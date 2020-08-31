Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Skeptical Otter Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Skeptical Otter Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Identifying the candidate

This has been one of my more unusual stock research projects. With my preference for dividend stocks, REITs naturally appeared on my radar. Doubly so for a historically well managed & dividend increasing REIT like Simon Property Group (SPG). As many readers are aware, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are a tax advantaged structure required to pay out 90% of their income in the form of dividends. Uncle Sam helps guarantee you won’t stare helplessly at that growing pile of cash (GOOG) wondering if you’ll ever receive a steady return.

So following the sell off in the spring I began to look for oversold & well run companies as investment candidates. A few of the points that attracted me were the long history of SPG's CEO David Simon paired with a large amount of properties ($23.5B net) in desirable locations. Given the torrid sell off from the $140’s to the $40’s in March, SPG appeared a prime candidate as a high yield value investment.

However, as I’ll lay out in the article I became increasingly convinced that Q2 represented a deep wound to the company, medium term recovery prospects are bleak, and long term growth prospects are facing severe headwinds due to potential dilutions for existing shareholders.

Q2 Earnings Impact on SPG

As many of us can attest, April/May/June represented a seismic shift in the American way of life. Fear, sadness, anger, & boredom alternated places in the national mood. While essential businesses remained open, malls did not. SPG took the responsible step of closing all its locations to comply with legal requirements. Leasing activity effectively halted.

New leases by quarter per 10Q filings + authors calculation:

Activity Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 New 27 195 254 210 Renewal 54 449 226 270

The government provided some relief in the form of PPP loans to cover 8 weeks of expenses. However many large firms opted not to participate or were shamed & withdrew. Additionally the program included a 25% cap on all non-payroll expenses towards the forgiveness criteria. Not surprisingly this impacted rent collections which as I'll show below were likely below 40% for the quarter. From the Q2 Earning's call;

“Now regarding collections. We have collected from our US retail portfolio including some level of rent deferrals approximately 51% of our contractual build rent for April and May combined, approximately 69% for June and approximately 73% for July with only de minimis deferrals.” D. Simon, Q2 Earnings call

Collecting 50+% of rent during a pandemic is an exceptional accomplishment. Combined with the positive monthly trending it paints a powerful picture of recovery. The challenge is that it looks mathematically impossible. If we look at the 10Q we see the “normal” run rate of rent should be in the $1.2-$1.3B neighborhood.

Source: Q2 10Q

So a simple calculation model would suggest the following;

In $M April May June Total A - “Normal” rent $400 $400 $400 $1,200 B - Collection rates 51% 51% 69% 57% C - Not collected (100%-B) 49% 49% 31% 43% D - Growth in A/R and/or write offs (C*A) $196 $196 $124 $519

If we look at the balance sheet we see an approximate $600M build in the net A/R during the quarter. So while not quite lining up to our ~$520m from our collection table, moving a bit of the revenue from the higher collection month of June to the lower months of April or May can get us reasonably comfortable with SPG’s collections. Except when we consider the full quote from Mr. Simon;

Now regarding collections. We have collected from our US retail portfolio including some level of rent deferrals approximately 51% of our contractual build rent for April and May combined, approximately 69% for June and approximately 73% for July with only de minimis deferrals. These percentages are not reduced for any of abatement [sic] granted during the period that I previously talked about. D. Simon, Q2 Earnings call emphasis from the author

Abatement is a term in leasing covering rent concessions. Essentially the landlord agrees to defer your monthly rent due to the presence of a national pandemic. During Q2, SPG granted $215M in abatements to their customers per the Q2 earnings call. Under GAAP (or at least as clearly explained by our friendly GT Partners), SPG had two options to account for these concessions:

