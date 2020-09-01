Global LNG transport is likely to grow by high single-digits through at least 2030. COVID-19 paused Asian demand, but flows are already recovering. $12.00 fair value estimate, 120% upside.

FLNG owns a fully-delivered fleet of 13 LNG carriers (8 delivered, 5 remaining) built between 2018 and 2021, all of which utilize the latest MEGI or X-DF propulsion technology.

This is the final report in a series of five which highlights the top opportunities. This report covers Flex LNG, an ultramodern pureplay transport.

Shipping stocks have largely sat out the entire market recovery even as rates have remained strong and long-term fundamentals are solid.

Maritime Shipping Series: Final Report

I recently published a sector overview suggesting the maritime shipping sector is the best post-COVID-19 opportunity. That initial update listed five top buying opportunities from five different segments of shipping and highlighted the broad 'catch up trade' opportunity in this sector, which has been completely left behind by the market's resurgence from April through August. I recommend a review of the original report (webinar video also included), but this chart below does an excellent job of showing the significant lag this sector has suffered since March.

This report is the final iteration series of five which will highlight individual opportunities in greater detail. Preview reports linked below:

In today's update, I will cover Flex LNG (FLNG), an ultramodern LNG pureplay with a uniquely superior fleet. Flex is backed by the legendary John Fredriksen of Frontline (FRO) fame. Flex has fully financed their fleet which will be all on the water by mid-2021. They have no significant debt maturities until mid-2024 along with $116M free cash vs. just $17M in remaining cash capex.

FLNG has a competitive operating cash breakeven and their modern propulsion technology means they will outearn most peers by over $10k/day. I believe Flex LNG is fairly valued at $12.00/sh (120% upside), which is close to their current net asset value ("NAV") as I will review below. NAV can be a contentious topic for some shipping companies, but in the case of Flex, they own an ultramodern fleet of ships built between 2018-2021 and their NAV is already well below replacement value and the related newbuild parity values.

Flex isn't well covered in the US markets, so hopefully this report helps bridge some of that gap.

Flex LNG Overview

Flex LNG ("FLNG") is John Fredriksen's LNG pureplay company, which is set to own a fully-delivered fleet of 13 ultramodern (MEGI or X-DF propulsion) vessels by mid-2021. FLNG has eight vessels currently on the water, followed by three additional newbuilds due in 2020, and two final vessels in 2021. The fleet is already fully financed, with just $17M in remaining cash payments.

Flex owns the best pureplay LNG fleet in the world (built 2018-2021), but they have not been spared this year as all shipping owning companies have been trashed on the stock market. Flex currently trades at less than 50% of their net asset value ("NAV"), which is the lowest valuation among pureplay LNG shipping companies. Flex is also much easier to value since we know the replacement cost range of newbuilds ($180-$190M apiece) and can easily match these to their current fleet.

John Fredriksen owns 24.7M shares in Flex (45.6% stake), so in addition to their already rock-solid balance sheet, Flex enjoys the support of a powerful sponsor. Fredriksen has an estimated net worth of $10.3B even after adjusting for struggling oil and shipping markets. FLNG's CEO has also posted consistent insider buys with his latest addition at NOK 47.00 ($5.40/sh equivalent) bringing his stake to 47.5k shares along with 60k options at a $14.10 strike. Flex was originally privately financed before joining the Oslo markets in 2018 and achieving a direct US listing in June 2019.

Fully Financed

High leverage is often a concern for shipping companies, but FLNG has a very clean balance sheet. At the end of Q2-20, FLNG had $937M in remaining newbuild installation payments, but they had already secured $920M in debt (just $17M in cash required through mid-2021).

Additionally, FLNG has a very smooth debt amortization profile until 2024-2025. Both of the facilities in 2024-2025 are also likely to be blended down across the rest of the decade once we get to around 2023 considering these loans are backed by ultramodern assets.

FLNG does have higher average leverage, at approximately 72% net debt to assets ("D/A"); however, what matters here is liquidity (FLNG had $116M free cash as of Q2), cash flows (FLNG is sharply OCF positive), and maturities (nothing until June 2024). Otherwise, in this low cost interest environment, leverage is a positive and I believe FLNG's balance sheet is rock solid.

The rest of this report will review FLNG's recent Q2-20 earnings and cover the current LNG market setup. Flex has 54.2M shares outstanding for a current market capitalization of just over $290M.

