Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has seen some of the largest gains YTD of all involved in the vaccine race, with shares up over 4,000% in early August; however, shares have given up nearly 40% since then to hover just above $100. But shares have had an immense value added from COVID-19 vaccine hype and might not be able to sustain such a lofty valuation as it is sourced primarily from the COVID-19 hype. Shares are trading ~35% lower from old highs in 2016 after two failed trials, but the reverse split and following dilution associated with COVID-19 hype has seen Novavax trading at a market cap 3 times higher.

Novavax’s gravity-defying rise to over $180 intraday made it look like the most expensive of the clinical stage vaccine makers far along in the vaccine hunt on a per share basis [namely Moderna (MRNA), Inovio (INO), and recent IPO CureVac (CVAC)], but that’s not the case.

The intra-day high of $189.40 really isn’t all that impressive, considering Novavax’s history - that’s barely more than it had been in September 2016, when shares were $169.80. But these prices are reflective of the 1:20 reverse split on May 10, 2019; on an adjusted basis, shares were $8.49 in 2016 and would be just ~$5.50 now, rising from a low of $0.177 in November 2019. Novavax needed the split in order to avoid NASDAQ de-listing requirements and to maintain investor interest as faith was being lost quickly.

Lack of faith because of two late-stage clinical trial failures, in September 2016 and February 2019, caused shares to trade hands at prices that low.

Ahead of the top-line data release in fall 2016 from the Phase 3 Resolve trial for RSV in elderly adults, the vaccine was labeled as a “game changer” with bright potential; optimism faded rapidly when Novavax announced that the trial “‘did not demonstrate vaccine efficacy’ in the prevention of a lower respiratory tract disease in older adults” – and shares dropped 84%. All hope hasn’t been lost for an RSV F vaccine for older patients, as the company has stepped back to do another Phase 2 trial – old hopes for a 2020 approval have been dashed.

Shares didn’t recover much following that plunge before data was released for the Phase 3 Prepare trial for RSV in infants in February 2019. While the trial “failed to meet the primary objective of prevention of medically significant RSV LRTI through 90 days of life… [it] did show efficacy against a secondary objective of RSV LRTI hospitalization.” Novavax plunged another 66% on the news, which ultimately led to the reverse split a quarter later. However, ResVax is currently undergoing a secondary Phase 3 trial due to secondary objective efficacy and potential still for commercialization.

Now, Novavax has joined the COVID-19 vaccine front, and, although it is not as far along in trials as others, received $1.6 billion in funding from Operation Warp Speed, aimed at streamlining trials in order to have a viable vaccine candidate by the winter. Novavax is still in a Phase 1/2 trial, while seven candidates are in/starting Phase 3 trials. The funding from Warp Speed outlined a delivery of 100 million doses dependent on clinical trial success, which still is some time away; on the other hand, Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) have already announced the delivery of up to 600 million doses to the U.S. and 120 million to Japan subject to approval, as well as establishing a price per dose estimate.

August 4 marked the release of positive results from the Phase 1 portion of the trial, as Novavax proceeds on to Phase 2. NVX-Cov2373 “had a reassuring safety profile” with no serious adverse events and “induced neutralization titers in 100% of participants,” with all developing wild-type neutralizing antibodies after the second dose. Positive data will allow NVX-CoV2373 to advance through trials, but a hopeful Phase 3 trial with up to 30,000 participants starting by the fall will need some changes to outcome endpoint durations.

Trials aren’t something to be rushed, but that’s exactly what the aim is with the Warp Speed initiative; we run the risk of not fully understanding long-term effects until late 2021 based on the endpoint completion dates of the late-stage trials underway currently.

Novavax’s endpoints for the Phase 1/2 trial only extended to 35 days for identifying serum IgG antibodies – quite a short-term duration, considering Inovio’s comparable Phase 1/2 trial antibody endpoint extends up to 52 weeks. Endpoint durations for some of the Phase 3 trials range from one year to two, so understanding the ultimately long-term protective benefits of the vaccines won’t be known until late 2021 at the earliest, yet data and EUA for certain vaccines based on short-term immunity might arrive sooner.

Yet we’re seeing reports of cases resurfacing in countries like South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand that handled original outbreaks well, as well as a recent report from Hong Kong of the first documented re-infection – a man had been infected with a completely different strain nearly 4 months apart. Even though researchers believe that recovering patients have immunity from the antibody response generated, it’s worth noting that “some patients have waning antibody level after a few months.”

Novavax will need to add longer endpoints in subsequent clinical trials, as a 35-day measure is simply not enough to show any meaningful long-term effects, positively or adversely; that does hinder the speed of streamlining trials, but it’s necessary. As this is an unknown disease, data will need to be thorough even under quicker-than-normal trial timelines.

The vaccine race is filled to the brim, and to a certain extent, there’s a first-mover advantage that exists for whichever vaccine[s] get approval first; those later would have to show meaningful/statistical improvement beyond the approved vaccine[s] in order to gain a significant piece of the pie. For Novavax, that’s the big risk ahead of it – if NVX-CoV2373 succeeds through trials, how many millions of doses will be left to provide? And that’s the big risk with such a sky-high valuation and premium that’s been attached to shares.

Novavax is trading at approximately a $6.7 billion market cap, given the 61.2 million shares it had outstanding at the end of last quarter – that’s nearly double the 32.3 million shares outstanding at the end of 2019. The offerings combined with the rally have effectively made Novavax worth about triple that of 2016, before the failed trials. Novavax had a market cap around $2.25 billion just before September 2016’s 84% plunge. It’s hard to justify that increase in valuation even as shares sit over 30% off pre-failure levels. Novavax only has NanoFlu in proximity to potential approval, after the two trials and subsequent delays to both RSV vaccines’ expected approval timelines.

As the COVID-19 vaccine hype continues, share price volatility in those farthest in the race is likely to remain as changes in optimism, progress, and data will fuel rallies or selloffs. However, Novavax is potentially one of the most overvalued of all in the race, with shares trading at nearly a three times premium on a market cap basis even after the company failed two late-stage trials and saw shares plummet twice to far below $1. As there is no guarantee to the success of NVX-CoV2373, or to the available market due to possible first-mover advantages, tacking such a lofty valuation and added premium from COVID-19 when Novavax is further away from peak potential seems dangerous.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.