Under the first method, at the end of the period for which rent is deferred, Lessor records its normal straight-line rental income. The receivable recorded as part of recognizing the normal straight-line rental income is relieved over time as Lessee pays the deferred rent. The lease remains subject to the collectibility guidance in ASC 842 for operating leases. Under this method, there is no impact to rental income. Under the method outlined in the second bullet, Lessor recognizes its normal straight-line rental income and receivable, but also recognizes a negative variable rental income in the deferral period by crediting the receivable. Lessor recognizes the deferred amount as variable rental income in the period it is earned according to the deferral schedule. Source: Grant Thornton

So, we’d expect to see one of two outcomes from the $215M in lease abatements, either no change to A/R & rental income except abatement will be retired by reducing the income via straight line over the lease or variable lease is decreased by $215M with an offsetting credit in AR. Based on the drop in variable lease income in the chart above my first thought was that they elected the 2nd option. However that also means you would have a $215M credit in AR, and by extension now our $600M build in AR is now effectively an $815M build. This would imply that they collected less than ⅓ of their normal invoice schedule which is significantly worse than the percentages SPG is listing. Additionally, SPG refused to disclose their normal sales per square footage metrics as not meaningful in Q2.

Assuming the 1st option was elected by SPG, since the 2nd won’t fit the stated collection percentages, we have two more problems. First, the variable lease income has fallen off a cliff decreasing 75% year over year. It’s intuitive the decrease would occur given its dependency on sales targets hit by the pandemic closings. This is distressing and I will return to this topic later. However, returning to AR, we now need to reconcile an A/R growth of $600M on a newly lower base of $1.013M in revenue. This implies a 40% collection rate, far lower than anything quoted in the call, but slightly more plausible than the ⅓ rate above.

For some peer comparisons, I’d direct people to Michael Boyd’s excellent piece summarizing the relative accounting aggression levels retail REITs comparing AR build, collection %, & revenue declines. While on a relative scale SPG stands out favorably, that impression is offset by the sheer scale of SPG’s AR growth as three times all the other REITs on the table combined.

While I’d like to take credit for this astute analysis, these discrepancies were caught nearly in real time during the earning's call. Analysts repeatedly gave Mr. Simon opportunities to clarify his collection #’s. One example included:

Nicholas Yulico - Scotiabank Thank you. I'm just trying to reconcile a couple of numbers here. I know you gave the collection data, which is inclusive of deferrals for April, May, June. They ran between 50% of contractual rent to 70%. And in those months yet, if we look at your cash flow statement in the 10-Q, it's showing that your quarterly cash flow from operations were down over 90% if you just try and figure out what the quarter number is, not the six-month number. So, I mean that would presumably mean a pretty low cash collections number. I know you guys haven't given the cash collection number, but is there anything more you can explain on this issue as we're looking at these items? David E. Simon - Simon Property Group, Inc. Yeah. I think frankly, Nick, you're maybe having a hard time with our income statement, we're happy to talk to you offline. But again, we had a lot of deals were done at the end of the quarter and processed in early July. So, we had a lot of collections in July all the way through July. The numbers are the numbers. So, if there's a particular number – we do have some retailers that haven't paid period and we're still under negotiation with a good chunk of our retailers to find out kind of where that stands. So, we haven't pressed the bruise (01:04:22) on everyone at this point. We certainly have the option to do so. We can't find a satisfactory deal. And so, I'm not sure what you're referring to, but we're happy to walk through it with you in more detail.

Source: Q2 Earnings call

As anyone who lives in the world of conference calls knows, nothing good comes from “talking offline”.

A few key points from my investment theory to recap before we head to the next section;

The stated collection percentages are not consistent with the balance sheet movements.

There’s likely a deterioration in the variable rent income (-~$170M).

~$215M-$600M from Q2 will represent a drag on future earnings due to either write offs or straight lining the abatements over the life of the lease.

