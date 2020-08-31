I recommend accumulating OR at or below $10.50. Investors should take about 30% profit now.

The company produced 12,386 GEOs in the second quarter of 2020, down 37% from 2Q'19 and down 31.8% sequentially.

Osisko Gold Royalties posted a revenue of US$30.08 million in the second quarter of 2020, down 69.4% from the same quarter a year ago and down 20% sequentially.

Image: Canadian Malartic mine located in Quebec, Canada. Courtesy: Virtual Museum of Canada.

Investment Thesis

Montreal-based Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) released the second-quarter results on August 5, 2020. Gold equivalent production was very low due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it was not surprising overall, and the company delivered what was expected. The stock recovered quickly from the March-April low and is now back on track, as we can see in the chart below.

Osisko Gold Royalties is one of the five streamers that I usually cover regularly here. It is not part of my core, long-term position in this category, but the company is nonetheless a good alternative, especially for the ones who want to trade the sector short term. Two streamers emerge as leaders in this sector: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV).

Sean Roosen, the CEO, said in the conference call:

In terms of our COVID-19 results. Obviously, Osisko really hasn't had a big impact on us in terms of what has been for other industries. And we were quite humble about taking advantage of the situation. But the price of gold has gone through the roof and our partners continue to operate at a very good pace and we see a lot of things positive happening in the gold space in terms of the projects that we're involved in as we go forward.

Financials And Production In 2Q 2020 (in US$)

Note: Values can differ a little due to the conversion from CAD to USD. Osisko Gold Royalties indicates results in CAD with an exchange rate [CAD vs. USD] of 0.716 in Q1'20. It is what I applied to the table below.

Osisko Gold Royalties 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in US$ Million 75.76 98.38 82.51 38.66 37.68 30.08 Net Income in US$ Million -20.0 -4.9 -34.69 -117.56 -9.54 9.63 EBITDA US$ Million -13.1 8.8 -30.6 -118.66 3.12 22.45 EPS diluted in US$/share -0.13 -0.03 -0.24 -0.79 -0.09 0.06 Operating cash flow in US$ Million 18.62 16.0 21.4 13.03 17.05 11.38 Capital Expenditure in US$ Million 21.04 0 32.86 9.27 16.01 20.98 Free Cash Flow in US$ Million -2.4 16.0 -11.5 3.76 1.04 -9.60 Total Cash US$ Million 91.47 74.57 112.96 97.67 128.62 164.61 Long-term Debt in US$ Million 244.0 243.7 262.6 264.4 303.4 311.1 Dividend per share in US$ 0.038 0.037 0.038 0.038 0.038 0.038 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 155.059 154.988 144.446 150.35 155.37 164.82 GEOs 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Estimated Production gold equivalent Oz Eq. 19,753 19,651 18,123 20,479 18,159 12,386 Gold price realized 1,304 1,309 1,472 1,481 1,583 1,711 Silver price realized 15.57 - - 17.32 16.90 16.00

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details (in US$)

1 - Revenues were US$30.08 million in 2Q'20 (including revenues from off-take interests).

Osisko Gold Royalties posted a revenue of US$30.08 million in the second quarter of 2020, down 69.4% from the same quarter a year ago and down 20% sequentially. Net income was US$9.63 million or US$0.06 per share.

The net adjusted earnings were US$5.4 million or US$0.036 per basic share.

Note: Osisko now has over 135 royalties and streams. However, on August 12, 2020, the company acquired "the outstanding 15% ownership in a portfolio of Canadian precious metals royalties held by the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec for cash consideration of C$12.5 million. This 15% interest represents the remaining portion of the portfolio of royalties purchased from Teck Resources Ltd. in October 2015."

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of US$9.6 million in 2Q'20

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activity minus CapEx.

Free cash flow for the second quarter of 2020 was a loss of US$9.6 million. And annual free cash flow was a loss of US$16.3 million ttm.

3 - Net debt is US$146.53 million in 2Q'20

Net debt is US$146.53 million as of June 30, 2020.

Below are the details:

Source: OR Presentation (partial) Warning: Values indicated in the presentation in CAD, not in USD.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Osisko Gold Royalties produced 12,386 GEOs in the second quarter of 2020, down 37% from 2Q'19 and down 31.8% sequentially.

The chart above is from the Presentation.

Gold price increased this quarter to $1,711 per oz, and silver was $16.00 per ounce.

One word about the gold price realized: The company has indicated $1,766 per ounce in the presentation, but mentioned $1,711 per ounce in the press release. I believe $1,711 per ounce is more representative of the price received by the industry in 2Q'20.

5 - Guidance 2020

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Osisko Gold Royalties is not my streamer of choice, but I recognize that the company presents an excellent financial profile and some great potential. However, the stock has nearly doubled since March, and valuation is now a problem, especially if the gold price is almost plateauing after a huge run-up. Yes, we can always push the envelope and predict higher highs, but nothing goes up without some correction on the way.

In general, I find it difficult to push new investors to start a position in the gold sector now because I think most of the stocks in this sector are overvalued, and the risk of a pullback is real. OR will move with the gold price for the next few months.

Technical Analysis (short term)

Osisko is forming an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $12.15 and support at around $11.50. The best strategy is to trade short term about 30% to 40% of your long-term position, assuming you want to keep the stock for a few years. In this case, selling between $12 and $12.75 makes sense, especially if the gold price starts to plateau with a chance of retracement.

I recommend accumulating again below $10.50, but the decision must be taken in connection with the price of gold.

