3 Years return of 1.6 percent a year.

The Moral of the Tale

The moral of the story is that stocks are risky no matter the length of your investment horizon. In fact, that is exactly why stocks have generally (but not always) provided strong returns over the long term. Investors know that stocks are always risky. Thus, they price stocks in a manner that provides them with an expected risk premium. In other words, stocks have to be priced low enough that they will attract investors with a risk premium that is large enough to compensate them for taking the risk of equity ownership. And because the majority of investors are risk averse, the equity risk premium has historically been large.

Because of the risky nature of stocks, a key ingredient for being a successful investor is to make sure that your portfolio doesn't take more equity risk than you have the ability, willingness, or need to take. If your equity holdings exceed your tolerance for risk when the risk eventually shows up, you increase the chances of your stomach making investment decisions. And, I have yet to meet a stomach that makes good ones.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.