Q3 & Q4 projections for SPG

The next two quarters are crucial to the economic recovery outside of Wall Street. Very few are more exposed to Main Street that retail based REITs such as SPG. Before making any conjectures on the future it’s importance to establish a baseline. Here’s the annual revenue #’s

​in $k’s 2019 2018 2017 Fixed lease income $ 4,293,401 $ 4,185,174 $ 4,156,971 Variable lease income ​950,370 ​973,246 ​952,128 Total lease income $ 5,243,771 $ 5,158,420 $ 5,109,099

Source: 10K

As we recall from the Q2 section, there are two weaknesses we need to account for in our analysis. First, variable lease income decreased 75% in what appears to be linked to a weakness in the economy vs. a one time abatement exercise. Extrapolating for the full year from the Q2 10Q we’re in the range of $300M assuming the $50M quarters are the new normal, $440M if Q3/Q4 mirror Q1/Q2, or $640M if Q2 is an aberration and/or impacted by write offs.

Similarly for the fixed lease income, we need to assess how much of the $1.0B-$1.1B quarterly base is impacted by the combined income of our write offs and/or straight lining activity due to lease accounting rules. Additionally based on the 10K supplemental, there’s $435M in inline leases due for renewal in 2020. Our bear case assumes unfavorable renewal rates, while our high case assumes limited disruption from Q2.

Please see below for a summary of the revenue ranges.

Q3/Q4 Full Year in $M Q2 YTD actual Low Mid High Low Mid High Fixed $ 2,010 $ 1,210 $ 1,810 $ 1,810 $ 3,220 $ 3,820 $ 3,820 Variable 266 $ 100 $ 266 $ 400 366 532 666 Total $ 2,276 $ 1,310 $ 2,076 $ 2,210 $ 3,586 $ 4,351 $ 4,486 Vs 2019 -32% -17% -14%

Source Q2 2020 10Q + author’s assumptions outlined above

As of this writing Yahoo finance has the consensus revenue estimates around $4.53B for full year 2020. However absent governmental action to aid small & medium business , there are considerably more risks to the downside which I suspect will be increasingly reflected in the analyst’s view.

After forecasting revenue, we turn to costs. In Q2, SPG had ~$600M in operating expenses of which half was depreciation. The operating expenses are also artificially lowered due to prudent austerity measures in place. They also have ~$200M quarterly interest. This extrapolates to the following EPS.

in $M's Q3/Q4 (except EPS) Low Mid High Revenue $ 1,310 $ 2,076 $ 2,210 Opex $ 1,200 $ 1,200 $ 1,200 Interest $ 400 $ 400 $ 400 Net Income $ (290) $ 476 $ 610 EPS -$0.91 $1.48 $1.90 EPS from Q2 $ 2.26 $ 2.26 $ 2.26 EPS for 2020 $ 1.35 $ 3.74 $ 4.16

Source: Author’s estimates based on the Q2 10Q

SPG appears profitable for the year even under my bear revenue case. So why the concern? The concern arises from SPG has already paid ~$3.45 per share in dividends throughout Q1 & Q2. Even the relatively bullish consensus estimate per Yahoo Finance has full year at $4.44 per share. That leaves ~$1 per share to pay via dividends without tapping retained earnings to fund. Looking at the balance sheet, $1.9B in stockholders equity (netting the dividend payable from Q2) yields around $5.86 per share at current share counts to fund a dividend. It’s possible that SPG chooses to pay another $3 per share in dividends through Q3 & Q4 however that burns anywhere from 40-80% of the remaining equity. It’s probable at that point that the thin capitalization would trigger action from the credit markets. Debt ratios will be covered later in the article, however given SPG’s $27B exposure to the credit market this is a non-trivial concern. Consider the following list of negative outlooks listed in the Q2 supplemental.

Source: 10Q Q2 Supplemental

Astute readers will note that I’m using the more traditional GAAP method rather than the Funds From Operations (FFO). FFO excludes depreciation to better reflect cash flows for REITs and thus makes it a stronger quarterly metric, there are significant unavoidable capital or capital like expenditures necessary by SPG to avoid a further deterioration of revenue. Specifically the current bidding on their J.C. Penney anchor stores either represents a capital outlay to fund or store improvements to bring in an alternate anchor store. A another common critique of GAAP net income vs. FFO for REITs is that properly maintained buildings hold value or appreciate over time. However the US retail market has been growing below inflation for the last 10 years.

