I opened my eyes to this company a few months back - and realized this utility is something I wanted.

I then review the company to see if it warrants something more than a simple note. In the case of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation going below $75/share, it did.

I have a watch list of several hundred stocks in each sector which I've assigned buying prices and valuations to. When these prices are hit, i get an alert.

Buyable utilities are rare. The companies in the sector suffer from extremely low EPS growth prospects and slow changes. Dividend growth, while usually beating inflation, also isn't usually that great. What utilities have going for them is an essentially recession-resistant business model with protected infrastructures and contracts which guarantee the company's income due to usually-extensive regulation.

The fact is, utilities are some of my favorite stocks. I own a massive stake in Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF), and prior to Dominion Energy's (D) dividend cut, I also owned that company. However, opportunities are rare, because they usually trade at enough of a premium that even small discounts to historical premiums should be considered interesting enough for a study.

Such is the case with the Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW).

Let's take a deep dive into this company.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation - What does the company do?

As a utility company, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation - which by the way is the holding company for the Arizona Public Service, the largest electrical utility in the state of Arizona, is based in Phoenix and owns assets of around $18B, which makes it larger than virtually every single Swedish utility company in existence.

The company has been providing energy and energy-related products to individuals and businesses throughout the state of Arizona for over 125 years. Through holding Arizona Public Service (hereafter referred to as APS), the company holds a vertically-integrated utility that provides both retail and wholesale electricity to most of the state - 1.2M customers in total.

(Source: Wikipedia)

Aside from this, APS also operates the Palo Verde Generating Station, near Tonopah, AZ. Palo Verde is the largest nuclear power plant in the entire USA by net generation and produces 3.3GW to around 4 million customers. APS owns 29.1% of the plant. It also holds the distinction of being the only large nuclear power plant in the entire world not located near a body of fresh or saltwater, instead evaporating treated sewage water to provide cooling for its operations.

(Source: Pinnacle West July 2020 Presentation)

PNW also owns Bright Canyon Energy, a subsidiary that focuses on long-term growth opportunities in the utility space, such as solar power and other renewables.

While being 125 years old, Pinnacle West hasn't always had an easy time, despite being a utility. The 1990-91 recession pushed company earnings to near-negative levels following a series of failed attempts to diversify operations. This turned into a full $190M loss for FY91, and it also cut its dividend, thereby eliminating a near-unheard of 70+ year dividend streak. The stock price fell more than 80% and long-term debt reached over $2.5B.

However, then things turned around. Company earnings became profitable, reaching $150M for FY92, stock prices tripled until 1993, and the company reinstated the lauded dividend in 1993. The company was added back to the S&P MidCap 400 Index in 1995, and earnings started to grow back up, thereby ending a shameful portion of the company's history.

Today the company operates some of the most resilient utility assets in that part of the nation. Its operations include the Phoenix metropolitan area. The company is fully immersed in the shift towards carbon-free energy, and the goal the company has set is 2050. As of 2Q20, the company owns 1828 MW of renewables. The company also provides, according to its own statistics, affordable energy that increases less than inflation rates for the past 25 years (Source: Pinnacle West Corporation), and the company holds a less than 1 SAIFI rating, indicating interruptions.

As a company, PNW is unusually cyclical due to the climate trends in the desert state. 3Q months tend to have much more of sales due to hot summer months.

When we look at overall fundamentals, PNW simply looks very good. Why? A few reasons:

The company's pension plans are 97% funded as of 2020, with 65% in fixed income assets, and 100% of interest rate volatilities are protected against using treasury future contracts.

Credit ratings. We're looking at A-grade credit from both S&P and Fitch, with corporate credit and senior unsecured both being A-grade for both APS and Pinnacle West (With the exception of senior unsecured for PNW, which S&P gives a BBB+).

Debt hovers around 50-52% debt/capital ratio for PNW and 46-48% for APS.

Liquidity. The company has access to $1.2B in revolvers with no draws recorded as of 2Q20, with nearly $1.1B in notes issues during May and June at low interest rates of 3.35% and 1.3% respectively. All PNW's long-term debt matures in November/December of 2020, and the company has continued to pay down its debt.

Very few significant negative COVID-19 effects. All work continues, there are no material risks to the SCM processes, and the guidance for 2020 already includes an increase for bad debt related to summer disconnects.

