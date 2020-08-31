In this article, I analyze what may have attracted Buffett to these trading houses and Mitsui & Co. in particular.

Warren Buffett has pulled the trigger on $6 billion of investments into Japan's five biggest trading houses. The FT described them as "century-old commodity specialists that are increasingly transforming into global venture capital and private equity businesses".

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) holds the investments through subsidiary National Indemnity. Berkshire holds 5% stakes in each of the houses: Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCPK:MSBHF), Mitsui & Co. (OTCPK:MITSY), Itochu Corp. (OTCPK:ITOCF), Sumitomo Corp. (OTCPK:SSUMF) and Marubeni Corp. (OTCPK:MARUF).

I've been very involved in the commodity industry (including precious metals) for the past several years because it is a beaten-up sector. Over time, I've also bought a few Japanese stocks because they have been unloved for decades. Did Buffett time the turning point? I don't know, but we are going to find out. In this article, I'm going to take apart Mitsui Corp. to analyze what Buffett likes here. The slides used below are from the company's latest financial presentation and its investor presentation.

First, I reviewed the current valuation multiples. The company is trading at roughly 12x free cash flow, 0.8x book value, and 9.5x earnings. Mitsui also pays a 4% dividend. Importantly, it also got into the habit of buying back shares and decreased these by 2-3% over the last few years.

Data by YCharts

Mitsui never recovered its market value from before the Great Financial Crisis, although book value has continued to grow. Between 1990 and 2011, the company usually traded at a premium to book, but recently, far below.

Data by YCharts

If we look at Mitsui's segments, it is clear why it is currently out of favor. Of its 110 billion yen in operating cash flow, the largest segments by far are minerals & metals and energy operations. Both deeply out of favor, although precious metals are an exception. It doesn't own substantial precious metals exposure, however.

But there are also bright spots, with the company's innovation & corporate development segment showing strong growth. I believe a source of undervaluation could be the company's investments in growth businesses.

In an investor presentation, companies usually try to show their operations that are perceived as most sexy or attractive. Mitsui chose its Asian-focused healthcare business and its LNG business unit. Both fit in with important and widely recognized growth trends.

Healthcare spending is increasing on a global basis, but especially in Asia and emerging markets, where spending still lags strongly compared to OECD countries.

LNG is a potentially less polluting fossil fuel, but it can serve as an important stepping stone towards a sustainably powered future. The company has stakes in a number of facilities that are online like Qatargas I and Qatargas III, Abu Dhabi LNG, Oman LNG, Sakhalin, Tangguh, North West Shelf and the Cameron LNG Train 1.

But Mitsui's projections show it could be able to reap 200-220 billion yen in annual operating cash flows from the LNG business alone. The current cash flow for the entire business is roughly 500 billion yen in operating cash flow. The figures are awfully precise as is common in company presentations, but it illustrates the facilities the company is investing could make a major difference. LNG assets that are under development include Sakhalin II, Mozambique Area 1, and the Browse gas field.

Mitsui's total share in LNG production across these facilities adds up to 10 million tons per annum. For comparison, a company that's well known in the U.S. Cheniere Energy (LNG) produces 45 million tons per annum and is worth about half what Mitsui is worth in market value.

But Mitsui doesn't just own stakes in the LNG facilities, it is also involved in the global trading of LNG, and importantly, it owns a 20% stake in the Mozambique area 1 natural gas resource with 75 trillion of cubic feet of reserves. Making it a top-10 natural gas field.

Another growth business that is likely a star, as the company is highlighting it, is its healthcare business. Mitsui has a lot of investments in subsidiaries where it owns stakes of 20%-50% which it accounts for under the equity method. That's a fine method, but it can understate the value of a business if it's a growing business that's reinvesting cash. IHH Healthcare Berhad (OTCPK:IHHHF) is valued on the market by about $11 billion. Mitsui owns 32%. Fuji Pharma has a market cap of $34 billion, and Mitsui owns 20%. QVC Japan is worth $9 billion on the market, and Mitsui owns 40%.

Mitsui expects healthcare spending in Asia to rise from $710 billion in 2016 to $3 trillion by 2030. Countries like China, Malaysia, and Singapore have roughly half the number of hospital beds per capita, but in India, it is not even at 25% yet. The company projects its share in healthcare investments will generate 59 billion yen in look-through EBITDA by 2023 with further strong growth ahead of it.

Berkshire and Buffett communicated they could take the stakes per company from 5% up to 9.9%, plan to hold them for the long term, and according to the Japan Times, Buffett made a statement saying:

I am delighted to have Berkshire Hathaway participate in the future of Japan and the five companies we have chosen for investment," "The five major trading companies have many joint ventures throughout the world and are likely to have more of these partnerships. I hope that in the future there may be opportunities of mutual benefit."

This is a surprising statement to me, given that it almost sounds like he's looking for partnerships. But an alternative explanation could be that Buffett merely wanted to avoid the appearance of being perceived as a potential activist.

Data by YCharts

Buffett's move contrasts with $132 billion of outflows from Japanese equities over the past years. Given Buffett's investment in not just Mitsui but also the other trading houses, it is likely the industry has been left for dead, and this gave him the ability to invest a chunk of Berkshire's cash at relatively attractive terms. The average S&P 500 company trades at 30x earnings. Meanwhile, he acquired his Mitsui stake below 9.5x earnings, at below 0.8x book value, and because of the many sizeable stakes, accounted for by the equity method, these figures do not fully illustrate Mitsui's value.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A events. If you want to know more about a potential 200%+ opportunity in Japan (up 34.72% since my first write-up) go here. This Japanese small-cap, subject of an activist campaign, has a fantastic service business model with a geographical focus in Asia and trades at a P/E of 18x. While this company has better growth prospects a comparable U.S competitor trades at 27x.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.