Source: Statista.com

Over the last ten years, the US retail real estate market has grown 11% or an anemic 1.1% per year. 2009 to 2014 were essentially flat to down before taking off in 2015. However even with that takeoff, for the last 5 years, FFO excess ($8.2B) has nearly than doubled asset appreciation ($4.8B).

​in $k 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Consolidated net income 2,423,188 2,822,343 2,244,903 2,134,706 2,139,375 Funds from Operations (FFO) 4,272,271 4,324,601 4,020,505 3,792,951 3,571,237 FFO > GAAP 1,849,083 1,502,258 1,775,602 1,658,245 1,431,862 Total equity 2,911,250 3,796,956 4,238,764 4,959,912 5,216,369 Total assets 31,231,630 30,686,223 32,257,638 31,103,578 30,565,182 RE index (2009 = 100) 111.28 109.17 108.55 108.67 102.60 Implied RE holding gains $657,915 $190,125 -$39,972 $1,888,569 $2,083,129

Sources: Statista linked above, 10k, author’s calculations

A few key points to recap from my investment theory before we head to the next section;

The issues from Q2 will impact Q3/Q4 revenue

Dividends will be difficult to fund out of Q3/Q4 earnings

Continuing to fund dividends out of equity could trigger adverse credit rating changes.

Long Term trends for SPG

As we’ve seen above, due to the downturn, there is a significant probability that the dividend will be affected in the next 2-4 quarters. This would either trigger credit downgrades or a dilution event due to a capital raise. Consider the Q2 balance sheet.

LIABILITIES: ​$k's Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness 27,268,883 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,216,831 Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,576,679 Dividend payable (C) 458,150 Lease liabilities 519,416 Other liabilities 463,380 Total liabilities (A) 31,503,339 Limited partners’ preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling redeemable interests in properties 187,392 Total equity (B) 2,335,439

Source: 10Q filing for Q2

A long term view on debt to equity from macrotrends is even more alarming.

Source: Macrotrends chart

A simple debt to equity ratio (A/B) would yield an eye popping 13.5 to 1 ratio. Interestingly SPG elected to defer their declared dividend to pay out in the following quarter which they have not done in recent memory. Had they not done so, SPG would have a 19.8 to 1 ratio ((A-C)/(B-C)). This is not a sustainable ratio for SPG. A more traditional debt to equity ratio may be in the 3.5:1 range for a REIT, however for the sake of this exercise I’ll take SPG’s 2015 debt to equity ratio of 5.85 as reasonable. Based on the current liabilities of $31.5B (A) which has been relatively stable for the last 5 years, this yields a target equity of ~5.4B. This implies a capital call of approximately $3.4B ($5.4B-B-C). Based on recent share prices this could be anything for a 15% to 25% dilution to existing shareholders.

Under a simple DCF @8% discount rate this yields a value of $51.87/share

Year Full Dividends Diluted Dividends $'s 2020 $1.50 $1.17 $1.17 2021 $3.00 $2.35 $2.16 2022 $4.50 $3.52 $2.98 2023 $5.50 $4.30 $3.35 2024 $6.00 $4.69 $3.36 2025+ $6+2%/yr $2.72+2%/yr $38.85 $PV/share $51.87

Source: Author’s calculations, all amounts per share

Discounted cash flows can be a highly subjective form of analysis, but the two most relevant assumptions for this simple analysis is the discount rate & the growth ramp to a sustainable dividend. 8% seemed a reasonable starting point to present the calculation, but for discussion’s sake please see the table below compared to the current stock price.

