Personal Expenditure, Income And Savings - The Recovery Continues

As far as we can see from the numbers we're shown this does also seem to be true, at least so far.

Only part of that is to do with policy - I simply think the economy is more flexible and thus able to respond to changed circumstances better.

I have long been saying that I expect the U.S. to do better in recovery that many to most other countries.

What we'd like to know

We know very well that there has been a deep and serious recession these past few months. Even us journalists have noted it what with the bars being closed. That isn't, not quite, the point though. As investors we're always interested in what comes next. Even the most sideswipe belief in the efficient markets hypothesis - and not believing even in the weak version of that rather disqualifies from being an investor - tells us that what has already happened and is known to have done so is already in prices.

What we're trying to figure out is either what will happen, or what isn't as yet known, so that we can position ourselves for them to be included into prices.

So, that there's been a recession, yep, we know. Prices fell substantially as this became clear. Then they started to rise again as the general belief became as mine, that there would be a relatively swift and V-shaped recovery.

Great, so, what next? As far as we can tell, more of that V-shape recovery.

Personal income

A great chart to see what was done about all of this is the following:

(Personal income from Bureau of Economic Analysis)

Well, why hasn't this all turned into a depression then? Because of that chart above. Lord knows I'm not a fan of anyone who kisses babies to get elected but the system did end up doing the right thing here. In a deep recession make sure that incomes don't keep spiraling down. For if they do then spending will do so, production will, then incomes will go down again and so on. A contracting economy continues to contract that is.

Sure, we might well have problems in the future and no one - well, at least not me - is arguing that all the decisions about an extra $600 on unemployment and the rest were perfect things to do. But personal income didn't fall, quite the contrary. Thus was depression avoided.

So, history and politics over, what's going to happen next?

Well, much of that artificial support for income has now been withdrawn. The economy is opening up again. And personal income is rising again. We've got that economy over the hump that is. Yes, we might still have problems with deficits and government debt and all that, But we've avoided the immediate disaster.

Personal spending

We can see this when we look at personal spending:

Personal income increased $70.5 billion (0.4 percent) in July according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (tables 3 and 5). Disposable personal income (DPI) increased $39.9 billion (0.2 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $267.6 billion (1.9 percent).

Sure, no one was particularly happy or joyous about what happened. But the average consumer wasn't scared into refusing to spend. We can see that from expenditure rising rather faster than income or disposable income there.

This is the big fear of that cusp between recession and depression. Economies do in fact run on how we think. If we think things are going to be good and we go out and spend then things are good because we've gone out and spent. The same is true in reverse. If we're not willing to spend, if we hunker down and save, save, save, because bad times are a'comin' then the bad times a'come.

But we can see that hasn't happened. At least, not yet it hasn't.

To be technical for a moment we've also a decent disproof of Ricardian Equivalence, which says that people won't spend a tax cut (or free money) if they know that it came just from an increased deficit. Because they - we - know that taxes will have to rise in the future to pay the borrowing to cover the deficit. Hmm, well, that doesn't seem to have happened then.

(Personal consumption expenditure from Moody's Analytics)

Sure, that rise is levelling off now but retail sales are about up to what they were. So we've got over the hump again.

Inflation

The other thing we were worried about was deflation:

The PCE price index increased 0.3 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.3 percent.

OKm, we might have to worry about inflation in a couple of years time when all that money printing comes home to roost but maybe now. The thing we were worried about was that we might enter a deflationary spiral - see above about economies working on how we think - but we seem to have avoided that for now.

The final bit

The final piece here is the savings rate:

The saving rate fell to a still-remarkable 17.8% from an upwardly revised 19.2% in June as income grew only modestly with less support from fiscal stimulus.

We haven't all hunkered down and kept saving for the coming disaster. Some portion of the increased income was saved, sure, because half of what we spend money upon - the service economy - was closed so it couldn't be spent. But as the economy is opening up again we are indeed going out and spending. We are not entering that downward spiral of Keynes' paradox of thrift. Which is that saving might very well be rational for the individual but if we all do it then there's no demand in the economy.

The wrap up

We've just had the most horrendous economic shock. The worry was that we'd spiral down from a merely deep recession into a full blown depression. We've avoided that, obviously.

The next bit is well, how V shaped is this recovery going to be? Do we get back to where we were?

My answers are fast and yes. Of course, I'm biased here because I've been saying this from the start. And yet, and yet - I've an hypothesis and the scientific method is that just the one ugly fact can ruin one of those.

Sure, we can all build a case that things are going to go pie shaped again, I can tell several such stories myself. But the thing is we need evidence rather than stories. And as far as I can see there just isn't any evidence against the V shaped recovery story. Here we're seeing incomes and spending get back to normal even as the support for the economy is being withdrawn.

That doesn't mean that I or my hypothesis are right. It just means that I and the hypothesis haven't been disproven as yet. So, it's still the operating theory.

My view

I still go with the V shaped and swift recovery to something like normal then onwards into further economic growth at the usual rates of 2 and 3% a year.

The investor view

The point of all of this is that market indices are currently about right for that relatively swift recovery. Good evidence that it's not going to happen would mean a significant fall in the stock markets. On the other hand further supportive evidence does not, as above, prove that it's right. Only that it's not disproven as yet. So, more evidence like this isn't going to drive a further substantial rise upwards. Only that we're not going to see a worried market fall dramatically.

Continual good news stops the markets falling.

That's also all that macroeconomics can tell us at the moment. For what we should be investing in we have to turn to the microeconomics of specific companies and situations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.