Q2-20 Earnings Overview

Note: This review was originally prepared as part of our earnings season coverage at Value Investor's Edge. This update covers FLNG's earnings result, Q2 presentation slides, and the conference call transcript. I am personally long shares in FLNG and I have an ongoing dialog with management including two full-length interviews this past year, one of which is available publicly on Seeking Alpha.

Flex LNG reported a time-charter equivalent ("TCE") rate of $46,588/day in Q2-20 versus their previous guidance of "about $50k." This slight miss, offset by better financing costs q/q, resulted in an adjusted loss of $0.01/sh versus my estimate of $0.00.

FLNG guided for a similar TCE in Q3-20 with 94% of their days already fixed, which suggests another breakeven result (i.e. EPS close to $0.00 for Q3-20). Clearly we'd like to see stronger results, but considering the weak LNG shipping markets and the total bloodbath in shipping equities, Flex is doing a great job here. 2020 was briefly a horrendous year for LNG shipping due to cargo cancellations out of the US, but volumes are already rapidly lifting and spot shipping quotes (Clarksons' TFDE benchmark) have massively improved from $27,500/day in early July to $50,000/day reported last week.

Actual earnings results lag quoted spot rates by over a month, so much of the recent rate strength won't show up until the Q4-20 quarter, likely reported in February 2021. Investors should expect the Q3-20 quarter (expected report in mid-November) to be fairly similar to Q2-20.

No dividend paid for Q2, as expected, since results are tight. I don't expect a dividend for Q3-20 either, but if rates continue to improve, FLNG could support a strong dividend for Q4-20. FLNG is committed to paying out a majority of its free cash as dividends and they supported $0.10/qtr with less than half of their fleet last fall. I believe FLNG can support $0.25-$0.30/qtr in dividends once LNG rates at midcycle (mid-$70k/day) levels.

Newbuild Program on Track

Flex is back to their original vessel delivery profile with the final ship due in May 2021. The "Amber" and "Resolute" are due for imminent delivery, the "Freedom" is due in late 2020, "Volunteer" in Q1-21, and the "Vigilant" completes the cycle with a planned May 2021 delivery.

Flex had $937M in remaining capex as of quarter end, but this is funded by $920M of secured debt financing. FLNG has $116M in available cash compared to just $17M required over the next 9 months.

The best part of FLNG's balance sheet (as covered above) is the smooth near-term amortization profile with no meaningful maturities until mid-2024. Considering the ultramodern age of FLNG's fleet, the 2024-2025 maturities should be easily smoothed out as well once we get closer.

Earnings Focus Question Review

The following section reviews the original 'focus questions' we previously outlined at Value Investor's Edge as part of our exclusive Q2-20 earnings season coverage. I've now added additional notes as part of this latest public update.

Remaining deliveries still on time? During Q1 results, FLNG announced deliveries were still on schedule, even though prior guidance was that deliveries were ahead of schedule. Is everything going as planned? Any further delays, either due to shipyard challenges or strategic spacing?

Q2-20 Answer: Newbuilds are back on track with two deliveries recently achieved. Flex now has five ships left to deliver, with three more due this half and two set for 1H-21 delivery. By May 2021, the full program should be complete. There is minimal remaining cash capex, just $17M required.

Rate guidance? For Q1 the company achieved a $68k TCE with the general market at about $55k. For the second quarter, the company guided for about $50k TCE even with the benchmark at $26.5k. What guidance will the company provide for Q3? Our Live Estimate currently stands at about $22k, but between the superior technology and fixed charters, we should still see rates in the mid-$40s.

Q2-20 Answer: FLNG achieved $47k/day TCE in Q2 and has guided for Q3 to be very similar. They slightly missed our estimate of $50kpd for Q2, but Q3 is right on track, slightly on the higher-end, helped by a recent charter. As mentioned above, FLNG has 94% of Q3 days already fixed, plus market rates have been steadily improving over the past two months, so we should be past the worst of it. I expect Q3 close to $0.00 EPS.

Repurchase program? We do not expect the company to distribute a dividend, cash flows are decent, but uncertainty is too high and paying a dividend here is a waste. However, a repurchase program would send a very clear message to the market and would significantly enhance future value by purchasing shares at less than 50% of NAV. The company should be able to repurchase about $5-$10M per quarter without sacrificing a meaningful portion of their strong liquidity position.