Beyond fundamental numbers, the overall demographics and geography is also in PNW's favor. Why? Simple - Arizona and Phoenix grow far more than the US average.

(Source: Pinnacle West July 2020 Presentation)

Such population growth comes with corresponding demands on infrastructure and service. The company is already planning to expand to meet these demands, which include data centers, brewing companies, energy/natural gas, and other things.

There is also the company's green energy plan.

(Source: Pinnacle West July 2020 Presentation)

While not a green energy guru, I do want to point out that classifying nuclear as "clean" or "carbon-free" is somewhat debatable given what's involved - but PNW is focusing on shifting to a non-coal-fired generation, and this is a positive ambition overall. PNW targets renewable adds of 300-500 MW/year to meet its 45% renewable target in 2030. The company's plan includes installing longer duration energy-storage solutions, which negates the need for large-scale gas generation and allows for higher renewable usage.

So, what we have is a well-positioned, well-capitalized, and well-developed utility company that also happens to own a significant stake in appealing subsidiaries and one of the largest nuclear plants in the world. The company earns money through the retail and wholesale selling of energy/electricity, primarily in the state of Arizona. The company has a dividend streak of 26 years, has maintained its dividend during the past recession, and has a payout ratio of no more than 58% of EPS, with an NTM ratio of 66%. With 4.64X net debt/EBITDA, the company's debt is low for a company of its type. 5-year average dividend growth is 5%, which is more than inflation and decent enough, but nothing spectacular.

Let's look at how the company has been doing lately.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation - How has the company been doing?

The most recent results we'll be looking at are the 2Q20 results for the company. As a whole, these results were excellent. Why do I say this?

The company EPS expanded from $1.28 to $1.71 due to favorable margin expansion, pension effects, and other effects.

Gave guidance for a $4.75-$4.95 full-year EPS range, which in terms of a yearly comparison will very likely come in higher than 2019, despite COVID-19.

The company's COVID-19 responses have been successful - suspending disconnect and waiving penalties, late fees, and interest payments for customers while providing PPE and sanitation to minorities and transitioning employees to a from-home work process.

The company has seen some COVID-19-related energy usage impacts. The pre-COVID-19 period saw a 1% YoY increase, while March 13 - May 12 of 2020 saw a 7% energy usage/sales decline period. The recovery period, beginning May 13 until the end of July 2020 has not yet seen any particular recovery in all classes. However, while energy usage in commercial and infrastructure segments dropped 13% (which contributes to this 7% drop), the residential usage actually went up 6% during COVID-19 as people worked more and more from home.

As far as things go, the company sees no variance from the normal energy usage pattern from a standard year, such as 2019.

(Source: Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 2Q20 Presentation)

Consider also for a moment the lifting of restrictions we're looking at across the state of Arizona.

(Source: Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 2Q20 Presentation)

Economic indices overall point to a recovery, seeing a rebound in home listings, construction, and a recovery in employment growth. Going forward, the company plans to increase YoY the CapEx put into clean generation, more than quadrupling the FY19 spend of $168 by 2022, up to nearly $800M, to align with the company's plan of delivering more clean energy moving forward.

The company is also planning to retire around 1400MW of coal-fired generation, and 1600 MW of gas purchase agreements are expected to retire, to be filled with carbon-free or low-carbon energy generation. The company expects to need a total of 6000MW of clean energy generated to make up for the traditional energy taken offline until the year 2035.

In short, 2Q20 was a good quarter where the company continued its ongoing target to manage the pandemic, deliver good results and service during the pandemic, and focus on its long-term goals once the COVID-19 crisis is over. The earnings was a beat of expectations - a significant one as these things go - and as of 2Q20, Pinnacle West is fully on track to deliver the company's 2020 forecast, which despite COVID-19 would most certainly mean a YoY earnings growth during one of the most difficult periods of the past few decades.

Let's look at company valuation.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation - What is the valuation?

I mentioned before that utilities typically don't trade all that far below a considered 15X earnings multiple. This is due to regulatory contracts and safeties, as well as the business model. At the same time, I wouldn't hold onto a utility that traded too far above such fair value, given the overall low growth expectations of most utility companies. Pinnacle West is a good example of how one could handle such an investment.

(Source: F.A.S.T graph)

Over the past 10 years, PNW typically follows a 16-18X earnings multiple premium, though at times it does dip down to the 15X multiple. At least for the past few years, it doesn't typically stay there for very long.