8/24 close 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% $68.50 $102.71 $69.71 $51.87 $40.80 $33.25

The growth ramp to a sustainable dividend assumes a recapitalization followed by ~4 years to return to a normal run rate. The recapitalization may be in multiple stages as we see in the above chart of 2008 & 2012. The “normal” run rate assumes lenders take a dim view of the currently allowed mechanism by which capital expenditures are effectively excluded from the calculation of dividend payout & debt covenant ratios.

This scenario purposefully ignores many of the headwinds facing the industry from retail saturation (x2-x10 sqft/person in the US vs. the world) & online competition. It ignores the disparate tax treatment between the assessed values of malls vs. big box stores and the implications for where inevitably local jurisdictions will turn for revenue. It ignores that the other comparable pandemic in 1918 had 4 waves spread over two years. It ignores that the previous 6 months may have a lasting impact on the consumer psyche. It assumes that acquisitions like Brooks Brothers or JCPenneys would be neutral & not value destroying. Any of these would adjust the DCF projection down and a useful expedient would be to use a higher discount rate above.

A few key points from this section:

Equity has been decreasing for SPG for years

This will likely trigger a recapitalization event

There may be ways for SPG to delay these events, but not indefinitely

Upside risks

We’ll focus on the risks & timing considerations inherent in the trade. The biggest assumption in calculating the DCF is that Simon may or may not go negative with total equity per the 10Q or Equity Book Value. There's a lively debate as to whether Net Asset Value (NAV) or Equity Book Value (EBV) is a more representative of a company's economic health. NAV is the market price of the assets less the liabilities. SPG has a significant gulf between the two. The same Morningstar analysis above has the market value driven NAV of SPG at $117/share or approximately $37.5B compared to $2B in Equity Book Value per the 10Q. This would imply that not only does SPG have ample cushion to pay further dividend, but perhaps they have been stingy over that last few years. However, two rebuttals to this arguments, one intuitive & the other practical. The delta between NAV & EBV is composed primarily of the appreciation of the properties. Very few prudent people would take a home equity line on their home's appreciation, ignoring home improvement expenses (capital expenditures) while calculating their financial health, & fund consumption in the form of a dividend and regard this as a sustainable business practice. From a practical perspective the valuing the properties is exceedingly difficult & generates wild swings in the economic value of a company. Consider the Oracle of Omaha's words on the impact of mark to market in assets held to maturity:

The adoption of the rule by the accounting profession, in fact, was a monumental shift in its own thinking. Before 2018, GAAP insisted – with an exception for companies whose business was to trade securities – that unrealized gains within a portfolio of stocks were never to be included in earnings and unrealized losses were to be included only if they were deemed “other than temporary.” Now, Berkshire must enshrine in each quarter’s bottom line – a key item of news for many investors, analysts and commentators – every up and down movement of the stocks it owns, however capricious those fluctuations may be. Berkshire’s 2018 and 2019 years glaringly illustrate the argument we have with the new rule. In 2018, a down year for the stock market, our net unrealized gains decreased by $20.6 billion, and we therefore reported GAAP earnings of only $4 billion. In 2019, rising stock prices increased net unrealized gains by the aforementioned $53.7 billion, pushing GAAP earnings to the $81.4 billion reported at the beginning of this letter. Those market gyrations led to a crazy 1,900% increase in GAAP earnings! Source: Berkshires' 2019 Letter to shareholders

As a thought experiment it is intriguing to consider what the effect of mark to market accounting would have on the REIT industry, particularly given the requirement to pay out 90%+ of earnings to shareholders. One would expect to see higher debt to equity ratio's (or negative) or increased asset sales to fund the increased payouts due to asset growth. Looking at a haphazard selection of REIT's we instead see different behavior.