Q2-20 Answer: FLNG isn't paying a dividend, as expected, but they also want to remain conservative and will not be repurchasing. I understand their caution, given the market uncertainty, but I think they're overdoing it now that the entire fleet is financed. The long-term equity gains would be enormous here at approximately 50% NAV, but investors can also take advantage by adding more shares at these basement valuations. The CEO has personally bought shares on several occasions this year already.

COVID-19 Market Impact

COVID-19 has dramatically impacted the global LNG markets with slumping European demand, combined with slowing Asian industrial demand, leading to a collapse in overseas landed LNG prices. This collapse eliminated most of the global arbitrage between cheap US natural gas and higher European and Asian trading ranges, which led to an unprecedented level of cargo cancellations.

This phenomenon first started in April and peaked in July-August, but is now rapidly winding back. The slide below shows the depths of the slump in July along with projections for a normalization in Q4-20. I expect the LNG market to be back to significant long-term annualized growth by 2021 and for this growth to continue through at least 2030.

There has been a lot of attention given to floating crude oil storage, but LNG carriers also had a similar temporary jump. This increase offset the massive cargo cancellations and kept rates from dipping to really painful levels. We're already back to regular seasonal storage levels as of mid-August, and I expect we'll once again see a major ramp into the winter.

The past two winters have been extremely warm in Asia, which is bad for LNG demand since the heating degree days have been near unprecedented lows. It's still too early to have any indication of the y/y temperature trends, but it's worth noting this challenge when comparing Chinese winter demand y/y to 2018-2019. This is fairly low hanging fruit and I expect y/y consumption levels will be back to positive by early-2021 and sharply positive FY21/FY20.

The JKM Futures already project a significant price-ramp from Sept/Oct 2020 into Jan/Feb 2021. This will once again support the seasonal ramp in Asian offshore floating storage.

I left the original screenshot from 19 August above since that was part of our initial earnings review at Value Investor's Edge, but keep in mind the latest quotes for the JKM Futures are at $4.225/MMBtu for October and $5.75-$5.875 for January and February.

Both the overall market and the contango spreads have improved further just in the past two weeks. The latest LNG spot rates are also quickly recovering as shown below. This is due to a mixture of seasonality (rates always run into Nov-Jan due to winter heating demand) as well as post-COVID-19 effects.

Navigating with Balanced Fleet Employment

Flex has done a great job navigating these extremely weak markets by placing a small portion of the fleet on fixed time-charters while maintaining the majority of forward market upside via variable charters and direct spot market employment. FLNG has five newbuildings remaining: three are set for spot market employment, one is on a fixed-charter, and one is on a variable rate.

FLNG has already secured 94% of Q3-20 days, which means that with a similar TCE, we'll likely see close to a breakeven EPS again. That's pretty solid for an unprecedented market downturn during one of the largest Black Swan events in the past century! The best part is that FLNG hasn't sacrificed any meaningful forward upside.

Additional 2021 Upside: Modern Tonnage Squeezing Out Legacy Units

FLNG is perfectly positioned for a major recovery into 2021 with their ultramodern units with heavy spot market exposure. There are still over 200 inferior vessels waiting to get squeezed out of the market in the coming years and as LNG prices start to increase, FLNG's efficient ships will generate even larger premiums versus their older counterparts.

Conclusion & Fair Value Estimate: $12/sh, 120% Upside

I believe Flex LNG offers significant upside for investors who wish to participate in the rapidly growing global LNG shipping trade. FLNG owns the best ships on the water, has a rock-solid balance sheet, a powerful insider sponsor, and trades at the largest discount to book.

I suspect much of this discount is due to lack of investor awareness about the underlying fundamentals and valuations combined with concerns over the lingering global impacts from COVID-19. These concerns were very rational in early-2020, especially prior to FLNG's full financing of the remaining newbuilds.

With the balance sheet stabilized and LNG shipping rates rapidly recovering, I believe now is an attractive time to initiate or add to an investment here. My 'fair value estimate' is $12.00/sh, which aligns with current estimated NAV. This suggests 120%+ upside if shares trade back towards historical valuation levels. FLNG last traded at this range in fall 2019 with less than half of their fleet on the water. COVID-19 was a major speed bump, but global LNG trends remain intact.