So what we're seeing now is something that at 15.1X average weighted P/E, could actually be considered appealing, or at the very least "fairly" valued with a decent upside. It was this which caused me to invest a few days ago, and where I'll likely continue investing over the coming few weeks.

Analysts don't miss forecasts with this company, with a 10% margin of error. They don't overestimate nor underestimate earnings - they always, on the basis of FactSet analysts on a 1Y and 2Y-basis, come in at 100% accuracy under these premises. I interpret this as a high degree of precision and also indicative upside as forward results will very likely trend around the levels that analysts expect.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

If we assume only a 15X earnings multiple going forward based on the 4% EPS growth rate the next 2-3 years are expected to average, we still have a decent annual rate of return of nearly 9.5%. Speaking as a conservative investor, that's something I consider quite excellent when we remember that this is a utility company, and this is based on a conservative average weighted forward P/E of 15X.

If we assume the historical premium is somewhat accurate going forward, this picture quickly changes for the better.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

At a ~17X earnings premium, which has been historically accurate, the returns climb into the low-double digits. This isn't at all unlikely. I'm unwilling to forecast higher here, as 19-20X P/E numbers would result in 16-17% returns. If the company traded at such multiples, this would indicate returns of over 40-50% over time, and at such valuations, I might consider trading out of PNW and take home profits until things calm down again, as these ranges represent historical highs and a utility "shouldn't" be trading there based on its very limited EPS growth prospects (in comparison to other companies).

The case I'm trying to make here is pretty simple, as I see things, and I assign Pinnacle West Capital Corporation a target price of at least 15.5X earnings which comes to a share price of around $75.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation - Bulls and Bears

The bullish thesis for the company rests on the company's strong fundamentals and operations. Few companies are "safer" than a conservative utility, and this should be considered a strength. These fundamentals are then further added to by the fact that the company has performed admirably during COVID-19 and doesn't seem to expect any material complications from the pandemic. Indeed, earnings seem to continue to grow despite the worst situation for many years.

We can then further amplify this bull thesis by pointing to the historical fair-value discount to premium currently seen in the company's share price. A potential upside of over 10% based on a conservative forecast for one of these companies, isn't just "good," it's actually rather rare - especially given the company's 4%+ yield.

In the end, bulls like myself point to these facts to underscore a very positive thesis for the company, which could act as an excellent, conservative holding in your portfolio.

Bears would point to the risks associated with a company like this. While Pinnacle West is conservative, there are material risks to any utility, and the company is no different. The fact that so much of the company's operations are nuclear makes it debatable whether it can be considered "carbon-free," and whether it might be safe from future regulation.

Bears also point to the company's plans to phase out carbon-reliant production, which will not only be capital-intensive, it will be a risky proposition in terms of overall leverage. The company has previously frozen the dividend for a period of 5 years - that isn't good, even if there have been no cuts for more than 20 years. The debt/EBITDA ratio is the thing to watch here, bears would argue, and since we've barely begun scratching the surface in what the company plans to do in terms of expansion, the company may be expected to dial up this leverage to uncomfortable levels.

The bear thesis is, as I see things, based on the company's leverage combined with the plans going forward, and there's a degree of uncertainty there, even if they're a utility that serves most of one of the most growing states in the US.

Bears would say, it's time to wait.

Thesis

This is of course not my stance. While the leverage is something to watch, PNW has considerably lower leverage than its peers (Source: SimplySafeDividends) and has shown operational excellence since the last troubled times over 30 years ago.

The company in its current state offers an appealing investment into a very interesting geography in the US, both in terms of population growth and in terms of industrial growth/expansion. To be a utility in such geography should not be underestimated, as everyone needs electricity/energy.

Combine this with a discount to the historical premium typically seen for a conservative, regulated utility, and you have the pathway to why I consider Pinnacle West Capital Corporation to be worth a buy. The simple fact is that there's an overall lack of premium, quality utilities with good dividends, growth, and high undervaluation available. The combination isn't that common, and when it occurs, it only exists for a short time.

I, therefore, think that interested investors should waste no time and take a closer look at the company to see whether it could be something that sparks their interest.

The opportunity may not be there for very long.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

At essentially fair value close to a 15X earnings multiple, PNW is undervalued with a 9-12% annual upside and constitutes a "BUY."

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNW, FOJCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.