Symbol Description Price/Earnings (TTM) Price/Book Debt to Equity Return on Assets Market Cap ADC Agree Realty Corp 34.55 1.66 0.36 3.34% $4B (Small) REG Regency Centers Corp 74.15 1.11 0.7 0.84% $7B (MID) SRC Spirit Realty Capital Inc 52.7 1.17 0.74 1.24% $4B (Small) NNN National Retail Properties Inc 27.17 1.53 0.75 3.38% $6B (Small) O Realty Income Corp 42.31 2.06 0.76 2.71% $21B (MID) KIM Kimco Realty Corp 5.13 0.9 0.96 8.47% $5B (Small) WRI Weingarten Realty Investors 9.12 1.33 1.03 5.47% $2B (Small) FRT Federal Realty Investment Trust 22.3 2.65 1.86 4.00% $6B (Small) BRX Brixmor Property Group Inc 16.39 1.29 1.98 2.55% $3B (Small) SPG Simon Property Group Inc 11.65 10.21 13.44 6.22% $20B (MID) TCO Taubman Centers Inc 13.66 -- -- -2.12% $2B (Small)

Source: Schwab stock screener

The only outliers in terms of debt to equity are SPG with ratio six times higher & their recent jilted acquisition target Taubman with a negative debt to equity ratio. This leads me to believe that negative debt to equity would be penalized by the market, nor would it be a successful long term trend given the disruption it would cause by moving mark to market into a generally accepted practice.

However, to consider fully the risk, let's examine how blazing a trail for Negative Book Value would play out in the REIT space. In this case the “going negative” would amount to straightforward GAAP bashing which may or may not earn Simon a letter from the SEC given its increased crackdown on non-GAAP metrics. It would be an interesting experiment to see how the index funds handle a negative debt to equity ratio in Q1/Q2 of 2021. There appears to have been an awareness of the optics of a high/negative debt to equity with the treatment of the dividend payable discussed above.

Assuming the SEC & index funds go along with the negative equity experiment, the next concern would be the lenders. Curiously, there is no debt to equity ratio or dividend payment restrictions included in the loan covenant. Instead there’s a limitation on EBITDA to debt service (1.5:1) which SPG clears. While insolvency proceedings are an outside chance, far more likely is an adverse move in interest rates in refinancing debt. As of Q2, SPG pays an average of ~2.81% in interest although that’s somewhat distorted by their variable credit line. A full interest point would add $270M to SPG’s annual interest expense. During the 2008 recession SPG paid 9% when the lending market seized up. This rate on their full debt load would exceed their loan covenants. SPG learned from the 2008 recession by minimizing the debt due in any 3 year window. Only 23%/~$6.4B of its debt is due in the next two years. This was a very prudent step by SPG, however even if the direct change in interest expense on the $6B at risk is minimal, the signalling effect in the broader market confidence would not be. In recent debt offerings, SPG has seen ~1% unfavorable interest rates vs. the debt retired. Based on SPG's prior history of actions to protect its liquidity ratios and credit rating in previous downturns, it's unlikely they'll decide to blaze a new trail with negative equity.

Other risks:

Liquidation - SPG could elect to resolve its potential insolvency by selling assets & using the proceeds to either pay the dividend or pay down debt. This would be hard to reconcile with SPG's recent actions to buy tenants. This would be arguably the worst time in the market cycle to sell assets. It would potentially lead to the next risk.

De-REIT - This would give up the tax advantages of their current structure but allow them to reemerge as a mixed holding company and potentially buy more tenants. I would suspect this would trigger a poor reaction from the market place due to the prior bankrupt status of their acquisitions, but would recommend exiting the trade at that point.

Selective default - Only 1/3 of SPG's debt is secured by property. This theoretically gives them more leeway in negotiating with lenders. However, given their ongoing credit needs, it would be hard to see SPG damaging its reputation in the credit market for short term gain.

Conclusion

If SPG is part of your fixed income portfolio, consider taking advantage of the recent recovery to reduce your exposure. Q2 collections were abysmal. The dividend is not sustainable relative to their leverage ratio.

If you are looking for short opportunities based on accounting irregularities (collection percentages being mathematically impossible, departure from normal timing on dividend to mask an even worse debt to equity ratio), and are comfortable with the inherent timing risks on when the dilution is triggered, consider shorting SPG.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.